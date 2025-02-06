CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Exceptional fourth quarter, full-year earnings and sales; Entering 2025 well-positioned for sustainable growth and ROE expansion

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Net income in 4Q24 was $166.1 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $36.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in 4Q23. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $404.0 million, or $3.74 per diluted share, compared to $276.5 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, in 2023. Non-economic accounting impacts due to market volatility increased net income in 4Q24 and full year 2024, and decreased net income in 4Q23 and full year 2023.

Net operating income (1), which excludes these non-economic accounting impacts, was $138.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in 4Q24 compared to $133.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, in 4Q23. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $429.3 million, or $3.97 per diluted share, compared to $356.1 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, in 2023.

In 4Q24, both net income and net operating income (1) were unfavorably impacted by significant items of $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a favorable impact in 4Q23 of $26.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. For the year, both net income and net operating income (1) were favorably impacted by significant items of $18.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in 2024 and $43.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in 2023.

"CNO delivered an exceptional quarter and full-year financial performance, demonstrating our ability to grow the franchise while also growing earnings and improving profitability," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Building on 10 consecutive quarters of sales growth and strong agent force metrics, 2024 represented one of CNO's best operating performances of the past several years, highlighted by production records across both divisions."

"Operating earnings per share excluding significant items were up 41% for the quarter and 40% for the year, as sustained sales growth continued to translate into earnings growth. Significant improvement in operating earnings per share and operating return on equity reflect ongoing strength in our underwriting margins and net investment income coupled with expense and capital discipline. Our capital position and free cash flow generation remained robust, while returning $349 million to shareholders, a 50% increase from 2023."

"As we enter 2025, CNO continues to be well-positioned to continue profitable growth, capitalize on the favorable macro and demographic environment, and drive long-term ROE expansion."

Full Year 2024 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year where applicable)

Total new annualized premiums ("NAP") (4) up 7%

up 7% Record Worksite Division NAP, up 16%; Consumer Division NAP up 5%

Record Annuity collected premium, up 13%

Record client assets in brokerage and advisory, up 28%

Returned $349.3 million to shareholders

Return on equity ("ROE") of 16.4%; Operating ROE (5) of 11.9%

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year where applicable)

Total NAP up 13%; Record Worksite Division NAP, up 23%; Consumer Division up 11%

Record Annuity collected premium, up 12% - Second consecutive quarter

Medicare Supplement NAP up 44%; Medicare Advantage submitted applications up 39%

Producing agent counts in the Consumer and Worksite Divisions both up 8%

Returned $108.0 million to shareholders

Book value per share was $24.59; Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, (2) was $37.19, up 10%

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Quarter End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items as defined in note (1). Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Per diluted share















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024



2023

% change

2024



2023

% change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 1.01



$ 1.19

(15)

$ 107.0



$ 135.8

(21) Fee income 0.20



0.16

25

20.6



17.8

16 Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 0.62



0.34

82

65.3



38.3

70 Expenses not allocated to product lines (0.18)



(0.18)

-

(19.0)



(19.8)

(4) Operating earnings before taxes 1.65



1.51





173.9



172.1



Income tax expense on operating income (0.34)



(0.33)

3

(35.9)



(38.2)

(6) Net operating income (1) 1.31



1.18

11

138.0



133.9

3 Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and change in allowance for credit losses (0.33)



0.01





(35.1)



1.4



Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (0.06)



0.08





(6.6)



8.8



Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits 0.68



(1.10)





71.0



(124.6)



Other 0.06



(0.10)





7.3



(11.6)



Non-operating income (loss) before taxes 0.35



(1.11)





36.6



(126.0)



Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating income (0.08)



0.25





(8.5)



28.4



Net non-operating income (loss) 0.27



(0.86)





28.1



(97.6)



Net income $ 1.58



$ 0.32





$ 166.1



$ 36.3































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 105.2



113.7



















FINANCIAL SUMMARY Year End (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Per diluted share















