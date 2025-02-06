OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

"I'm proud of the e.l.f. Beauty team for delivering another quarter of consistent, category-leading growth. In Q3, we grew net sales 31% and gained 220 basis points of market share in the U.S.," said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe we are still in the early innings of unlocking the whitespace we see across digital, color cosmetics, skin care and international."

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Net sales increased 31% to $355.3 million, primarily driven by strength in both our retailer and e-commerce channels, in the U.S. and internationally.

increased 31% to $355.3 million, primarily driven by strength in both our retailer and e-commerce channels, in the U.S. and internationally. Gross margin increased approximately 40 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts on goods purchased from China, cost savings and inventory adjustments, partially offset by mix and higher transportation costs.

increased approximately 40 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts on goods purchased from China, cost savings and inventory adjustments, partially offset by mix and higher transportation costs. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $58.1 million to $218.2 million, or 61% of net sales. Adjusted SG&A (SG&A excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) increased $45.5 million to $192.9 million, or 54% of net sales. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to an increase in marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, general administrative expense, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, and depreciation and amortization.

increased $58.1 million to $218.2 million, or 61% of net sales. (SG&A excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) increased $45.5 million to $192.9 million, or 54% of net sales. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to an increase in marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, general administrative expense, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, and depreciation and amortization. Other expense, net increased 306% to $5.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in foreign currency exchange loss attributable to foreign currency rate fluctuation between the British pound and US dollar.

increased 306% to $5.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in foreign currency exchange loss attributable to foreign currency rate fluctuation between the British pound and US dollar. Net income was $17.3 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $43.0 million.

was $17.3 million on a GAAP basis. (net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $43.0 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.30 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (diluted earnings per share calculated with adjusted net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) were $0.74.

were $0.30 on a GAAP basis. (diluted earnings per share calculated with adjusted net income excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) were $0.74. Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding the items identified in the reconciliation table below) was $68.7 million, or 19% of net sales, up 16% year over year.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 Results

For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2023:

Net sales increased 40% to $980.9 million, primarily driven by strength in both retailer and e-commerce channels, in the U.S. and internationally.

increased 40% to $980.9 million, primarily driven by strength in both retailer and e-commerce channels, in the U.S. and internationally. Gross margin increased approximately 50 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by cost savings and favorable foreign exchange impacts on goods purchased from China, partially offset by inventory adjustments and mix.

increased approximately 50 basis points to 71%, primarily driven by cost savings and favorable foreign exchange impacts on goods purchased from China, partially offset by inventory adjustments and mix. SG&A increased $220.7 million to $584.9 million, or 60% of net sales. Adjusted SG&A increased $188.1 million to $517.6 million, or 53% of net sales. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to an increase in marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, general administrative expense, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, and depreciation and amortization.

increased $220.7 million to $584.9 million, or 60% of net sales. increased $188.1 million to $517.6 million, or 53% of net sales. The increase in SG&A dollars was primarily due to an increase in marketing and digital spend, compensation and benefits, operations costs, general administrative expense, retail fixturing and visual merchandising costs, and depreciation and amortization. Other expense, net increased 168% to $1.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in foreign currency exchange loss attributable to foreign currency rate fluctuation between the British pound and US dollar.

increased 168% to $1.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in foreign currency exchange loss attributable to foreign currency rate fluctuation between the British pound and US dollar. Net income was $83.8 million on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income was $152.3 million.

was $83.8 million on a GAAP basis. was $152.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.43 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.61.

were $1.43 on a GAAP basis. were $2.61. Adjusted EBITDA was $215.5 million, or 22% of net sales, up 11% year over year.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $73.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $154.1 million of long-term debt, as compared to $72.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $164.4 million of long-term debt as of December 31, 2023.

Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook

"Given softer than expected trends in January, we are taking a prudent approach and lowering our outlook for the final quarter of our fiscal year. Our updated outlook for fiscal 2025 reflects an expected 27-28% year-over-year increase in net sales, as compared to an expected 28-30% increase previously," said Mandy Fields, e.l.f. Beauty's Chief Financial Officer.

Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook Previous Fiscal 2025 Outlook Net sales $1,300-1,310 million $1,315-1,335 million Adjusted EBITDA $289-293 million $304-308 million Adjusted effective tax rate 19-20% 19-20% Adjusted net income $193-196 million $205-208 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share $3.27-3.32 $3.47-3.53 Fiscal year ending diluted shares outstanding 59 million 59 million

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. e.l.f. is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities, through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and Naturium, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products, all double-certified by PETA and Leaping Bunny as cruelty free, and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts.

Learn more at https://www.elfbeauty.com/

Note Regarding non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company presents these non-GAAP measures because its management uses them as supplemental measures in assessing its operating performance, and believes they are helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to or substitutes for measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes expense or income related to stock-based compensation, impairment of equity investment, and other non-cash and non-recurring items. Such other non-cash or non-recurring items include amortization of internal-use software costs related to cloud applications, costs related to the acquisition of Naturium, and cloud computing ERP implementation costs.

Adjusted SG&A excludes expense related to stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items. Such other non-recurring items include other non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium.

Adjusted effective tax rate is the tax rate when excluding the pre-tax impact of expense or income related to stock-based compensation, other non-cash and non-recurring items, impairment of equity investment, amortization of acquired intangible assets, as well as the related tax impact for these items, calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the impact was incurred.

Adjusted net income excludes expense related to stock-based compensation, other non-recurring items, impairment of equity investment, amortization of acquired intangible assets and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Such other non-recurring items include other non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium.

With respect to the Company's expectations under "Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook" above, the Company is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance non-GAAP measures to the corresponding net income and diluted earnings per share GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. The Company cannot provide meaningful estimates of the non-recurring charges and credits excluded from these non-GAAP measures due to the forward-looking nature of these estimates and their inherent variability and uncertainty. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those statements relating to the Company's outlook for fiscal 2025 under "Updated Fiscal 2025 Outlook" above and those statements that we believe we are still in the early innings of unlocking the whitespace we see across digital, color cosmetics, skin care and international. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results and the timing of selected events may differ materially from those expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among other things, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, as well as the Company's ability to effectively compete with other beauty companies; the Company's ability to successfully introduce new products; the Company's ability to attract new retail customers and/or expand business with its existing retail customers; the Company's ability to optimize shelf space at its key retail customers; the loss of any of the Company's key retail customers or if the general business performance of its key retail customers declines; and the Company's ability to effectively manage its SG&A and other expenses. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 355,320 $ 270,943 $ 980,872 $ 702,789 Cost of sales 102,015 78,986 282,225 205,895 Gross profit 253,305 191,957 698,647 496,894 Selling, general and administrative expenses 218,220 160,121 584,936 364,246 Operating income 35,085 31,836 113,711 132,648 Other (expense) income, net (5,278 ) 2,565 (1,300 ) 1,902 Impairment of equity investment - - - (1,720 ) Interest expense, net (3,527 ) (3,985 ) (10,953 ) (3,021 ) Income before provision for income taxes 26,280 30,416 101,458 129,809 Income tax provision (9,019 ) (3,528 ) (17,622 ) (16,673 ) Net income $ 17,261 $ 26,888 $ 83,836 $ 113,136 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.49 $ 1.49 $ 2.08 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.43 $ 1.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,358,694 55,140,887 56,227,037 54,503,518 Diluted 58,353,219 58,030,115 58,463,343 57,550,094

