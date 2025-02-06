CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Exceptional fourth quarter, full-year earnings and sales; Entering 2025 well-positioned for sustainable growth and ROE expansion
CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Net income in 4Q24 was $166.1 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $36.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 4Q23. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $404.0 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, compared to $276.5 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in 2023. Non-economic accounting impacts due to market volatility increased net income in 4Q24 and full year 2024, and decreased net income in 4Q23 and full year 2023.
Net operating income (1), which excludes these non-economic accounting impacts, was $138.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in 4Q24 compared to $133.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in 4Q23. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $429.3 million, or $3.97 per diluted share, compared to $356.1 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, in 2023.
In 4Q24, both net income and net operating income (1) were unfavorably impacted by significant items of $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a favorable impact in 4Q23 of $26.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. For the year, both net income and net operating income (1) were favorably impacted by significant items of $18.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in 2024 and $43.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in 2023.
"CNO delivered an exceptional quarter and full-year financial performance, demonstrating our ability to grow the franchise while also growing earnings and improving profitability," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Building on 10 consecutive quarters of sales growth and strong agent force metrics, 2024 represented one of CNO's best operating performances of the past several years, highlighted by production records across both divisions."
"Operating earnings per share excluding significant items were up 41% for the quarter and 40% for the year, as sustained sales growth continued to translate into earnings growth. Significant improvement in operating earnings per share and operating return on equity reflect ongoing strength in our underwriting margins and net investment income coupled with expense and capital discipline. Our capital position and free cash flow generation remained robust, while returning $349 million to shareholders, a 50% increase from 2023."
"As we enter 2025, CNO continues to be well-positioned to continue profitable growth, capitalize on the favorable macro and demographic environment, and drive long-term ROE expansion."
Full Year 2024 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year where applicable)
- Total new annualized premiums ("NAP") (4) up 7%
- Record Worksite Division NAP, up 16%; Consumer Division NAP up 5%
- Record Annuity collected premium, up 13%
- Record client assets in brokerage and advisory, up 28%
- Returned $349.3 million to shareholders
- Return on equity ("ROE") of 16.4%; Operating ROE (5) of 11.9%
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year where applicable)
- Total NAP up 13%; Record Worksite Division NAP, up 23%; Consumer Division up 11%
- Record Annuity collected premium, up 12% - Second consecutive quarter
- Medicare Supplement NAP up 44%; Medicare Advantage submitted applications up 39%
- Producing agent counts in the Consumer and Worksite Divisions both up 8%
- Returned $108.0 million to shareholders
- Book value per share was $24.59; Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, (2) was $37.19, up 10%
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Quarter End
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items as defined in note (1). Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Per diluted share
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Income from insurance products (b)
$ 1.01
$ 1.19
(15)
$ 107.0
$ 135.8
(21)
Fee income
0.20
0.16
25
20.6
17.8
16
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
0.62
0.34
82
65.3
38.3
70
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.18)
(0.18)
-
(19.0)
(19.8)
(4)
Operating earnings before taxes
1.65
1.51
173.9
172.1
Income tax expense on operating income
(0.34)
(0.33)
3
(35.9)
(38.2)
(6)
Net operating income (1)
1.31
1.18
11
138.0
133.9
3
Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and change in allowance for credit losses
(0.33)
0.01
(35.1)
1.4
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
(0.06)
0.08
(6.6)
8.8
Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits
0.68
(1.10)
71.0
(124.6)
Other
0.06
(0.10)
7.3
(11.6)
Non-operating income (loss) before taxes
0.35
(1.11)
36.6
(126.0)
Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating income
(0.08)
0.25
(8.5)
28.4
Net non-operating income (loss)
0.27
(0.86)
28.1
(97.6)
Net income
$ 1.58
$ 0.32
$ 166.1
$ 36.3
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
105.2
113.7
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Year End
(Amounts in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Per diluted share
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
% change
2024
2023
% change
Income from insurance products (b)
$ 3.93
$ 3.13
26
$ 424.7
$ 360.0
18
Fee income
0.28
0.27
4
30.0
31.0
(3)
Investment income not allocated to product lines (c)
1.55
1.04
49
167.9
120.2
40
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(0.67)
(0.45)
49
(71.8)
(51.7)
39
Operating earnings before taxes
5.09
3.99
550.8
459.5
Income tax expense on operating income
(1.12)
(0.90)
24
(121.5)
(103.4)
18