Year ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024



2023

% change

2024



2023

% change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 3.93



$ 3.13

26

$ 424.7



$ 360.0

18 Fee income 0.28



0.27

4

30.0



31.0

(3) Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 1.55



1.04

49

167.9



120.2

40 Expenses not allocated to product lines (0.67)



(0.45)

49

(71.8)



(51.7)

39 Operating earnings before taxes 5.09



3.99





550.8



459.5



Income tax expense on operating income (1.12)



(0.90)

24

(121.5)



(103.4)

18 Net operating income (1) 3.97



3.09

28

429.3



356.1

21 Net realized investment losses from sales and change in allowance for credit losses (0.67)



(0.54)





(72.7)



(62.7)



Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 0.21



(0.06)





22.8



(6.3)



Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits 0.23



(0.26)





24.7



(29.9)



Other (0.07)



(0.03)





(7.3)



(3.8)



Non-operating loss before taxes (0.30)



(0.89)





(32.5)



(102.7)



Income tax benefit on non-operating loss 0.07



0.20





7.2



23.1



Net non-operating loss (0.23)



(0.69)





(25.3)



(79.6)



Net income $ 3.74



$ 2.40





$ 404.0



$ 276.5































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 108.1



115.1



















____________________ (a) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (b) Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life product lines, less expenses allocated to the insurance product lines. It excludes the income from our fee income business, investment income not allocated to product lines, net expenses not allocated to product lines (primarily holding company expenses) and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of insurance policy income plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expenses and amortization of acquisition costs. (c) Investment income not allocated to product lines represents net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable, investment borrowings and financing arrangements; (iv) expenses related to the funding agreement-backed notes ("FABN") program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income; plus (vi) the impact of annual option forfeitures related to fixed indexed annuity surrenders. Investment income not allocated to product lines includes investment income on investments in excess of amounts allocated to product lines, investments held by our holding companies, the spread we earn from our federal home loan bank ("FHLB") investment borrowing and FABN programs and variable components of investment income (including call and prepayment income, adjustments to returns on structured securities due to cash flow changes, income (loss) from company-owned life insurance ("COLI") and alternative investments income not allocated to product lines), net of interest expense on corporate debt and financing arrangements.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)

Management vs. GAAP Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________



Year ended

December 31,

2024

2023







Return on equity (a) 16.4 %

14.0 % Operating return on equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) (5) 11.9 %

9.8 % Operating return on equity, excluding significant items (a non-GAAP financial measure) (5) 11.4 %

8.6 %















Shareholders' equity $ 2,498.4

$ 2,215.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,371.4

1,576.8







Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,869.8

3,792.4 Net operating loss carryforwards (76.6)

(79.6) Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss and net operating loss carryforwards $ 3,793.2

$ 3,712.8







Book value per diluted share $ 24.01

$ 19.83 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 13.18

14.11







Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (a non-GAAP financial measure) (2) $ 37.19

$ 33.94

___________________ (a) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

Non-Operating Items

Net investment losses in 4Q24 were $35.1 million including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $7.8 million which was recorded in earnings. Net investment gains in 4Q23 were $1.4 million including the favorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $21.8 million which was recorded in earnings.

During 4Q24 and 4Q23, we recognized a (decrease) increase in earnings of $(6.6) million and $8.8 million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.

During 4Q24 and 4Q23, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $71.0 million and $(124.6) million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits related to our fixed indexed annuities. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates and equity impacts used to determine the estimated fair values of the embedded derivatives and market risk benefits.

Other non-operating items included an increase (decrease) in earnings of $6.6 million and $(10.3) million for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability in 4Q24 and 4Q23, respectively. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

(Dollars in millions)

Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of December 31, 2024 are as follows:



