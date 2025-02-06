SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or "the Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
"2024 was a transformational year for Victory Capital," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During 2024, we entered into a strategic relationship with Amundi Asset Management S.A.S ("Amundi") that will elevate our Company in several ways. Through the acquisition of its U.S. business, the former Pioneer Investments, we will further diversify and deepen our investment capabilities as well as strengthen our U.S. intermediary distribution efforts. Simultaneously, the 15-year exclusive distribution agreement will globalize our Company by substantially broadening and deepening our distribution reach outside of the U.S.
"We remain on track to close the acquisition by the end of the first quarter of 2025, and we are reaffirming our previous guidance of $100 million in expense synergies.
"Our business and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year produced record results. We achieved the highest adjusted earnings per diluted share with tax benefit, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin in the history of our firm for both the quarterly and full-year periods.
"Our Investment Franchises and Solutions platform continued to deliver strong investment performance for our clients. The percentage of our AUM outperforming benchmarks over the respective 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods was 59%, 73%, and 79% at year end. In addition, 66% of our AUM in mutual funds and ETFs was rated four or five stars overall by Morningstar.
"We continued to return capital to our shareholders during the quarter. In December, the Board authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program expanding on the prior $100 million authorization that was completed during the quarter. The Board also authorized a 7% increase in our quarterly cash dividend to $0.47 per share, which will be paid in March and is the highest quarterly dividend payout in our Company history.
"As always, we continue to focus on serving our clients, which is our top priority."
1 Total AUM includes both discretionary and non-discretionary client assets.
2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
The table below presents AUM, and certain GAAP and non-GAAP ("adjusted") financial results. Due to rounding, AUM values and other amounts in this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
(in millions except per share amounts or as otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Assets Under Management1
|Ending
|$
171,930
|$
176,113
|$
161,322
|$
171,930
|$
161,322
|Average
175,741
171,876
151,870
169,658
153,455
|AUM Long-term Flows2
|Long-term Gross
|$
6,615
|$
5,876
|$
6,357
|$
25,255
|$
22,651
|Long-term Net
(1,729
)
(2,631
)
(1,334
)
(7,090
)
(5,584
)
|AUM Money Market/Short-term Flows
|Money Market / Short-term Gross
|$
178
|$
244
|$
188
|$
912
|$
853
|Money Market / Short-term Net
(140
)
(5
)
(47
)
(287
)
(391
)
|AUM Total Flows
|Total Gross
|$
6,793
|$
6,120
|$
6,545
|$
26,167
|$
23,504
|Total Net
(1,870
)
(2,636
)
(1,381
)
(7,377
)
(5,976
)
|Consolidated Financial Results (GAAP)
|Revenue
|$
232.4
|$
225.6
|$
205.8
|$
893.5
|$
821.0
|AUM revenue realization (in bps)
52.5
52.1
53.6
52.6
53.4
|Operating expenses
120.6
105.3
119.5
466.0
492.6
|Income from operations
111.7
120.4
86.3
427.5
328.5
|Operating margin
48.1
%
53.3
%
41.9
%
47.8
%
40.0
%
|Net income
76.9
82.0
55.2
288.9
213.2
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
1.17
|$
1.24
|$
0.82
|$
4.38
|$
3.12
|Cash flow from operations
91.8
99.8
97.1
340.0
330.3
|Adjusted Performance Results (Non-GAAP)3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
125.5
|$
121.3
|$
107.6
|$
475.6
|$
418.0
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
54.0
%
53.7
%
52.3
%
53.2
%
50.9
%
|Adjusted net income
85.0
78.9
67.4
312.9
269.7
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets
10.1
10.1
9.7
40.2
38.3
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit
95.1
89.0
77.0
353.1
307.9
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share
|$
1.45
|$
1.35
|$
1.15
|$
5.36
|$
4.51
1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
2 Long-term AUM is defined as total AUM excluding Money Market and Short-term assets.
3 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
AUM, Flows and Investment Performance
At December 31, 2024, Victory Capital had total client assets of $176.1 billion, assets under management of $171.9 billion, and other assets of $4.2 billion. Total AUM decreased by $4.2 billion to $171.9 billion at December 31, 2024, compared with $176.1 billion at September 30, 2024. The decrease was due to negative market action of $2.2 billion and net outflows of $1.9 billion. Total gross flows for the fourth quarter were $6.8 billion, including long-term gross flows of $6.6 billion.
