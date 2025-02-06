COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COPT Defense Properties ("COPT Defense" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDP) announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Management Comments
Stephen E. Budorick, COPT Defense's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our Defense/IT investment strategy, which concentrates our portfolio near priority U.S. defense installations, continued to generate excellent results in 2024. The success of our differentiated strategy is evident in our occupancy rate of 93.6%, which is roughly 700 basis points higher than the Office sector, while occupancy in our Defense/IT Portfolio is even higher at 95.6%. We generated FFO per share growth of 6.2%, our second highest annual growth rate since 2015, which was driven by record performance in our Same Property portfolio, placing highly leased developments into service, and achieving our highest tenant retention rate in over 20 years of 86%.
We achieved a milestone in 2024 as we executed on our first acquisitions since 2015. We leveraged our investment-grade rated balance sheet to execute on several strategic and opportunistic investments, which serve to strengthen our relationship with the U.S. Government and top defense contractors, and will be accretive to shareholder value. The operating assets were acquired at significant discounts to replacement cost and provide strong going-in cash yields, while the development land provides an opportunity to expand our data center shell portfolio over the medium to long term.
We have generated FFO per share growth in each of the past six years, which amounts to a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% between 2019 to 2024. Looking forward, our guidance implies continued growth in 2025, with FFO per share growth of 3.5% at the midpoint, generated by continued strong performance of our portfolio."
Financial Highlights
4th Quarter Financial Results:
> Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.31 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.30 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
> Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS"), as calculated in accordance with Nareit's definition was $0.64 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.62 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
> FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.65 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.62 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results:
> EPS for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.23 as compared to $(0.67) for 2023.
> Per Nareit's definition, FFOPS for 2024 was $2.57 as compared to $2.41 for 2023.
> FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, for 2024 was $2.57 as compared to $2.42 for 2023.
Operating Performance Highlights
Operating Portfolio Summary:
> At December 31, 2024, the Company's 24.5 million square foot total portfolio was 93.6% occupied and 95.1% leased, which includes the 22.4 million square foot Defense/IT Portfolio that was 95.6% occupied and 96.8% leased.
> During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company placed into service 225,000 and 399,000 square feet, respectively, of developments that were 100% and 83% leased, respectively, as of year end.
Same Property Performance:
> At December 31, 2024, the Company's 22.2 million square foot Same Property portfolio was 94.1% occupied and 95.4% leased.
> The Company's Same Property cash NOI increased 10.0% and 9.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2023.
Leasing:
> Total Square Feet Leased: For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company leased 709,000 square feet, including 561,000 square feet of renewals, 114,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 34,000 square feet of investment leasing. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company executed 3.2 million square feet of total leasing, including 2.6 million square feet of renewals, 500,000 square feet of vacancy leasing, and 124,000 square feet of investment leasing.
> Tenant Retention Rates: During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company renewed 93.0% and 86.0%, respectively, of expiring square feet in its total portfolio and renewed 95.9% and 88.6%, respectively, of expiring square feet in its Defense/IT Portfolio.
> Rent Spreads and Average Escalations on Renewing Leases: For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, straight-line rents on renewals increased 5.5% and 8.6%, respectively, and cash rents on renewed space decreased 0.2% and increased 0.6%, respectively, while annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively.
> Lease Terms: In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, lease terms averaged 3.5 years on renewing leases, 7.4 years on vacancy leasing, and 5.9 years on investment leasing. For the year ended December 31, 2024, lease terms averaged 3.9 years on renewing leases, 7.7 years on vacancy leasing, and 8.2 years on investment leasing.
Investment Activity Highlights
> Development Pipeline: The Company's development pipeline consists of four properties totaling 606,000 square feet that were 75% leased as of December 31, 2024. These projects represent a total estimated investment of $252.9 million, of which $67.4 million was spent.
Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights
> For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company's adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.7x.
> At December 31, 2024, the Company's net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.0x and its net debt adjusted for fully-leased investment properties to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.9x.
> At December 31, 2024, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company's weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.3% with a weighted average maturity of 4.7 years, and 100% of the Company's debt was subject to fixed interest rates.
About COPT Defense
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government ("USG") defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 195 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 22.4 million square feet and was 96.8% leased.
