Pacific Prime is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious Axco Global Insurance Awards 2025, in the category of Servicing Broker of the Year. This recognition highlights our innovative approach to managing multinational risks and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients and broker partners. As a broker, we strive to provide our clients with resources and services that exceed the scope of conventional brokerage models.

The Axco Global Insurance Awards uniquely recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements, innovation, and collaboration of the insurance ecosystem managing complex global risk. The official awards ceremony where the winners will be announced will take place on April 24, 2025, at the Hilton Bankside London.

This year's awards have seen a record-breaking number of entries, each of which underwent a rigorous judging process with a panel of independent industry experts assessing submissions based on strict criteria.

Quote from Pacific Prime's Spokesperson

Global Managing Director Pierre de Mirman commented, "We are honoured to be recognized as a finalist in the Axco Awards. This is a fantastic acknowledgement of the incredible work being carried out by our team at Pacific Prime. This category recognises a best-in-class servicing broker who can demonstrate excellence in supporting multinational clients and producing parties to achieve consistent worldwide limits and coverage, maintain specific local coverage requirements, while boosting our service capabilities via in-house technology."

"Being shortlisted as a finalist is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the hard work, creativity, and innovation demonstrated by Pacific Prime," said Mark Trumper, Axco Managing Director.

"This year, we've seen a record-breaking number of entries, with standards rising higher than ever before. It's truly inspiring to witness such outstanding contributions across the industry. Congratulations to Pacific Prime for earning this well-deserved recognition and we look forward to welcoming all finalists to the awards ceremony in April, where we'll unveil the winners and celebrate your incredible achievements together."

ABOUT THE AXCO AWARDS

The Axco Global Insurance Awards are the only awards to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements, innovation, and collaboration of the insurance ecosystem managing complex global risk.

As the insurance market evolves to meet the needs of multinational clients, these awards offer an essential platform to promote and validate the achievements and progression of the sector. These awards uniquely bring together the global network of carriers and brokers-along with their industry partners-who produce and service global insurance programmes.

The awards will end a weeks' worth of activity as part of Axco Global Insurance Week. Integrating our successful events from last year and introducing some new sessions, this week promises a unique opportunity to learn, network, and enhance your professional toolset.

ABOUT AXCO

Axco is the leading supplier of global insurance market information with over 55 years of experience in researching and publishing industry intelligence on insurance and employee benefits. Its unique business model and methods of research have enabled the development of an extensive suite of products comprising in-depth reports, focused profiles, Q&A databases, intelligent questioning tools, and email services, which are delivered to every corner of the globe.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