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,845 $ 108,183 $ 72,705 Accounts receivable, net 187,744 123,797 121,061 Inventory, net 214,786 191,489 204,504 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 82,702 53,608 56,630 Total current assets 559,077 477,077 454,900 Property and equipment, net 19,878 13,974 12,805 Intangible assets, net 212,047 225,094 230,658 Goodwill 340,582 340,600 340,165 Other assets 133,250 72,502 69,756 Total assets $ 1,264,834 $ 1,129,247 $ 1,108,284 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 100,250 $ 100,307 $ 100,394 Accounts payable 65,293 81,075 72,917 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 128,364 117,733 129,628 Total current liabilities 293,907 299,115 302,939 Long-term debt 154,061 161,819 164,403 Deferred tax liabilities 493 3,666 4,281 Long-term operating lease obligations 48,116 21,459 21,720 Other long-term liabilities 870 616 717 Total liabilities 497,447 486,675 494,060 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 56,398,608, 55,583,660 and 55,412,234 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 563 555 553 Additional paid-in capital 977,141 936,403 922,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 183 (50 ) (58 ) Accumulated deficit (210,500 ) (294,336 ) (308,863 ) Total stockholders' equity 767,387 642,572 614,224 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,264,834 $ 1,129,247 $ 1,108,284

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 83,836 $ 113,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,899 20,445 Non-cash lease expense 7,010 3,802 Stock-based compensation expense 56,951 29,459 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount on debt 413 290 Deferred income taxes (4,153 ) (1,684 ) Impairment of equity investment - 1,720 Acquisition-related seller expenses - (10,549 ) Other, net 844 27 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (65,067 ) (45,878 ) Inventory (23,652 ) (106,898 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (77,534 ) (50,696 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,691 ) 84,733 Other liabilities (6,116 ) (3,768 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,260 ) 34,139 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired - (274,973 ) Purchase of property and equipment (7,461 ) (5,984 ) Other, net (278 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (7,739 ) (280,957 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit - 89,500 Proceeds from long-term debt - 115,000 Repayment of long-term debt (8,062 ) (5,188 ) Debt issuance costs paid - (665 ) Repurchase of common stock (17,076 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 917 2,893 Other, net (57 ) (489 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,278 ) 201,051 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (61 ) (56 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,338 ) (45,823 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 108,183 120,778 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 73,845 $ 74,955

Balance sheet classification December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,845 $ 72,705 Restricted cash (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets) - 2,250 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 73,845 $ 74,955

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 17,261 $ 26,888 $ 83,836 $ 113,136 Interest expense, net 3,527 3,985 10,953 3,021 Income tax provision 9,019 3,528 17,622 16,673 Depreciation and amortization 11,599 10,272 30,899 20,445 EBITDA $ 41,406 $ 44,673 $ 143,310 $ 153,275 Stock-based compensation 22,339 11,042 56,951 29,459 Impairment of equity investment (a) - - - 1,720 Other non-cash and non-recurring items (b) 4,966 3,378 15,213 9,357 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,711 $ 59,093 $ 215,474 $ 193,811

(a) Represents an impairment of equity investment recorded during the nine months ended December 31, 2023. (b) Represents other non-cash or non-recurring items, which include amortization of internal-use software costs related to cloud applications, costs related to the acquisition of Naturium, and cloud computing ERP implementation costs.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP SG&A to non-GAAP adjusted SG&A (unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 218,220 $ 160,121 $ 584,936 $ 364,246 Stock-based compensation (22,303 ) (11,051 ) (56,905 ) (29,464 ) Other non-recurring items (a) (3,036 ) (1,726 ) (10,466 ) (5,267 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 192,881 $ 147,344 $ 517,565 $ 329,515

(a) Represents other non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. and subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted net income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 17,261 $ 26,888 $ 83,836 $ 113,136 Stock-based compensation 22,339 11,042 56,951 29,459 Other non-recurring items (a) 3,036 2,056 10,466 5,597 Impairment of equity investment (b) - - - 1,720 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (c) 4,349 6,128 13,047 10,183 Tax Impact (d) (3,952 ) (3,219 ) (11,954 ) (7,174 ) Adjusted net income $ 43,033 $ 42,895 $ 152,346 $ 152,921 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 58,353,219 58,030,115 58,463,343 57,550,094 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 2.61 $ 2.66

(a) Represents other non-recurring cloud computing ERP implementation costs and costs related to the acquisition of Naturium. (b) Represents an impairment of equity investment recorded during the nine months ended December 31, 2023. (c) Represents amortization expense of acquired intangible assets consisting of customer relationships and trademarks. (d) Represents the tax impact of the above adjustments.