As of December 31, 2024, Victory Capital offered 124 investment strategies through its 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform. The table below presents outperformance against benchmarks by AUM as of December 31, 2024.
|Percentage of AUM Outperforming Benchmark
Trailing
Trailing
Trailing
Trailing
1-Year
3-Years
5-Years
10-Years
47%
59%
73%
79%
Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared with Third Quarter 2024
Revenue increased 3.0% to $232.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $225.6 million in the third quarter, primarily due to higher average AUM over the comparable period. GAAP operating margin contracted 520 basis points in the fourth quarter to 48.1%, down from 53.3% in the third quarter primarily due to a $15.6 million increase in compensation related expenses partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in acquisition-related costs. Fourth quarter GAAP net income decreased 6.2% to $76.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, down from $82.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 6.8% to $95.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, up from $89.0 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.5% to $125.5 million in the fourth quarter, versus $121.3 million in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 54.0% compared with 53.7% in the prior quarter.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Compared with Fourth Quarter 2023
Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 12.9% to $232.4 million, compared with $205.8 million in the same quarter of 2023 as a result of higher average AUM over the comparable period. Operating expenses increased 1.0% to $120.6 million, compared with $119.5 million in last year's fourth quarter due to the combination of increases in compensation and acquisition related expenses, partially offset by a non-cash difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a decrease in general and administrative expenses. GAAP operating margin expanded 620 basis points to 48.1% in the fourth quarter, from 41.9% in the same quarter of 2023. GAAP net income increased 39.4% to $76.9 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared with $55.2 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2023.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 23.5% to $95.1 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $77.0 million, or $1.15 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.7% to $125.5 million, compared with $107.6 million in the same quarter of last year. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to 54.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 52.3% in the same quarter last year.
Year Ended December 31, 2024 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2023
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 8.8% to $893.5 million, compared with $821.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher average AUM.
Operating expenses decreased 5.4% to $466.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $492.6 million in the same period in 2023 due to the combination of a non-cash $20.5 million difference in amounts recorded to the change in the fair value of consideration payable for acquisitions as well as a decreases in compensation related expenses, distribution and other asset based expenses, and depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by an increase in acquisition-related costs. GAAP operating margin was 47.8% for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 780 basis point increase from the 40.0% recorded in the same period in 2023. GAAP net income increased 35.5% to $288.9 million, or $4.38 per diluted share, in 2024 compared with $213.2 million, or $3.12 per diluted share, in 2023.
Adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 14.7% to $353.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, up from $307.9 million in 2023. On a per-share basis, adjusted net income with tax benefit increased 18.8% to $5.36 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.51 per diluted share in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, adjusted EBITDA increased 13.8% to $475.6 million, compared with $418.0 million for the same period in 2023. Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 230 basis points to 53.2% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with 50.9% in the previous year.
Balance Sheet / Capital Management
The total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was approximately $972 million and consisted of an existing term loan balance of $625 million and the 2021 Incremental Term Loans balance of $347 million.
The Company's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025.
Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation
The Company will host a conference call tomorrow morning, February 7, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. To participate in the conference call, please call 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. Prior to the call, a supplemental slide presentation that will be used during the conference call will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call concludes.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with total assets under management of $171.9 billion, and $176.1 billion in total client assets, as of December 31, 2024. The Company employs a next-generation business strategy that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Business, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment products and services, including mutual funds, ETFs, separately managed accounts, alternative investments, third-party ETF model strategies, collective investment trusts, private funds, a 529 Education Savings Plan, and brokerage services.
Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and investment professionals in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more please visit www.vcm.com or follow Victory Capital on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal and non-U.S. securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction and the outlook for Victory Capital's or Amundi's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's and Amundi's control and could cause Victory Capital's and Amundi's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: continued geopolitical uncertainty including the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, risks that the conditions to closing the transaction with Amundi US will be satisfied and the transaction will close on the anticipated timeline, if at all; risks associated with expected benefits, or impact on our business, of the proposed transaction, including our ability to achieve any expected synergies; reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors such as a pandemic; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands except per share data and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenue
|Investment management fees
|$
183,826
|$
177,809
|$
160,677
|$
704,583
|$
640,876
|Fund administration and distribution fees
48,545
47,819
45,117
188,894
180,152
|Total revenue
232,371
225,628
205,794
893,477
821,028
|Expenses
|Personnel compensation and benefits
58,857
43,243
53,949
217,214
220,992
|Distribution and other asset-based expenses
36,924
36,828
36,438
146,489
149,596
|General and administrative
14,268
14,029
16,702
56,694
56,287
|Depreciation and amortization
7,514
7,510
7,984
30,176
41,647
|Change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business
294
(1,600
)
4,000
2,694
23,236
|Acquisition-related costs
2,135
5,075
83
11,285
217
|Restructuring and integration costs
634
180
320
1,411
595
|Total operating expenses
120,626
105,265
119,476
465,963
492,570
|Income from operations
111,745
120,363
86,318
427,514
328,458
|Operating margin
48.1
%
53.3
%
41.9
%
47.8
%
40.0
%
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income and other income (expense)
1,768
3,551
3,765
10,441
8,732
|Interest expense and other financing costs
(14,657
)
(16,414
)
(16,561
)
(63,836
)
(61,282
)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
(263
)
-
-
(363
)
-
|Total other expense, net
(13,152
)
(12,863
)
(12,796
)
(53,758
)
(52,550
)
|Income before income taxes
98,593
107,500
73,522
373,756
275,908
|Income tax expense
(21,654
)
(25,517
)
(18,316
)
(84,892
)
(62,751
)
|Net income
|$
76,939
|$
81,983
|$
55,206
|$
288,864
|$
213,157
|Earnings per share of common stock
|Basic
|$
1.19
|$
1.26
|$
0.85
|$
4.47
|$
3.22
|Diluted
1.17
1.24
0.82
4.38
3.12
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|Basic
64,428
64,875
65,309
64,607
66,202
|Diluted
65,519
66,057
66,935
65,928
68,214
|Dividends declared per share
|$
0.44
|$
0.41
|$
0.32
|$
1.555
|$
1.28
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures1
(unaudited; in thousands except per share data and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
76,939
|$
81,983
|$
55,206
|$
288,864
|$
213,157
|Income tax expense
(21,654
)
(25,517
)
(18,316
)
(84,892
)
(62,751
)
|Income before income taxes
|$
98,593
|$
107,500
|$
73,522
|$
373,756
|$
275,908
|Interest expense
13,971
15,649
15,532
60,799
57,820
|Depreciation
2,228
2,210
2,273
8,959
8,842
|Other business taxes
376
366
305
1,525
1,707
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
5,286
5,300
5,711
21,217
32,805
|Stock-based compensation
1,007
972
1,503
4,246
6,496
|Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs
3,063
(11,513
)
5,586
1,735
28,982
|Debt issuance costs
981
775
3,128
3,385
5,394
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
125,505
|$
121,259
|$
107,560
|$
475,622
|$
417,954
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
54.0
%
53.7
%
52.3
%
53.2
%
50.9
%
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
76,939
|$
81,983
|$
55,206
|$
288,864
|$
213,157
|Adjustment to reflect the operating performance of the Company
|Other business taxes
376
366
305
1,525
1,707
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
5,286
5,300
5,711
21,217
32,805
|Stock-based compensation
1,007
972
1,503
4,246
6,496
|Acquisition, restructuring and exit costs
3,063
(11,513
)
5,586
1,735
28,982
|Debt issuance costs
981
775
3,128
3,385
5,394
|Tax effect of above adjustments
(2,679
)
1,025
(4,061
)
(8,028
)
(18,847
)
|Adjusted net income
|$
84,973
|$
78,908
|$
67,378
|$
312,944
|$
269,694