Net operating income (1)
3.97
3.09
28
429.3
356.1
21
Net realized investment losses from sales and change in allowance for credit losses
(0.67)
(0.54)
(72.7)
(62.7)
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
0.21
(0.06)
22.8
(6.3)
Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits
0.23
(0.26)
24.7
(29.9)
Other
(0.07)
(0.03)
(7.3)
(3.8)
Non-operating loss before taxes
(0.30)
(0.89)
(32.5)
(102.7)
Income tax benefit on non-operating loss
0.07
0.20
7.2
23.1
Net non-operating loss
(0.23)
(0.69)
(25.3)
(79.6)
Net income
$ 3.74
$ 2.40
$ 404.0
$ 276.5
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
108.1
115.1
____________________
(a)
GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
(b)
Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life product lines, less expenses allocated to the insurance product lines. It excludes the income from our fee income business, investment income not allocated to product lines, net expenses not allocated to product lines (primarily holding company expenses) and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of insurance policy income plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expenses and amortization of acquisition costs.
(c)
Investment income not allocated to product lines represents net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable, investment borrowings and financing arrangements; (iv) expenses related to the funding agreement-backed notes ("FABN") program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income; plus (vi) the impact of annual option forfeitures related to fixed indexed annuity surrenders. Investment income not allocated to product lines includes investment income on investments in excess of amounts allocated to product lines, investments held by our holding companies, the spread we earn from our federal home loan bank ("FHLB") investment borrowing and FABN programs and variable components of investment income (including call and prepayment income, adjustments to returns on structured securities due to cash flow changes, income (loss) from company-owned life insurance ("COLI") and alternative investments income not allocated to product lines), net of interest expense on corporate debt and financing arrangements.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)
Management vs. GAAP Measures
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Year ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Return on equity (a)
16.4 %
14.0 %
Operating return on equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) (5)
11.9 %
9.8 %
Operating return on equity, excluding significant items (a non-GAAP
financial measure) (5)
11.4 %
8.6 %
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,498.4
$ 2,215.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
1,371.4
1,576.8
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss
3,869.8
3,792.4
Net operating loss carryforwards
(76.6)
(79.6)
Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss and net operating loss carryforwards
$ 3,793.2
$ 3,712.8
Book value per diluted share
$ 24.01
$ 19.83
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
13.18
14.11
Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (a non-GAAP financial measure) (2)
$ 37.19
$ 33.94
___________________
(a) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
Non-Operating Items
Net investment losses in 4Q24 were $35.1 million including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $7.8 million which was recorded in earnings. Net investment gains in 4Q23 were $1.4 million including the favorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $21.8 million which was recorded in earnings.
During 4Q24 and 4Q23, we recognized a (decrease) increase in earnings of $(6.6) million and $8.8 million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.
During 4Q24 and 4Q23, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $71.0 million and $(124.6) million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits related to our fixed indexed annuities. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates and equity impacts used to determine the estimated fair values of the embedded derivatives and market risk benefits.
Other non-operating items included an increase (decrease) in earnings of $6.6 million and $(10.3) million for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability in 4Q24 and 4Q23, respectively. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
(Dollars in millions)
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of December 31, 2024 are as follows:
Investment grade
Below investment grade
Total
Corporate securities
$ 13,107.1
$ 678.2
$ 13,785.3
Certificate of deposit
470.0
-
470.0
United States Treasury securities and obligations of the United States government and agencies
214.8
-
214.8
States and political subdivisions
3,238.3
23.6
3,261.9
Foreign governments
107.3
-
107.3
Asset-backed securities
1,475.1
99.5
1,574.6
Agency residential mortgage-backed securities
819.8
-
819.8
Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities
1,253.4
382.9
(a)
1,636.3
Collateralized loan obligations
1,015.2
103.8
1,119.0
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
2,275.3
-
2,275.3
Total
$ 23,976.3
$ 1,288.0
$ 25,264.3
____________________
(a)
Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may be assigned a NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation based on the cost basis of the security relative to estimated recoverable amounts as determined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $22.8 billion compared with an amortized cost of $25.3 billion. Net unrealized losses were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $147.4 million and gross unrealized losses of $2,534.0 million. The allowance for credit losses was $37.1 million at December 31, 2024.
Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information
The consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio of our U.S. based insurance subsidiaries was estimated at 383% at December 31, 2024, reflecting estimated 4Q24 statutory operating income of $164.4 million (and $196.9 million during 2024) and the payment of insurance company dividends, net of capital contributions, to the holding company of $17.1 million during 4Q24 (and $129.0 million, net of capital contributions, during 2024).
During 4Q24, we repurchased $91.6 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program (including $1.4 million of repurchases settled in 1Q25). We repurchased 2.5 million common shares at an average cost of $36.96 per share. As of December 31, 2024, we had 101.6 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $240.3 million of our common stock. During 4Q24, we paid dividends on common stock of $16.4 million.
Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $372.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $256.0 million at December 31, 2023. In addition, the holding company has invested $500 million of the proceeds from the May 2024 issuance of $700.0 million of 6.450% senior notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes") primarily into certificates of deposit which are expected to be used for the repayment of $500.0 million of 5.250% senior notes due May 2025 (the "2025 Notes").
Book value per common share was $24.59 at December 31, 2024 compared to $20.26 at December 31, 2023. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2), was $37.19 at December 31, 2024, compared to $33.94 at December 31, 2023.
The debt-to-capital ratio was 42.3% and 34.0% at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3) was 32.1% and 23.1% at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Such ratios reflect the issuance of the 2034 Notes in May 2024. At December 31, 2024, adjusting for the expected repayment of the 2025 Notes, the debt-to-total capital ratio would have been 34.8% and the debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), would have been 25.6%.
Return on equity for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was 16.4% and 14.0%, respectively. Operating return on equity, excluding significant items (5) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was 11.4% and 8.6%, respectively.
In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing a broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.
ABOUT CNO FINANCIAL GROUP
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $37.9 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,900 exclusive agents and more than 5,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in millions)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Investments:
Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $37.1 and 2023 - $42.9; amortized cost: 2024 - $25,264.3 and 2023 - $23,699.2)
$ 22,840.5
$ 21,506.2
Equity securities at fair value
162.0
96.9
Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $13.6 and 2023 - $15.4)
2,506.3
2,064.1
Policy loans
135.3
128.5
Trading securities
304.2
222.7
Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $1.3 and 2023 - $3.1; amortized cost: 2024 - $437.0 and 2023 - $787.6)
432.3
768.6
Other invested assets
1,491.5
1,353.4
Total investments
27,872.1
26,140.4
Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted
1,656.7
774.5
Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities
341.0
114.5
Accrued investment income
286.4
251.5
Present value of future profits
161.0
180.7
Deferred acquisition costs
2,158.6
1,944.4
Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $3.0 and 2023 - $3.0)
3,854.7
4,040.7
Income tax assets, net
818.9
936.2
Assets held in separate accounts
3.3
3.1
Other assets
699.9
641.1
Total assets (a)
$ 37,852.6
$ 35,027.1
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Liabilities for insurance products:
Policyholder account balances
$ 17,615.8
$ 15,222.5
Future policy benefits
11,705.5
12,188.4
Market risk benefit liability
60.0
117.1
Liability for life insurance policy claims
61.1
62.1
Unearned and advanced premiums
226.8
218.9
Liabilities related to separate accounts
3.3
3.1
Other liabilities
1,161.8
848.8
Investment borrowings
2,188.8
2,189.3
Borrowings related to variable interest entities
497.6
820.8
Notes payable - direct corporate obligations
1,833.5
1,140.5
Total liabilities (a)
35,354.2
32,811.5
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 2024 - 101,618,957 and 2023 - 109,357,540)
1.0
1.1
Additional paid-in capital
1,632.5
1,891.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,371.4)
(1,576.8)
Retained earnings
2,236.3
1,899.8
Total shareholders' equity
2,498.4
2,215.6
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 37,852.6
$ 35,027.1
___________
(a) The prior period column has been revised to conform to current year's presentation for the correction of immaterial errors.
CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Insurance policy income
$ 643.6
$ 625.7
$ 2,558.5
$ 2,505.5
Net investment income:
General account assets
399.5
325.1
1,419.4
1,250.2
Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios
17.1
140.1
329.4
249.5
Investment gains (losses):
Realized investment losses
(26.2)
(11.3)
(75.6)
(69.3)
Other investment gains (losses)
(15.5)
21.5
25.7
0.3
Total investment gains (losses)
(41.7)
10.2
(49.9)
(69.0)
Fee revenue and other income
78.7
69.4
192.1
210.6
Total revenues
1,097.2
1,170.5
4,449.5
4,146.8
Benefits and expenses:
Insurance policy benefits (a)
529.9
747.5
2,471.9
2,331.1
Liability for future policy benefits remeasurement loss
(12.0)
(30.0)
(41.1)
(21.2)
Change in fair value of market risk benefits (a)
(14.9)
11.3
(60.5)
(34.2)
Interest expense
62.0
63.7
254.4
238.6
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and present value of future profits
65.3
58.9
251.2
227.4
Other operating costs and expenses
256.4
273.0
1,055.3
1,048.3
Total benefits and expenses
886.7
1,124.4
3,931.2
3,790.0
Income before income taxes
210.5
46.1
518.3
356.8
Income tax expense on period income
44.4
9.8
114.3
80.3
Net income
$ 166.1
$ 36.3
$ 404.0
$ 276.5
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Weighted average shares outstanding
102,778,000
111,591,000
106,144,000
113,275,000
Net income
$ 1.62
$ .33
$ 3.81
2.44
Diluted:
Weighted average shares outstanding
105,230,000
113,657,000
108,116,000
115,124,000
Net income
$ 1.58
$ .32
$ 3.74
2.40
___________
NOTES
(1)
Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits related to our fixed indexed annuities, net of taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) gains or losses related to material reinsurance transactions, net of taxes; (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vii) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items including earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of net operating income to net income applicable to common stock is provided in the table on page 2. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on CNO's website, CNOinc.com, in the Investors section under SEC Filings.
(2)
Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.
(3)
The calculation of the debt-to-total capital ratio non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.
(4)
New annualized premiums are measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Sales of third-party products are excluded.
(5)
The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity (a non-GAAP financial measure), which is equal to the trailing four quarters of net operating income (1) divided by average shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards; (ii) operating return on equity, excluding significant items (a non-GAAP financial measure), which is equal to the trailing four quarters of net operating income(1) , excluding significant items, divided by average shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards; and (iii) return on equity (dollars in millions):
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 429.3
$ 356.1
Net operating income, excluding significant items
$ 410.5
$ 312.8
Net income
$ 404.0
$ 276.5
Average common equity, excluding accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss
carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,604.1
$ 3,631.5
Average common shareholders' equity
$ 2,460.4
$ 1,977.5
Operating return on equity (a non-GAAP financial measure)
11.9 %
9.8 %
Operating return on equity, excluding significant items (a non-GAAP financial measure)
11.4 %
8.6 %
Return on equity
16.4 %
14.0 %
The following summarizes: (i) net operating income; (ii) significant items; (iii) net operating income, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):
Net operating
Net operating
income,
income,
excluding
Net
excluding
significant
income -
Net operating
Significant
significant
items - trailing
Net
trailing
income
items (a)
items (a)
four quarters
income (loss)
four quarters
1Q23
$ 58.6
$ -
$ 58.6
$ 336.6
$ (0.8)
$ 446.4
2Q23
62.3
-
62.3
281.2
73.7
286.8
3Q23
101.3
(16.9)
(b)
84.4
287.7
167.3
278.2
4Q23
133.9
(26.4)
(c)
107.5
312.8
36.3
276.5
1Q24
57.5
-
57.5
311.7
112.3
389.6
2Q24
114.6
-
114.6
364.0
116.3
432.2
3Q24
119.2
(21.9)
(d)
97.3
376.9
9.3
274.2
4Q24
138.0
3.1
(e)
141.1
410.5
166.1
404.0
(a) See note (6) for additional information.