Investment grade

Below investment grade

Total Corporate securities $ 13,107.1

$ 678.2

$ 13,785.3 Certificate of deposit 470.0

-

470.0 United States Treasury securities and obligations of the United States government and agencies 214.8

-

214.8 States and political subdivisions 3,238.3

23.6

3,261.9 Foreign governments 107.3

-

107.3 Asset-backed securities 1,475.1

99.5

1,574.6 Agency residential mortgage-backed securities 819.8

-

819.8 Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities 1,253.4

382.9 (a) 1,636.3 Collateralized loan obligations 1,015.2

103.8

1,119.0 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,275.3

-

2,275.3











Total $ 23,976.3

$ 1,288.0

$ 25,264.3

____________________ (a) Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may be assigned a NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation based on the cost basis of the security relative to estimated recoverable amounts as determined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $22.8 billion compared with an amortized cost of $25.3 billion. Net unrealized losses were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $147.4 million and gross unrealized losses of $2,534.0 million. The allowance for credit losses was $37.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information

The consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio of our U.S. based insurance subsidiaries was estimated at 383% at December 31, 2024, reflecting estimated 4Q24 statutory operating income of $164.4 million (and $196.9 million during 2024) and the payment of insurance company dividends, net of capital contributions, to the holding company of $17.1 million during 4Q24 (and $129.0 million, net of capital contributions, during 2024).

During 4Q24, we repurchased $91.6 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program (including $1.4 million of repurchases settled in 1Q25). We repurchased 2.5 million common shares at an average cost of $36.96 per share. As of December 31, 2024, we had 101.6 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $240.3 million of our common stock. During 4Q24, we paid dividends on common stock of $16.4 million.

Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $372.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $256.0 million at December 31, 2023. In addition, the holding company has invested $500 million of the proceeds from the May 2024 issuance of $700.0 million of 6.450% senior notes due 2034 (the "2034 Notes") primarily into certificates of deposit which are expected to be used for the repayment of $500.0 million of 5.250% senior notes due May 2025 (the "2025 Notes").

Book value per common share was $24.59 at December 31, 2024 compared to $20.26 at December 31, 2023. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2), was $37.19 at December 31, 2024, compared to $33.94 at December 31, 2023.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 42.3% and 34.0% at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3) was 32.1% and 23.1% at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Such ratios reflect the issuance of the 2034 Notes in May 2024. At December 31, 2024, adjusting for the expected repayment of the 2025 Notes, the debt-to-total capital ratio would have been 34.8% and the debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), would have been 25.6%.

Return on equity for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was 16.4% and 14.0%, respectively. Operating return on equity, excluding significant items (5) for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, was 11.4% and 8.6%, respectively.

In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing a broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ABOUT CNO FINANCIAL GROUP

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income, and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $37.9 billion in total assets. Our 3,500 associates, 4,900 exclusive agents and more than 5,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com .

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Investments:





Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $37.1 and 2023 - $42.9; amortized cost: 2024 - $25,264.3 and 2023 - $23,699.2) $ 22,840.5

$ 21,506.2 Equity securities at fair value 162.0

96.9 Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $13.6 and 2023 - $15.4) 2,506.3

2,064.1 Policy loans 135.3

128.5 Trading securities 304.2

222.7 Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $1.3 and 2023 - $3.1; amortized cost: 2024 - $437.0 and 2023 - $787.6) 432.3

768.6 Other invested assets 1,491.5

1,353.4 Total investments 27,872.1

26,140.4 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 1,656.7

774.5 Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities 341.0

114.5 Accrued investment income 286.4

251.5 Present value of future profits 161.0

180.7 Deferred acquisition costs 2,158.6

1,944.4 Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: 2024 - $3.0 and 2023 - $3.0) 3,854.7

4,040.7 Income tax assets, net 818.9

936.2 Assets held in separate accounts 3.3

3.1 Other assets 699.9

641.1 Total assets (a) $ 37,852.6

$ 35,027.1 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Liabilities for insurance products:





Policyholder account balances $ 17,615.8

$ 15,222.5 Future policy benefits 11,705.5

12,188.4 Market risk benefit liability 60.0

117.1 Liability for life insurance policy claims 61.1

62.1 Unearned and advanced premiums 226.8

218.9 Liabilities related to separate accounts 3.3

3.1 Other liabilities 1,161.8

848.8 Investment borrowings 2,188.8

2,189.3 Borrowings related to variable interest entities 497.6

820.8 Notes payable - direct corporate obligations 1,833.5

1,140.5 Total liabilities (a) 35,354.2

32,811.5 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding: 2024 - 101,618,957 and 2023 - 109,357,540) 1.0