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
1.30
|$
1.19
|$
1.01
|$
4.75
|$
3.95
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets
|$
10,141
|$
10,141
|$
9,655
|$
40,171
|$
38,252
|Tax benefit of goodwill and acquired intangible assets per diluted share
|$
0.15
|$
0.15
|$
0.14
|$
0.61
|$
0.56
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit
|$
95,114
|$
89,049
|$
77,033
|$
353,115
|$
307,946
|Adjusted net income with tax benefit per diluted share
|$
1.45
|$
1.35
|$
1.15
|$
5.36
|$
4.51
1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative to any measurement under GAAP. Please refer to the section "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of Non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for shares)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
126,731
|$
123,547
|Investment management fees receivable
83,307
71,888
|Fund administration and distribution fees receivable
16,014
14,238
|Other receivables
1,346
1,444
|Prepaid expenses
8,634
5,785
|Investments in proprietary funds, at fair value
605
534
|Deferred compensation plan investments, at fair value
34,608
31,274
|Property and equipment, net
11,874
19,578
|Goodwill
981,805
981,805
|Other intangible assets, net
1,260,614
1,281,832
|Other assets
22,053
10,691
|Total assets
|$
2,547,591
|$
2,542,616
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
57,951
|$
56,477
|Accrued compensation and benefits
51,648
55,456
|Consideration payable for acquisition of business
139,894
217,200
|Deferred compensation plan liability
34,608
31,274
|Deferred tax liability, net
157,120
128,714
|Other liabilities
20,871
11,225
|Long-term debt(1)
963,862
989,269
|Total liabilities
1,425,954
1,489,615
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock; $0.01 par value per share: 2024 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 83,947,949 shares issued and 63,653,212 shares outstanding; 2023 - 600,000,000 shares authorized, 82,404,305 shares issued and 64,254,714 shares outstanding
839
824
|Additional paid-in capital
752,371
728,283
|Treasury stock, at cost: 2024 - 20,294,737 shares; 2023 - 18,149,591 shares
(574,856
)
(444,286
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
18,683
31,328
|Retained earnings
924,600
736,852
|Total stockholders' equity
1,121,637
1,053,001
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
2,547,591
|$
2,542,616
1 Balances at December 31, 2024 and 2023 are shown net of unamortized loan discount and debt issuance costs in the amount of $8.3 million and $12.4 million, respectively. The gross amount of the debt outstanding was $972.2 million and $1,001.7 million as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Total Client Assets
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
|Beginning AUM
|$
176,113
|$
168,681
|$
148,879
|Beginning other assets1
4,981
5,094
4,627
|Beginning total client assets
181,094
173,775
153,506
|AUM net cash flows
(1,870
)
(2,636
)
(1,381
)
|Other assets net cash flows
(675
)
(446
)
200
|Total client assets net cash flows
(2,545
)
(3,082
)
(1,181
)
|AUM market appreciation (depreciation)
(2,237
)
10,076
13,853
|Other assets market appreciation (depreciation)
(141
)
333
462
|Total client assets market appreciation (depreciation)
(2,378
)
10,409
14,315
|AUM realizations and distributions
-
(2
)
(27
)
|Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers
(76
)
(7
)
(2
)
|Ending AUM
171,930
176,113
161,322
|Ending other assets
4,165
4,981
5,289
|Ending total client assets
176,096
181,094
166,611
|Average total client assets2
180,104
176,806
156,734
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
|Beginning AUM
|$
161,322
|$
147,762
|Beginning other assets1
5,289
5,190
|Beginning total client assets
166,611
152,952
|AUM net cash flows
(7,377
)
(5,976
)
|Other assets net cash flows
(1,627
)
(591
)
|Total client assets net cash flows
(9,004
)
(6,567
)
|AUM market appreciation (depreciation)
18,100
21,188
|Other assets market appreciation (depreciation)
504
690
|Total client assets market appreciation (depreciation)
18,604
21,878
|AUM realizations and distributions
(2
)
(100
)
|Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers
(113
)
(1,552
)
|Ending AUM
171,930
161,322
|Ending other assets
4,165
5,289
|Ending total client assets
176,096
166,611
|Average total client assets3
174,542
158,268
1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.
2 For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 total client assets revenue realization was 51.3 basis points, 50.8 basis points and 52.1 basis points, respectively.