(b) Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals, net of tax expense of $4.8 million.
(c) Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review, net of tax expense of $7.5 million.
(d) Comprised of $31.2 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review and $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment, net of tax expense of $6.4 million.
(e) Comprised of $3.9 million of the unfavorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review, net of tax expense of $0.8 million.
A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 550.8
$ 459.5
Income tax expense
(121.5)
(103.4)
Net operating income
429.3
356.1
Non-operating items:
Net realized investment losses from sales, impairments and change in allowance for credit losses
(72.7)
(62.7)
Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings
22.8
(6.3)
Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits
24.7
(29.9)
Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan
6.6
(3.5)
Other
(13.9)
(.3)
Non-operating loss before taxes
(32.5)
(102.7)
Income tax benefit on non-operating loss
7.2
23.1
Net non-operating loss
(25.3)
(79.6)
Net income
$ 404.0
$ 276.5
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,141.7
$ 3,329.0
$ 3,510.3
$ 3,557.1
Net operating loss carryforwards
238.2
214.7
190.9
169.0
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(561.5)
(1,415.8)
(1,837.8)
(1,957.3)
Common shareholders' equity
$ 2,818.4
$ 2,127.9
$ 1,863.4
$ 1,768.8
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,543.8
$ 3,603.0
$ 3,744.2
$ 3,712.8
Net operating loss carryforwards
152.4
126.3
102.6
79.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,664.4)
(1,733.5)
(1,956.7)
(1,576.8)
Common shareholders' equity
$ 2,031.8
$ 1,995.8
$ 1,890.1
$ 2,215.6
1Q24
2Q24
3Q24
4Q24
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,536.8
$ 3,596.7
$ 3,529.9
$ 3,793.2
Net operating loss carryforwards
311.2
296.5
273.9
76.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,480.3)
(1,464.3)
(1,116.0)
(1,371.4)
Common shareholders' equity
$ 2,367.7
$ 2,428.9
$ 2,687.8
$ 2,498.4
A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):
Trailing four quarter average
4Q24
4Q23
Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive
income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
$ 3,604.1
$ 3,631.5
Net operating loss carryforwards
240.0
126.4
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,383.7)
(1,780.4)
Common shareholders' equity
$ 2,460.4
$ 1,977.5
(6)
The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).
Year ended
December 31, 2024
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 274.2
$ (36.2)
(a)
$ 238.0
Health margin
516.8
8.2
(a)
525.0
Life margin
249.0
0.7
(a)
249.7
Total insurance product margin
1,040.0
(27.3)
1,012.7
Allocated expenses
(615.3)
-
(615.3)
Income from insurance products
424.7
(27.3)
397.4
Fee income
30.0
-
30.0
Investment income not allocated to product lines
167.9
-
167.9
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(71.8)
2.9
(b)
(68.9)
Operating earnings before taxes
550.8
(24.4)
526.4
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(121.5)
5.6
(115.9)
Net operating income
$ 429.3
$ (18.8)
$ 410.5
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 3.97
$ (0.17)
$ 3.80
___________
(a)
Comprised of $27.3 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.
(b)
Comprised of $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment.