1.1 Additional paid-in capital 1,632.5

1,891.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,371.4)

(1,576.8) Retained earnings 2,236.3

1,899.8 Total shareholders' equity 2,498.4

2,215.6 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,852.6

$ 35,027.1

___________ (a) The prior period column has been revised to conform to current year's presentation for the correction of immaterial errors.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Insurance policy income $ 643.6

$ 625.7

$ 2,558.5

$ 2,505.5 Net investment income:













General account assets 399.5

325.1

1,419.4

1,250.2 Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios 17.1

140.1

329.4

249.5 Investment gains (losses):













Realized investment losses (26.2)

(11.3)

(75.6)

(69.3) Other investment gains (losses) (15.5)

21.5

25.7

0.3 Total investment gains (losses) (41.7)

10.2

(49.9)

(69.0) Fee revenue and other income 78.7

69.4

192.1

210.6 Total revenues 1,097.2

1,170.5

4,449.5

4,146.8 Benefits and expenses:













Insurance policy benefits (a) 529.9

747.5

2,471.9

2,331.1 Liability for future policy benefits remeasurement loss (12.0)

(30.0)

(41.1)

(21.2) Change in fair value of market risk benefits (a) (14.9)

11.3

(60.5)

(34.2) Interest expense 62.0

63.7

254.4

238.6 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and present value of future profits 65.3

58.9

251.2

227.4 Other operating costs and expenses 256.4

273.0

1,055.3

1,048.3 Total benefits and expenses 886.7

1,124.4

3,931.2

3,790.0 Income before income taxes 210.5

46.1

518.3

356.8 Income tax expense on period income 44.4

9.8

114.3

80.3 Net income $ 166.1

$ 36.3

$ 404.0

$ 276.5 Earnings per common share:













Basic:













Weighted average shares outstanding 102,778,000

111,591,000

106,144,000

113,275,000 Net income $ 1.62

$ .33

$ 3.81

2.44 Diluted:













Weighted average shares outstanding 105,230,000

113,657,000

108,116,000

115,124,000 Net income $ 1.58

$ .32

$ 3.74

2.40

___________

(a) The prior period columns have been revised to conform to current year's presentation for the correction of immaterial errors.

NOTES (1) Management believes that an analysis of net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits related to our fixed indexed annuities, net of taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) gains or losses related to material reinsurance transactions, net of taxes; (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vii) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items including earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of net operating income to net income applicable to common stock is provided in the table on page 2. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on CNO's website, CNOinc.com , in the Investors section under SEC Filings. (2) Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments. (3) The calculation of the debt-to-total capital ratio non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments. (4) New annualized premiums are measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Sales of third-party products are excluded. (5) The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity (a non-GAAP financial measure), which is equal to the trailing four quarters of net operating income (1) divided by average shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards; (ii) operating return on equity, excluding significant items (a non-GAAP financial measure), which is equal to the trailing four quarters of net operating income(1) , excluding significant items, divided by average shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards; and (iii) return on equity (dollars in millions):







Year ended December 31,





2024

2023 Net operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 429.3

$ 356.1











Net operating income, excluding significant items $ 410.5

$ 312.8











Net income $ 404.0

$ 276.5











Average common equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,604.1

$ 3,631.5











Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,460.4

$ 1,977.5











Operating return on equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) 11.9 %

9.8 %











Operating return on equity, excluding significant items (a non-GAAP financial measure) 11.4 %

8.6 %











Return on equity 16.4 %

14.0 %

The following summarizes: (i) net operating income; (ii) significant items; (iii) net operating income, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):

















Net operating



















Net operating

income,



















income,

excluding





Net











excluding

significant





income -



Net operating

Significant

significant

items - trailing

Net

trailing



income

items (a)

items (a)

four quarters

income (loss)

four quarters 1Q23

$ 58.6

$ -

$ 58.6

$ 336.6

$ (0.8)