COPT Defense Properties
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
169,765
$
160,337
$
671,366
$
619,847
Other property revenue
1,641
1,225
6,351
4,956
Construction contract and other service revenues
12,027
18,167
75,550
60,179
Total revenues
183,433
179,729
753,267
684,982
Operating expenses
Property operating expenses
66,964
64,577
266,001
247,385
Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations
38,821
36,735
153,640
148,950
Construction contract and other service expenses
11,519
17,167
73,265
57,416
Impairment losses
-
-
-
252,797
General and administrative expenses
8,429
8,240
33,555
31,105
Leasing expenses
2,243
2,308
9,233
8,932
Business development expenses and land carry costs
1,171
797
4,250
2,732
Total operating expenses
129,147
129,824
539,944
749,317
Interest expense
(20,391
)
(20,383
)
(82,151
)
(71,142
)
Interest and other income, net
2,331
5,659
12,661
12,587
Gain on sales of real estate
-
-
-
49,392
Income (loss) before equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities and income taxes
36,226
35,181
143,833
(73,498
)
Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities
217
(240
)
397
(261
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
24
(121
)
(288
)
(588
)
Net income (loss)
36,467
34,820
143,942
(74,347
)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests:
Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP")
(681
)
(576
)
(2,694
)
1,306
Other consolidated entities
(665
)
(592
)
(2,319
)
(428
)
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
35,121
$
33,652
$
138,929
$
(73,469
)
Earnings per share ("EPS") computation:
Numerator for diluted EPS:
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
35,121
$
33,652
$
138,929
$
(73,469
)
Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards
(103
)
(100
)
(421
)
(1,199
)
Numerator for diluted EPS
$
35,018
$
33,552
$
138,508
$
(74,668
)
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares - basic
112,347
112,199
112,296
112,178
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards
711
432
603
-
Dilutive exchangeable debt
664
-
-
-
Weighted average common shares - diluted
113,722
112,631
112,899
112,178
Diluted EPS
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
1.23
$
(0.67
)
COPT Defense Properties
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
36,467
$
34,820
$
143,942
$
(74,347
)
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
38,821
36,735
153,640
148,950
Impairment losses on real estate
-
-
-
252,797
Gain on sales of real estate
-
-
-
(49,392
)
Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs
745
805
3,056
3,217
Funds from operations ("FFO")
76,033
72,360
300,638
281,225
FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests
(1,050
)
(972
)
(3,855
)
(3,978
)
Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards
(614
)
(513
)
(2,417
)
(1,940
)
Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO")
74,369
70,875
294,366
275,307
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
1,963
(58
)
Diluted FFO adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards
47
38
188
150
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO")
74,416
70,913
296,517
275,399
Executive transition costs
58
188
285
518
Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(4
)
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability
74,473
71,100
296,800
275,913
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
2,950
313
10,824
6,518
Amortization of intangibles and other assets included in net operating income ("NOI")
211
26
755
50
Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
2,617
2,318
10,443
8,544
Amortization of deferred financing costs
671
681
2,708
2,580
Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
1,041
1,004
4,110
2,994
Replacement capital expenditures
(34,134
)
(21,498
)
(103,984
)
(93,494
)
Other
73
336
566
(84
)
Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO")
$
47,902
$
54,280
$
222,222
$
203,021
Diluted FFO per share
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
2.57
$
2.41
Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability
$
0.65
$
0.62
$
2.57
$
2.42
Dividends/distributions per common share/unit
$
0.295
$
0.285
$
1.18
$
1.14
COPT Defense Properties
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
Balance Sheet Data
Properties, net of accumulated depreciation
$
3,630,526
$
3,503,678
Total assets
$
4,254,191
$
4,246,966
Debt per balance sheet
$
2,391,755
$
2,416,287
Total liabilities
$
2,693,624
$
2,699,631
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
$
23,974
$
23,580
Total equity
$
1,536,593
$
1,523,755
Debt to assets
56.2
%
56.9
%
Net debt to adjusted book
40.4
%
40.6
%
Defense/IT Portfolio Data (as of period end)
Number of operating properties
195
190
Total operational square feet (in thousands)
22,391
21,719
% Occupied
95.6
%
96.2
%
% Leased
96.8
%
97.2
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP
Payout ratio:
Net income
93.0
%
93.7
%
94.2
%
N/A
Debt ratios:
Net income to interest expense ratio
1.8x
1.7x
1.8x
N/A
Debt to net income ratio
16.4x
17.3x
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP
Payout ratios:
Diluted FFO
45.2
%
45.7
%
45.4
%
47.1
%
Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability
45.2
%
45.6
%
45.4
%
47.0
%
Diluted AFFO
70.3
%
59.7
%
60.6
%
63.9
%
Debt ratios:
Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio
4.7x
4.4x
4.7x
4.7x
Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio
6.0x
6.1x
N/A
N/A
Net debt adj. for fully-leased investment properties to in-place adj. EBITDA ratio
5.9x
6.0x
N/A
N/A
Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures
Denominator for diluted EPS
113,722
112,631
112,899
112,178
Weighted average common units
1,664
1,514
1,672
1,509
Dilutive effect of additional share-based compensation awards
-
-
-
424
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
842
38
Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability
115,386
114,145
115,413
114,149
COPT Defense Properties
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Numerators for Payout Ratios
