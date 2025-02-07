PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Peoples reported net income of $6.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Quarterly net income increased primarily due to lower provisions for credit losses and noninterest expenses, which offset reduced net interest income. On July 1, 2024, Peoples consummated the merger of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. into Peoples and the merger of FNCB Bank into Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively referred to as the "FNCB merger"). Non-recurring acquisition related expenses totaled $5.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $24.0 million in the prior quarter, which included a $14.3 million provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans acquired in the FNCB merger and acquisition related expenses of $9.7 million.
In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses, nonrecurring provisions for non-PDC loans and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.
Core net income and core earnings per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, exclude the non-recurring acquisition related expenses of $5.0 million and $24.0 million incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and totaled $10.0 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $16.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
Income before taxes was $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a loss of $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $9.6 million or $0.96 per diluted share. The PPNR and PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter was $8.7 million or $0.86 per diluted share. Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and core PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, which exclude acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $14.6 million or $1.46 per diluted share. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter was $18.3 million or $1.83 per diluted share.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $8.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Net income for the current period decreased $18.9 million when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to $30.5 million of non-recurring charges, including $16.2 million of acquisition expenses and a $14.3 million provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans related to the FNCB merger, which were partially offset by higher interest income due to increased levels of earning assets.
Core net income and core earnings per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, totaled $32.4 million or $3.77 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $28.9 million, or $4.03 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023.
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $27.6 million and $3.21 per diluted share, respectively. The PPNR and PPNR diluted earnings per share for the corresponding prior year period was $33.1 million or $4.62 per diluted share. Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and core PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $43.8 million and $5.10 per diluted share, respectively. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the corresponding prior year period was $34.9 million and $4.88 per diluted share.
Merger with FNCB
Peoples acquired FNCB and its wholly-owned subsidiary FNCB Bank by merger on July 1, 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with Peoples as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of FNCB at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $133.7 million. Primary reasons for the merger included: expansion of the branch network and commanding market share positions in northeastern Pennsylvania; attractive low-cost funding base; strong cultural alignment and a deep commitment to shareholders, customers, employees, and communities served by Peoples and FNCB, meaningful value creation to shareholders; increased trading liquidity for both companies and increased dividends for Peoples shareholders.
At the time of the merger, FNCB contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $1.8 billion in assets, $421.9 million in investments, $1.2 billion in loans, $1.4 billion in deposits, $226.3 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings, and $8.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of the net FNCB assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in $13.0 million of goodwill. The FNCB merger also resulted in a core deposit intangible valued at $36.6 million or 5.1% of core deposits.
The Company incurred non-recurring expenses of $5.0 million and $30.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to merger and acquisition costs, and an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of PCD and non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger.
The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 only reflect Peoples results on a stand alone basis. As a result of the FNCB merger and the below listed adjustments related to the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024:
Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Costs and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2024
Acquisition related expenses
$
4,990
$
16,200
Provision for credit losses for FNCB non-PCD loans
14,328
Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs
$
4,990
$
30,528
NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER
- Paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.6175 per share, representing an increase of 50.6% over the year ago quarter's dividend.
- Completed our core operating system integration to achieve highest efficiency.
- Realigned our branch network to achieve maximum coverage with minimum redundancy.
- Allowance for credit losses to loans, net increased to 1.05% at December 31, 2024 from 0.97% and 0.77% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
- Return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 5.07% compared to negative 3.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average equity1, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.31% on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 13.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
- Return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 0.47% compared to negative 0.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average assets1, a non-GAAP measure, was 0.76% on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 1.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
- At December 31, 2024, the Company had $135.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $149.6 million from September 30, 2024. Additional contingent sources of available liquidity totaled $2.4 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB of Pittsburgh, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represented 50.2% of total assets and 58.0% of total deposits.
- At December 31, 2024, estimated total insured deposits were approximately $3.0 billion, or 68.7% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2024 was $487.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.4 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represented 79.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
- Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.25%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to 3.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in tax-equivalent NIM from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower yield on interest-earning assets as a result of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering rates in September and into the fourth quarter.
