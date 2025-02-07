TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated financial results for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024. The Company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 9 mos. ended 12/24 9 mos. ended 12/23 YoY change Net sales 248,519 257,612 -3.5% Operating income 33,381 34,918 -4.4% Ordinary income 37,759 40,910 -7.7% Profit attributable to owners of parent 24,718 26,768 -7.7% EPS, basic 205.94 yen 223.28 yen - Full year Forecast

FY ending 3/25 Actual

FY ended 3/24 YoY change Net sales 310,000 356,344 -13.0% Operating income 40,000 32,558 22.9% Ordinary income 40,000 41,541 -3.7% Profit attributable to owners of parent 28,000 14,912 87.8% EPS, basic 233.52 yen 124.37 yen -

For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/25q3earnings.pdf or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024 declined compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year as new titles generated lower sales than releases such as "FINAL FANTASY XVI," "FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER," and "Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince" had the previous year. However, sub-segment operating income increased mainly due to lower development cost amortization and advertising expenses compared with the same period of the previous year, as well as stronger sales of the November 2024 release "DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake" than initially assumed.

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales and operating income rose compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year on the launch of "FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail," the latest expansion pack for "FINAL FANTASY XIV."

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales and profits declined compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year despite the launch of "Emberstoria" in November 2024. This was due to weakness in existing titles, the recognition of royalty revenue in the previous fiscal year, and a valuation write-down associated with the content production account.

In the Amusement segment, saw net sales and operating income rise compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year on year-on-year growth in same-store sales and arcade game machine sales.

In the Publication segment, net sales and operating income declined compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year despite a generally solid performance. This was partly due to a year-on-year fallback in sales of "The Apothecary Diaries" following the massive popularity of the anime television series adaptation in the previous fiscal year, as well as to an increase in costs related to preparations for upcoming new releases.

In the Merchandising segment, saw net sales and operating income rise compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, partly driven by brisk sales of new merchandise featuring key characters from the Group's IP portfolio.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios and sales offices located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 195 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 91 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Contacts

Kazuka Nohara

Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

PR-HD@square-enix.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207507882/en/