$ 446.4 2Q23

62.3

-

62.3

281.2

73.7

286.8 3Q23

101.3

(16.9) (b) 84.4

287.7

167.3

278.2 4Q23

133.9

(26.4) (c) 107.5

312.8

36.3

276.5 1Q24

57.5

-

57.5

311.7

112.3

389.6 2Q24

114.6

-

114.6

364.0

116.3

432.2 3Q24

119.2

(21.9) (d) 97.3

376.9

9.3

274.2 4Q24

138.0

3.1 (e) 141.1

410.5

166.1

404.0

























(a) See note (6) for additional information.

























(b) Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals, net of tax expense of $4.8 million.

























(c) Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review, net of tax expense of $7.5 million.

























(d) Comprised of $31.2 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review and $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment, net of tax expense of $6.4 million.

























(e) Comprised of $3.9 million of the unfavorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review, net of tax expense of $0.8 million.

A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):







Year ended December 31,





2024

2023 Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 550.8

$ 459.5 Income tax expense (121.5)

(103.4) Net operating income 429.3

356.1 Non-operating items:





Net realized investment losses from sales, impairments and change in allowance for credit losses (72.7)

(62.7) Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 22.8

(6.3) Changes in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities and market risk benefits 24.7

(29.9) Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan 6.6

(3.5) Other (13.9)

(.3) Non-operating loss before taxes (32.5)

(102.7) Income tax benefit on non-operating loss 7.2

23.1 Net non-operating loss (25.3)

(79.6) Net income $ 404.0

$ 276.5













A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):







1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,141.7

$ 3,329.0

$ 3,510.3

$ 3,557.1 Net operating loss carryforwards 238.2

214.7

190.9

169.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (561.5)

(1,415.8)

(1,837.8)

(1,957.3) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,818.4

$ 2,127.9

$ 1,863.4

$ 1,768.8

























1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,543.8

$ 3,603.0

$ 3,744.2

$ 3,712.8 Net operating loss carryforwards 152.4

126.3

102.6

79.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,664.4)

(1,733.5)

(1,956.7)

(1,576.8) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,031.8

$ 1,995.8

$ 1,890.1

$ 2,215.6

























1Q24

2Q24

3Q24

4Q24 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,536.8

$ 3,596.7

$ 3,529.9

$ 3,793.2 Net operating loss carryforwards 311.2

296.5

273.9

76.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,480.3)

(1,464.3)

(1,116.0)

(1,371.4) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,367.7

$ 2,428.9

$ 2,687.8

$ 2,498.4





















A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):







Trailing four quarter average





4Q24

4Q23 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive







income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards







(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,604.1

$ 3,631.5 Net operating loss carryforwards 240.0

126.4 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,383.7)

(1,780.4) Common shareholders' equity $ 2,460.4

$ 1,977.5

(6) The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).





Year ended



December 31, 2024



Actual results

Significant items

Excluding significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 274.2

$ (36.2) (a) $ 238.0 Health margin

516.8

8.2 (a) 525.0 Life margin

249.0

0.7 (a) 249.7 Total insurance product margin

1,040.0

(27.3)

1,012.7 Allocated expenses

(615.3)

-

(615.3) Income from insurance products

424.7

(27.3)

397.4 Fee income

30.0

-

30.0 Investment income not allocated to product lines

167.9

-

167.9 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(71.8)

2.9 (b) (68.9) Operating earnings before taxes

550.8

(24.4)

526.4 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(121.5)

5.6

(115.9) Net operating income

$ 429.3

$ (18.8)

$ 410.5













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 3.97

$ (0.17)

$ 3.80

___________ (a) Comprised of $27.3 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review. (b) Comprised of $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment.