- The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure1, decreased 12 basis points to 5.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 5.63% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
- The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 16 basis points to 2.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 when compared to 3.04% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
- The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points during the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 2.75% from 2.91% in the three months ended September 30, 2024.
- The cost of total deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.20%, a decrease of 13 basis points from 2.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results - Comparison to Third Quarter 2024
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $0.7 million to $38.5 million from $39.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $0.8 million or 1.9% to $39.2 million from $40.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $2.5 million decrease in tax-equivalent interest income that was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense.
Lower interest income was the result of decreases in the volume of earning assets and lower rates on floating rate assets resulting from the 100 basis point cut to the federal funds rate since September 2024. Average loans, net, decreased $32.9 million when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the prior three month period ended September 30, 2024. Average investments totaled $628.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $700.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average federal funds sold increased $37.3 million to $129.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
The $1.7 million decrease in interest expense in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due primarily to lowering rates paid on consumer, business and municipal deposit accounts in response to the FOMC's aforementioned actions, coupled with the reduced balances. The Company's total cost of deposits decreased 13 basis points to 2.20% during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.33 % for the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 16 basis point to 2.75% from 2.91% in the prior quarter. Short-term borrowings averaged $39.3 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2024 at an average cost of 4.80% compared to $43.9 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.98% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.
Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $39.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.5 million and represented 20.2% of total average deposits in the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 20.1% in the three months ended September 30, 2024.
For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $3.4 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to $14.5 million in the prior quarter. The prior period provision included a non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Excluding the impact of the FNCB merger, the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.2 million. The higher provision in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due to higher net charge-offs of $0.9 million primarily in the equipment financing and commercial real estate portfolios which contributed to higher model loss rates.
Noninterest income was $5.7 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. Higher interest rate swap revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was partially offset by lower gains on equity investments, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million to $35.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $35.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding acquisition related expenses of $5.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $9.7 million in the prior quarter, including legal and consulting, core system de-conversion fees, and severance fees, noninterest expenses increased $4.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits were $2.1 million higher due primarily to year-end employee incentive accruals. Other expenses increased $1.9 million to $6.5 million for the quarter due to the $0.4 million reserve on unfunded commitments, $0.4 million higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment costs on the Company and a $0.4 million writedown of a former branch property.
The income tax benefit was $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The lower tax rate was due to the impact of permanent tax adjustments, such as tax exempt income and BOLI income, on a lower pre-tax income base.
2024 vs. 2023 Full Year Results
Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased $29.2 million to $116.0 million from $86.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The FTE NIM, a non-GAAP measure1, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.84%, an increase of 30 basis points over the prior year's period of 2.54%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the twelve months ended December 31, increased $29.7 million, or 33.5%, to $118.4 million in 2024 from $88.7 million in 2023. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans acquired through the FNCB merger and an additional $9.0 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on purchased loans. Average investments increased $57.9 million compared to December 31, 2023, due in part to the assumption of $426.1 million in investments from the FNCB merger. Subsequent to the merger, the Company engaged in investment sales of approximately $271.4 million to repay short-term borrowings and build on balance sheet liquidity. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets was 5.14% for the twelve months of 2024 compared to 4.34% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 increased 51 basis points to 2.93% from 2.42% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. The net impact of the purchase accounting accretion and amortization of the loan, deposit and borrowing marks acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger was $7.3 million and contributed 18 basis points to the NIM.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $19.1 million was recorded and included a $14.3 million day-one provision for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. The balance includes adjustments through December 31, 2024 for individually evaluated and pooled loans. Excluding the day-one provision, the increase to the provision is due to $1.1 million in net charge-offs primarily in the equipment financing and indirect loan portfolios and higher ACL model loss rates.
Noninterest income was $18.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and $14.1 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2023. During the period, service charges and fees increased $2.9 million, wealth management income increased $0.5 million, bank owned life insurance cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and gains on equity securities increased $0.1 million while interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.1 million on lower loan origination volume and market value adjustments.
Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $106.7 million, an increase of $38.9 million from $67.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to higher acquisition related expenses, and higher expenses due to additional full time equivalent employees and facilities from the FNCB merger. Acquisition related expenses totaled $16.2 million compared to $1.8 million a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.5 million compared to the year ago period due to the addition of 195 full time equivalent employees from FNCB at the time of the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $5.2 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Other expenses increased $5.6 million to $19.1 million due to increased FDIC insurance assessments, the write down of a former branch office and the inherent costs of a larger organization. The provision for income taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $5.2 million as compared to the prior period due to the impact of increased permanent tax adjustments, such as tax exempt income and BOLI income, on a lower pre-tax income base.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
At December 31, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $5.1 billion, $4.0 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.
Loan growth for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.1 billion or 40.1%, due primarily to the $1.2 billion in loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.
Total investments were $606.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $526.3 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $78.2 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $2.5 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $49.0 million at December 31, 2024. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.0 million and $13.2 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
At December 31, 2024, goodwill was $76.3 million, an increase of $12.9 million from $63.4 million at December 31, 2023. Goodwill declined $0.6 million from September 30, 2024 due to an adjustment in the fourth quarter to the fair value of certain assets acquired in the FNCB merger.
Total deposits increased $1.1 billion during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due primarily to the $1.4 billion in deposits acquired in the FNCB merger, partially offset by reductions in brokered CDs and seasonal outflows of non-maturity deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $290.8 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $837.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Company had $256.4 million and $261.0 million of longer-term brokered CDs at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company called $100.7 million of its higher cost brokered CDs in order to reduce its cost of funds.
The Company's deposit base consisted of 40.4% retail accounts, 34.9% commercial accounts, 18.9% municipal relationships and 5.8% brokered deposits at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $1.4 billion, or approximately 31.3% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2024 is $487.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.4 million of affiliate company deposits. We also offer customers access to CDARS and ICS programs through which their deposits may be allocated to separate FDIC-insured institutions, while they are able to maintain their relationship with the bank.
In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At December 31, 2024, the Company had $135.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $51.5 million from $187.4 million at December 31, 2023. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 17.
The Company maintained its well capitalized position at December 31, 2024. Stockholders equity equaled $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to the FNCB merger, net income less dividends to shareholders, partially offset by a $3.7 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $30.3 million and $40.3 million, respectively.
Tangible book value1, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $2.06 per share.
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
Nonperforming assets were $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 included $8.5 million of loans acquired in the FNCB merger, of which, $6.4 million were PCD loans assumed in the FNCB merger. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.45% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.
During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs were $1.1 million and the provision for credit losses totaled $19.1 million. The provision for credit losses included a $14.3 million FNCB merger related day one adjustment for non-PCD loans. The allowance for credit losses equaled $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.9 million, compared to $2.8 million for the comparable period last year.
Summary Data
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Key performance data:
Share and per share amounts:
Net (loss) income
$
0.61
$
(0.43)
$
0.46
$
0.49
$
0.51
Core net income (1)
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.61
Core net income (PPNR) (1)
$
1.46
$
1.83
$
0.73
$
0.79
$
0.95
Cash dividends declared
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
Book value
$
46.94
$
47.53
$
48.29
$
48.18
$
48.35
Tangible book value (1)
$
35.88
$
36.24
$
39.31
$
39.20
$
39.35
Market value:
High
$
58.76
$
50.49
$
46.25
$
48.84
$
49.99
Low
$
44.73
$
41.44
$
36.26
$
38.09
$
38.58
Closing
$
51.18
$
46.88
$
45.54
$
43.11
$
48.70
Market capitalization
$
511,325
$
468,549
$
321,388
$
304,238
$
342,889
Common shares outstanding
9,990,724
9,994,648
7,057,258
7,057,258
7,040,852
Selected ratios:
Return on average stockholders'
5.07
%
(3.58)
%
3.87
%
4.09
%
4.40
%
Core return on average stockholders'
8.31
%
13.61
%
5.00
%
4.59
%
5.26
%
Return on average tangible
6.62
%
(4.67)
%
4.76
%
5.02
%
5.46
%
Core return on average tangible
10.87
%
17.77
%
6.14
%
5.64
%
6.53
%
Return on average assets
0.47
%
(0.33)
%
0.37
%
0.38
%
0.38
%
Core return on average assets (1)
0.76
%
1.24
%
0.47
%
0.43
%
0.46
%
Stockholders' equity to total assets
9.21
%
8.86
%
9.42
%
9.27
%
9.10
%
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
63.03
%
53.14
%
74.49
%
75.77
%
69.94
%
Nonperforming assets to loans, net,
0.58
%
0.53
%
0.25
%
0.27
%
0.17
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.45
%
0.41
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.13
%
Net charge-offs to average loans, net
0.09
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.39
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans,
1.05
%
0.97
%
0.81
%
0.79
%
0.77
%
Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)
5.51
%
5.63
%
4.58
%
4.56
%
4.49
%
Cost of funds (4)_
2.88
%
3.04
%
3.01
%
2.96
%
2.86
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (3) (4)
2.62
%
2.59
%
1.57
%
1.60
%
1.63
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (3)
3.25
%
3.26
%
2.29
%
2.29
%
2.30
%
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 19-21.