Three months ended
December 31, 2024
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 55.0
$ -
$ 55.0
Health margin
130.1
3.9
(a)
134.0
Life margin
68.0
-
68.0
Total insurance product margin
253.1
3.9
257.0
Allocated expenses
(146.1)
-
(146.1)
Income from insurance products
107.0
3.9
110.9
Fee income
20.6
-
20.6
Investment income not allocated to product lines
65.3
-
65.3
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(19.0)
-
(19.0)
Operating earnings before taxes
173.9
3.9
177.8
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(35.9)
(0.8)
(36.7)
Net operating income
$ 138.0
$ 3.1
$ 141.1
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 1.31
$ 0.03
$ 1.34
___________
(a)
Comprised of $3.9 million of the unfavorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.
Three months ended
September 30, 2024
Actual results
Significant items (a)
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 91.1
$ (36.2)
(b)
$ 54.9
Health margin
127.8
4.3
(b)
132.1
Life margin
63.3
0.7
(b)
64.0
Total insurance product margin
282.2
(31.2)
251.0
Allocated expenses
(153.0)
-
(153.0)
Income from insurance products
129.2
(31.2)
98.0
Fee income
(2.7)
-
(2.7)
Investment income not allocated to product lines
45.5
-
45.5
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(18.5)
2.9
(c)
(15.6)
Operating earnings before taxes
153.5
(28.3)
125.2
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(34.3)
6.4
(27.9)
Net operating income
$ 119.2
$ (21.9)
$ 97.3
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 1.11
$ (0.19)
$ 0.92
___________
(a)
Significant items impacting the health margin were revised from $8.2 million reported at September 30, 2024 to $4.3 million.
(b)
Comprised of $31.2 million of net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.
(c)
Comprised of $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment.
Year ended
December 31, 2023
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 235.0
$ (12.9)
(a)
$ 222.1
Health margin
494.3
(22.3)
(a)
472.0
Life margin
229.7
1.3
(a)
231.0
Total insurance product margin
959.0
(33.9)
925.1
Allocated expenses
(599.0)
-
(599.0)
Income from insurance products
360.0
(33.9)
326.1
Fee income
31.0
-
31.0
Investment income not allocated to product lines
120.2
-
120.2
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(51.7)
(21.7)
(b)
(73.4)
Operating earnings before taxes
459.5
(55.6)
403.9
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(103.4)
12.3
(91.1)
Net operating income
$ 356.1
$ (43.3)
$ 312.8
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 3.09
$ (0.37)
$ 2.72
___________
(a)
Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.
(b)
Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals.
Three months ended
December 31, 2023
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 63.6
$ (12.9)
(a)
$ 50.7
Health margin
146.4
(22.3)
(a)
124.1
Life margin
64.6
1.3
(a)
65.9
Total insurance product margin
274.6
(33.9)
240.7
Allocated expenses
(138.8)
-
(138.8)
Income from insurance products
135.8
(33.9)
101.9
Fee income
17.8
-
17.8
Investment income not allocated to product lines
38.3
-
38.3
Expenses not allocated to product lines
(19.8)
-
(19.8)
Operating earnings before taxes
172.1
(33.9)
138.2
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(38.2)
7.5
(30.7)
Net operating income
$ 133.9
$ (26.4)
$ 107.5
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 1.18
$ (0.23)
$ 0.95
___________
(a)
Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.
Three months ended
September 30, 2023
Actual results
Significant items
Excluding significant
items
Insurance product margin
Annuity margin
$ 57.0
$ -
$ 57.0
Health margin
123.2
-
123.2
Life margin
59.8
-
59.8
Total insurance product margin
240.0
-
240.0
Allocated expenses
(153.2)
-
(153.2)
Income from insurance products
86.8
-
86.8
Fee income
(2.9)
-
(2.9)
Investment income not allocated to product lines
38.4
-
38.4
Expenses not allocated to product lines
7.5
(21.7)
(a)
(14.2)
Operating earnings before taxes
129.8
(21.7)
108.1
Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income
(28.5)
4.8
(23.7)
Net operating income
$ 101.3
$ (16.9)
$ 84.4
Net operating income per diluted share
$ 0.88
$ (0.14)
$ 0.74
___________
(a)
Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals.