3 For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 total client assets revenue realization was 51.2 basis points and 51.9 basis points, respectively.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Total Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
176,113
|$
168,681
|$
148,879
|Gross client cash inflows
6,793
6,120
6,545
|Gross client cash outflows
(8,663
)
(8,756
)
(7,926
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,870
)
(2,636
)
(1,381
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(2,237
)
10,076
13,853
|Realizations and distributions
-
(2
)
(27
)
|Acquired & divested assets / Net Transfers
(76
)
(7
)
(2
)
|Ending assets under management
171,930
176,113
161,322
|Average assets under management
175,741
171,876
151,870
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
161,322
|$
147,762
|Gross client cash inflows
26,167
23,504
|Gross client cash outflows
(33,545
)
(29,480
)
|Net client cash flows
(7,377
)
(5,976
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
18,100
21,188
|Realizations and distributions
(2
)
(100
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(113
)
(1,552
)
|Ending assets under management
171,930
161,322
|Average assets under management
169,658
153,455
1 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Assets (Institutional)1
(unaudited; in millions)
For the Three Months
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
|Beginning other assets (institutional)
|$
4,981
|$
5,094
|$
4,627
|Gross client cash inflows
-
-
200
|Gross client cash outflows
(675
)
(446
)
-
|Net client cash flows
(675
)
(446
)
200
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(141
)
333
462
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
|Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers
-
-
-
|Ending other assets (institutional)
4,165
4,981
5,289
|Average other assets (institutional)2
4,363
4,930
4,864
|For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
|Beginning other assets (institutional)
|$
5,289
|$
5,190
|Gross client cash inflows
467
600
|Gross client cash outflows
(2,094
)
(1,191
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,627
)
(591
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
504
690
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
|Acquired & divested assets / Net transfers
-
-
|Ending other assets (institutional)
4,165
5,289
|Average other assets (institutional)3
4,883
4,813
1 Includes low-fee (2 to 4 bps) institutional assets, previously reported in the Solutions asset class within the by asset class table and in Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles within the by vehicle table. These assets are included as part of Victory's Regulatory Assets Under Management reported in Form ADV Part 1.
2 For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 total other assets (institutional) revenue realization was 3.2 basis points, 3.4 basis points and 3.6 basis points, respectively.
3 For the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 total other assets (institutional) revenue realization was 3.4 basis points and 3.6 basis points, respectively.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Asset Class
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
|By Asset Class
|Global /
|U.S. Mid
|U.S. Small
|Fixed
|U.S. Large
|Non-U.S.
|Alternative
|Total
|Money Market/
|Total
|Cap Equity
|Cap Equity
|Income
|Cap Equity
|Equity
|Solutions
|Investments
|Long-term
|Short-term
|AUM1
|December 31, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
32,333
|$
15,591
|$
25,081
|$
14,239
|$
19,752
|$
62,544
|$
3,178
|$
172,720
|$
3,393
|$
176,113
|Gross client cash inflows
1,163
393
987
75
1,535
2,291
170
6,615
178
6,793
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,881
)
(1,215
)
(1,391
)
(413
)
(1,023
)
(2,037
)
(384
)
(8,344
)
(319
)
(8,663
)
|Net client cash flows
(718
)
(822
)
(404
)
(338
)
513
254
(214
)
(1,729
)
(140
)
(1,870
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(1,008
)
21
(342
)
279
(1,143
)
(100
)
13
(2,279
)
43
(2,237
)
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(24
)
(6
)
66
(32
)
(26
)
(105
)
3
(125
)
48
(76
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
30,584
|$
14,785
|$
24,402
|$
14,148
|$
19,095
|$
62,593
|$
2,980
|$
168,586
|$
3,344
|$
171,930
|September 30, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
31,015
|$
15,182
|$
24,398
|$
13,983
|$
18,459
|$
58,936
|$
3,390
|$
165,362
|$
3,320
|$
168,681
|Gross client cash inflows
975
584
1,344
73
578
2,143
179
5,876
244
6,120
|Gross client cash outflows
(2,300
)
(1,278
)
(1,640
)
(486
)
(485
)
(1,877
)
(443
)
(8,508
)
(249
)
(8,756
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,325
)
(694
)
(296
)
(413
)
94
265
(263
)
(2,631
)
(5
)
(2,636
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