Dividends on unrestricted common and deferred shares
$
33,167
$
31,998
$
132,628
$
127,978
Distributions on unrestricted common units
491
430
1,987
1,725
Dividends and distributions on restricted shares and units
248
209
1,000
828
Total dividends and distributions for GAAP payout ratio
33,906
32,637
135,615
130,531
Dividends and distributions on antidilutive shares and units
(250
)
(212
)
(1,006
)
(835
)
Dividends and distributions for non-GAAP payout ratios
$
33,656
$
32,425
$
134,609
$
129,696
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre"), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
$
36,467
$
34,820
$
143,942
$
(74,347
)
Interest expense
20,391
20,383
82,151
71,142
Income tax (benefit) expense
(24
)
121
288
588
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
38,821
36,735
153,640
148,950
Other depreciation and amortization
589
619
2,375
2,445
Impairment losses on real estate
-
-
-
252,797
Gain on sales of real estate
-
-
-
(49,392
)
Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs
1,681
1,911
6,820
6,917
EBITDAre
97,925
94,589
389,216
359,100
Credit loss (recoveries) expense
(113
)
(1,288
)
383
(611
)
Business development expenses
758
445
2,548
1,393
Executive transition costs
58
188
638
824
Net gain on other investments
-
-
(488
)
(25
)
Adjusted EBITDA
98,628
93,934
$
392,297
$
360,681
Pro forma NOI adjustment for property changes within period
528
1,341
Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue
1,646
(198
)
In-place adjusted EBITDA
$
100,802
$
95,077
Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures
Tenant improvements and incentives
$
22,912
$
7,850
$
69,505
$
74,912
Building improvements
10,942
14,762
28,294
25,976
Leasing costs
2,629
2,440
12,342
9,634
Net exclusions from tenant improvements and incentives
(7
)
(189
)
(3
)
(12,170
)
Excluded building improvements and leasing costs
(2,342
)
(3,365
)
(6,154
)
(4,858
)
Replacement capital expenditures
$
34,134
$
21,498
$
103,984
$
93,494
COPT Defense Properties
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
Interest expense
$
20,391
$
20,383
$
82,151
$
71,142
Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs
(671
)
(681
)
(2,708
)
(2,580
)
Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
(1,041
)
(1,004
)
(4,110
)
(2,994
)
COPT Defense's share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt premium and gain or loss on interest rate derivatives
872
819
3,305
3,188
Scheduled principal amortization
455
763
2,334
3,052
Capitalized interest
928
1,028
2,872
4,479
Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
$
20,934
$
21,308
$
83,844
$
76,287
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI from real estate operations, same property NOI from real estate operations and same property cash NOI from real estate operations
Net income (loss)
$
36,467
$
34,820
$
143,942
$
(74,347
)
Construction contract and other service revenues
(12,027
)
(18,167
)
(75,550
)
(60,179
)
Depreciation and other amortization associated with real estate operations
38,821
36,735
153,640
148,950
Construction contract and other service expenses
11,519
17,167
73,265
57,416
Impairment losses
-
-
-
252,797
General and administrative expenses
8,429
8,240
33,555
31,105
Leasing expenses
2,243
2,308
9,233
8,932
Business development expenses and land carry costs
1,171
797
4,250
2,732
Interest expense
20,391
20,383
82,151
71,142
Interest and other income, net
(2,331
)
(5,659
)
(12,661
)
(12,587
)
Gain on sales of real estate
-
-
-
(49,392
)
Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities
(217
)
240
(397
)
261
Unconsolidated real estate JVs NOI allocable to COPT Defense included in equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities
1,898
1,671
7,217
6,659
Income tax (benefit) expense
(24
)
121
288
588
NOI from real estate operations
106,340
98,656
418,933
384,077
Non-Same Property NOI from real estate operations
(7,997
)
(3,802
)
(27,864
)
(7,238
)
Same Property NOI from real estate operations
98,343
94,854
391,069
376,839
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
7,093
3,142
16,492
7,030
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents
(69
)
(121
)
(276
)
(536
)
Lease termination fees, net
(864
)
(717
)
(3,451
)
(3,745
)
Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives
(5,871
)
(7,541
)
(18,501
)
(26,378
)
Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JVs
(147
)
(124
)
(511
)
(544
)
Same Property Cash NOI from real estate operations
$
98,485
$
89,493
$
384,822
$
352,666
COPT Defense Properties
Summary Financial Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book
Total assets
$
4,254,191
$
4,246,966
Accumulated depreciation
1,537,293
1,400,162
Accumulated amortization of intangibles on property acquisitions and deferred leasing costs
228,154
228,484
COPT Defense's share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs
61,294
60,583
COPT Defense's share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs
12,817
9,528
Less: Property - operating lease liabilities
(49,240
)
(33,931
)
Less: Property - finance lease liabilities
(391
)
(415
)
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(38,284
)
(167,820
)
Less: COPT Defense's share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs
(2,053
)
(852
)
Adjusted book
$
6,003,781
$
5,742,705
December 31,
December 31,
Reconciliation of debt to net debt and net debt adjusted for fully-leased investment properties
Debt per balance sheet
$
2,391,755
$
2,416,287
Net discounts and deferred financing costs
23,262
28,713
COPT Defense's share of unconsolidated JV gross debt
53,750
52,613
Gross debt
2,468,767
2,497,613
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(38,284
)
(167,820
)
Less: COPT Defense's share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs
(2,053
)
(852
)
Net debt
2,428,430
2,328,941
Costs incurred on fully-leased development properties
(18,774
)
(53,914
)
Costs incurred on fully-leased operating property acquisitions
(17,034
)
-
Net debt adjusted for fully-leased investment properties
$
2,392,622
$
2,275,027