Three months ended



December 31, 2024



Actual results

Significant items

Excluding significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 55.0

$ -

$ 55.0 Health margin

130.1

3.9 (a) 134.0 Life margin

68.0

-

68.0 Total insurance product margin

253.1

3.9

257.0 Allocated expenses

(146.1)

-

(146.1) Income from insurance products

107.0

3.9

110.9 Fee income

20.6

-

20.6 Investment income not allocated to product lines

65.3

-

65.3 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(19.0)

-

(19.0) Operating earnings before taxes

173.9

3.9

177.8 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(35.9)

(0.8)

(36.7) Net operating income

$ 138.0

$ 3.1

$ 141.1













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 1.31

$ 0.03

$ 1.34

___________ (a) Comprised of $3.9 million of the unfavorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.





Three months ended



September 30, 2024



Actual results

Significant items (a)

Excluding significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 91.1

$ (36.2) (b) $ 54.9 Health margin

127.8

4.3 (b) 132.1 Life margin

63.3

0.7 (b) 64.0 Total insurance product margin

282.2

(31.2)

251.0 Allocated expenses

(153.0)

-

(153.0) Income from insurance products

129.2

(31.2)

98.0 Fee income

(2.7)

-

(2.7) Investment income not allocated to product lines

45.5

-

45.5 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(18.5)

2.9 (c) (15.6) Operating earnings before taxes

153.5

(28.3)

125.2 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(34.3)

6.4

(27.9) Net operating income

$ 119.2

$ (21.9)

$ 97.3













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 1.11

$ (0.19)

$ 0.92

___________ (a) Significant items impacting the health margin were revised from $8.2 million reported at September 30, 2024 to $4.3 million. (b) Comprised of $31.2 million of net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review. (c) Comprised of $2.9 million of the unfavorable impact related to a fixed asset impairment.





Year ended



December 31, 2023



Actual results

Significant items

Excluding significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 235.0

$ (12.9) (a) $ 222.1 Health margin

494.3

(22.3) (a) 472.0 Life margin

229.7

1.3 (a) 231.0 Total insurance product margin

959.0

(33.9)

925.1 Allocated expenses

(599.0)

-

(599.0) Income from insurance products

360.0

(33.9)

326.1 Fee income

31.0

-

31.0 Investment income not allocated to product lines

120.2

-

120.2 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(51.7)

(21.7) (b) (73.4) Operating earnings before taxes

459.5

(55.6)

403.9 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(103.4)

12.3

(91.1) Net operating income

$ 356.1

$ (43.3)

$ 312.8













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 3.09

$ (0.37)

$ 2.72

___________ (a) Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review. (b) Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals.





Three months ended



December 31, 2023



Actual results

Significant items

Excluding significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 63.6

$ (12.9) (a) $ 50.7 Health margin

146.4

(22.3) (a) 124.1 Life margin

64.6

1.3 (a) 65.9 Total insurance product margin

274.6

(33.9)

240.7 Allocated expenses

(138.8)

-

(138.8) Income from insurance products

135.8

(33.9)

101.9 Fee income

17.8

-

17.8 Investment income not allocated to product lines

38.3

-

38.3 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(19.8)

-

(19.8) Operating earnings before taxes

172.1

(33.9)

138.2 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(38.2)

7.5

(30.7) Net operating income

$ 133.9

$ (26.4)

$ 107.5













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 1.18

$ (0.23)

$ 0.95

___________ (a) Comprised of $33.9 million of the net favorable impact arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review.





Three months ended



September 30, 2023



Actual results

Significant items

Excluding significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 57.0

$ -

$ 57.0 Health margin

123.2

-

123.2 Life margin

59.8

-

59.8 Total insurance product margin

240.0

-

240.0 Allocated expenses

(153.2)

-

(153.2) Income from insurance products

86.8

-

86.8 Fee income

(2.9)

-

(2.9) Investment income not allocated to product lines

38.4

-

38.4 Expenses not allocated to product lines

7.5

(21.7) (a) (14.2) Operating earnings before taxes

129.8

(21.7)

108.1 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(28.5)

4.8

(23.7) Net operating income

$ 101.3

$ (16.9)

$ 84.4













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.88

$ (0.14)

$ 0.74

___________ (a) Comprised of $21.7 million of legal recoveries, net of expenses and increased legal accruals.