2,649
1,105
973
690
1,212
3,368
51
10,049
27
10,076
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
-
(2
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(5
)
(2
)
6
(21
)
(13
)
(25
)
3
(58
)
51
(7
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
32,333
|$
15,591
|$
25,081
|$
14,239
|$
19,752
|$
62,544
|$
3,178
|$
172,720
|$
3,393
|$
176,113
|December 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
28,235
|$
14,650
|$
23,790
|$
11,596
|$
14,807
|$
49,371
|$
3,222
|$
145,671
|$
3,208
|$
148,879
|Gross client cash inflows
1,008
555
1,072
62
1,251
1,910
498
6,357
188
6,545
|Gross client cash outflows
(1,548
)
(938
)
(1,890
)
(329
)
(657
)
(1,977
)
(352
)
(7,691
)
(234
)
(7,926
)
|Net client cash flows
(541
)
(383
)
(818
)
(267
)
595
(67
)
146
(1,334
)
(47
)
(1,381
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
2,917
1,698
1,392
1,320
1,387
5,012
91
13,816
38
13,853
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27
)
(27
)
-
(27
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(8
)
(6
)
(8
)
(15
)
(16
)
(20
)
(1
)
(74
)
72
(3
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
30,604
|$
15,959
|$
24,355
|$
12,635
|$
16,772
|$
54,296
|$
3,431
|$
158,051
|$
3,271
|$
161,322
1Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Asset Class
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Year Ended
|By Asset Class
|Global /
|U.S. Mid
|U.S. Small
|Fixed
|U.S. Large
|Non-U.S.
|Alternative
|Total
|Money Market/
|Total
|Cap Equity
|Cap Equity
|Income
|Cap Equity
|Equity
|Solutions
|Investments
|Long-term
|Short-term
|AUM1
|December 31, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
30,604
|$
15,959
|$
24,355
|$
12,635
|$
16,772
|$
54,296
|$
3,431
|$
158,051
|$
3,271
|$
161,322
|Gross client cash inflows
4,516
2,043
4,912
284
3,762
8,634
1,105
25,255
912
26,167
|Gross client cash outflows
(7,685
)
(4,195
)
(5,905
)
(1,540
)
(2,893
)
(8,509
)
(1,618
)
(32,345
)
(1,200
)
(33,545
)
|Net client cash flows
(3,169
)
(2,152
)
(993
)
(1,256
)
869
125
(513
)
(7,090
)
(287
)
(7,377
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
3,189
1,035
924
2,873
1,570
8,290
47
17,929
172
18,100
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
-
(2
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(40
)
(58
)
116
(104
)
(115
)
(118
)
17
(301
)
188
(113
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
30,584
|$
14,785
|$
24,402
|$
14,148
|$
19,095
|$
62,593
|$
2,980
|$
168,586
|$
3,344
|$
171,930
|December 31, 20231
|Beginning assets under management
|$
27,892
|$
15,103
|$
26,353
|$
10,973
|$
14,160
|$
46,317
|$
3,663
|$
144,460
|$
3,302
|$
147,762
|Gross client cash inflows
5,090
2,741
4,024
284
2,581
6,337
1,593
22,651
853
23,504
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,536
)
(3,859
)
(6,129
)
(1,286
)
(2,304
)
(7,119
)
(2,002
)
(28,235
)
(1,245
)
(29,480
)
|Net client cash flows
(446
)
(1,117
)
(2,105
)
(1,002
)
276
(781
)
(409
)
(5,584
)
(391
)
(5,976
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
3,153
1,978
1,595
2,809
2,431
8,804
270
21,039
149
21,188
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
-
-
(100
)
(100
)
-
(100
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
5
(4
)
(1,487
)
(145
)
(96
)
(43
)
7
(1,763
)
211
(1,552
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
30,604
|$
15,959
|$
24,355
|$
12,635
|$
16,772
|$
54,296
|$
3,431
|$
158,051
|$
3,271
|$
161,322
1Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Vehicle
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Three Months Ended
|By Vehicle
|Separate
|Accounts
|Mutual
|and Other
|Funds1
|ETFs2
|Vehicles3
|Total AUM4
|December 31, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
117,044
|$
6,694
|$
52,375
|$
176,113
|Gross client cash inflows
3,545
1,167
2,082
6,793
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,865
)
(130
)
(2,667
)
(8,663
)
|Net client cash flows
(2,320
)
1,036
(586
)
(1,870
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
(1,063
)
(146
)
(1,028
)
(2,237
)
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
-
-
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(15
)
(76
)
15
(76
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
113,645
|$
7,508
|$
50,777
|$
171,930
|September 30, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
112,584
|$
5,440
|$
50,657
|$
168,681
|Gross client cash inflows
3,553
992
1,575
6,120
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,526
)
(158
)
(3,073
)
(8,756
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,973
)
834
(1,498
)
(2,636
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
6,443
426
3,208
10,076
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(10
)
(7
)
10
(7
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
117,044
|$
6,694
|$
52,375
|$
176,113
|December 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
101,138
|$
4,710
|$
43,031
|$
148,879
|Gross client cash inflows
4,126
343
2,076
6,545
|Gross client cash outflows
(5,887
)
(356
)
(1,682
)
(7,926
)
|Net client cash flows
(1,761
)
(13
)
394
(1,381
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
9,466
273
4,115
13,853
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(27
)
(27
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(41
)
-
39
(3
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
108,802
|$
4,970
|$
47,551
|$
161,322
1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
4 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management by Vehicle
(unaudited; in millions)
|For the Year Ended
|By Vehicle
|Separate
|Accounts
|Mutual
|and Other
|Funds1
|ETFs2
|Vehicles3
|Total
|December 31, 2024
|Beginning assets under management
|$
108,802
|$
4,970
|$
47,551
|$
161,322
|Gross client cash inflows
14,954
3,089
8,124
26,167
|Gross client cash outflows
(22,408
)
(915
)
(10,222
)
(33,545
)
|Net client cash flows
(7,454
)
2,174
(2,097
)
(7,377
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
12,561
404
5,136
18,100
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(2
)
(2
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers
(263
)
(40
)
189
(113
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
113,645
|$
7,508
|$
50,777
|$
171,930
|December 31, 2023
|Beginning assets under management
|$
99,447
|$
5,627
|$
42,688
|$
147,762
|Gross client cash inflows
15,594
969
6,942
23,504
|Gross client cash outflows
(21,276
)
(1,567
)
(6,637
)
(29,480
)
|Net client cash flows
(5,682
)
(599
)
305
(5,976
)
|Market appreciation (depreciation)
15,114
(56
)
6,130
21,188
|Realizations and distributions
-
-
(100
)
(100
)
|Acquired assets / Net transfers4
(77
)
(3
)
(1,471
)
(1,552
)
|Ending assets under management
|$
108,802
|$
4,970
|$
47,551
|$
161,322
1 Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
2 Represents only ETF assets held by third parties. Excludes ETF assets held by other Victory Capital products.
3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
4 Total AUM includes both discretionary assets under management and non-discretionary assets under advisement and excludes other assets.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Victory Capital uses non-GAAP financial measures referred to as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to measure the operating profitability of the Company. These measures eliminate the impact of one-time acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and demonstrate the ongoing operating earnings metrics of the Company. The Company has included these non-GAAP measures to provide investors with the same financial metrics used by management to assess the operating performance of the Company.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, are:
- Adding back income tax expense;
- Adding back interest paid on debt and other financing costs, net of interest income;
- Adding back depreciation on property and equipment;
- Adding back other business taxes;
- Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;
- Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of equity grants related to the IPO;
- Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;
- Adding back debt issuance cost expense;
- Adjusting for earnings/losses on equity method investments.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjustments made to GAAP Net Income to calculate Adjusted Net Income, as applicable, are:
- Adding back other business taxes;
- Adding back amortization expense on acquisition-related intangible assets;
- Adding back stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards issued from pools created in connection with the management-led buyout and various acquisitions and as a result of any equity grants related to the IPO;
- Adding back direct incremental costs of acquisitions, including restructuring costs;
- Adding back debt issuance cost expense;
- Subtracting an estimate of income tax expense applied to the sum of the adjustments above.
Tax Benefit of Goodwill and Acquired Intangible Assets
Due to Victory Capital's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets and goodwill provide it with additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit of goodwill and intangible assets represent the tax benefits associated with deductions allowed for intangible assets and goodwill generated from prior acquisitions in which the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets and goodwill may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. The tax benefit from amortization on these assets is included to show the full economic benefit of deductions for all acquired intangible assets with a step-up in tax basis.