(2)
Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale.
(3)
Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.
(4)
Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Dec 31
Year ended
2024
2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
184,907
$
129,013
Tax-exempt
7,354
5,628
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
12,930
7,912
Tax-exempt
1,550
1,582
Dividends
89
4
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
498
335
Interest on federal funds sold
4,132
5,377
Total interest income
211,460
149,851
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
87,934
58,561
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,919
1,920
Interest on long-term debt
3,317
842
Interest on subordinated debt
1,774
1,774
Interest on junior subordinated debt
527
Total interest expense
95,471
63,097
Net interest income
115,989
86,754
Provision for credit losses
19,131
566
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
96,858
86,188
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
10,673
7,728
Merchant services income
896
693
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
2,270
2,219
Wealth management income
2,118
1,576
Mortgage banking income
389
390
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
1,572
1,067
Interest rate swap revenue
285
390
Net gains (losses) on equity investment securities
132
(11)
Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
81
Total noninterest income
18,336
14,133
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
45,746
35,285
Net occupancy and equipment expense
22,296
17,146
Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Amortization of intangible assets
3,367
105
Net loss (gains) on fixed assets
(18)
Other expenses
19,117
13,486
Total noninterest expense
106,726
67,820
Income before income taxes
8,468
32,501
(Benefit) provision for income tax expense
(30)
5,121
Net income
$
8,498
$
27,380
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale
$
2,569
$
14,804
Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income
(1)
(81)
Change in pension liability
1,518
1,129
Change in derivative fair value
632
(824)
Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income
1,062
3,043
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax expense
3,656
11,985
Comprehensive income
$
12,154
$
39,365
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
1.00
$
3.85
Net income - diluted
0.99
3.83
Cash dividends declared
2.06
1.64
Average common shares outstanding - basic
8,531,122
7,107,908
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
8,586,035
7,151,471
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans:
Taxable
$
57,048
$
59,412
$
34,406
$
34,041
$
33,730
Tax-exempt
2,238
2,299
1,399
1,418
1,423
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
4,369
4,739
1,904
1,918
1,939
Tax-exempt
397
411
371
371
372
Dividends
30
55
2
2
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks
113
150
115
120
145
Interest on federal funds sold
1,608
1,218
179
1,127
2,463
Total interest income
65,803
68,284
38,376
38,997
40,072
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
24,718
26,398
18,114
18,704
18,756
Interest on short-term borrowings
474
550
633
262
330
Interest on long-term debt
1,389
1,389
269
270
273
Interest on subordinated debt
444
443
444
443
444
Interest on junior subordinated debt
267
260
Total interest expense
27,292
29,040
19,460
19,679
19,803
Net interest income
38,511
39,244
18,916
19,318
20,269
Provision for credit losses
3,369
14,458
596
708
1,669
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
35,142
24,786
18,320
18,610
18,600
Noninterest income:
Service charges, fees, commissions and other
3,368
3,384
1,885
2,036
1,881
Merchant services income
298
223
260
115
151
Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities
553
649
517
551
528
Wealth management income
633
708
416
361
399
Mortgage banking income
126
84
87
92
95
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
456
551
286
279
277
Interest rate swap revenue
260
(53)
102
(24)
(122)
Net (losses) gains on investment equity securities
(23)
175
(12)
(8)
6
Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale
1
Total noninterest income
5,671
5,722
3,541
3,402
3,215
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits expense
15,287
13,170
8,450
8,839
8,939
Net occupancy and equipment expense
6,559
6,436
4,576
4,725
4,468
Acquisition related expenses
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
826
Amortization of intangible assets
1,702
1,665
19
Other expenses
6,460
4,578
4,061
4,018
3,346
Total noninterest expense
34,998
35,502
18,158
18,068
17,598
Income (loss) before income taxes
5,815
(4,994)
3,703
3,944
4,217
Income tax (benefit) expense
(272)
(657)
421
478
587
Net income (loss)
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale
$
(10,175)
$
15,167
$
18
$
(2,441)
$
19,494
Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities
(1)
Change in benefit plan liabilities
1,518
1,129
Change in derivative fair value
817
(1,424)
160
1,079
(1,650)
Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss)
(1,686)
3,008
38
(298)
3,894
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax
(6,154)
10,734
140
(1,064)
15,079
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(67)
$
6,397
$
3,422
$
2,402
$
18,709
Share and per share amounts:
Net income - basic
$
0.61
$
(0.43)
$
0.47
$
0.49
$
0.52
Net income - diluted
0.61
(0.43)
0.46
0.49
0.51
Cash dividends declared
0.62
0.62
0.41
0.41
0.41
Average common shares outstanding - basic
9,994,605
9,987,627
7,057,258
7,052,912
7,040,852
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,757,273
$
57,048
6.04
%
$
2,632,865
$
33,730
5.08
%
Tax-exempt
278,429
2,834
4.05
227,800
1,801
3.14
Total loans
4,035,702
59,882
5.90
2,860,665
35,531
4.93
Investments:
Taxable
541,526
4,399
3.23
450,533
1,939
1.71
Tax-exempt
87,419
502
2.29
87,297
471
2.14
Total investments
628,945
4,901
3.10
537,830
2,410
1.78
Interest-bearing deposits
9,116
113
4.93
10,432
145
5.51
Federal funds sold
129,517
1,608
4.94
176,983
2,463
5.52
Total earning assets
4,803,280
66,504
5.51
%
3,585,910
40,549
4.49
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
39,850
23,386
Other assets
440,029
211,864
Total assets
$
5,203,459
$
66,504
$
3,774,388
$
40,549
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
945,644
$
7,526
3.17
%
$
775,661
$
7,227
3.70
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
1,276,206
7,549
2.35
814,695
4,925
2.40
Savings accounts
502,028
651
0.52
438,544
267
0.24
Time deposits less than $100
497,473
5,428
4.34
415,806
4,364
4.16
Time deposits $100 or more
351,970
3,564
4.03
216,450
1,973
3.62
Total interest-bearing
3,573,321
24,718
2.75
2,661,156
18,756
2.80
Short-term borrowings
39,319
474
4.80
24,103
330
5.43
Long-term debt
111,135
1,389
4.97
25,000
273
4.33
Subordinated debt
33,000
444
5.35
33,000
444
5.34
Junior subordinated debt
8,026
267
13.23
Total borrowings
191,480
2,574
5.35
82,103
1,047
5.06
Total interest-bearing
3,764,801
27,292
2.88
%
2,743,259
19,803
2.86
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
904,274
651,182
Other liabilities
56,445
52,760
Stockholders' equity
477,939
327,187
Total liabilities and
$
5,203,459
$
3,774,388
Net interest income/spread
$
39,212
2.62
%
$
20,746
1.63
%
Net interest margin
3.25
%
2.30
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
596
$
378
Investments
105
99
Total adjustments
$
701
$
477
The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets:
Earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable
$
3,205,564
$
184,907
5.77
%
$
2,605,927
$
129,013
4.95
%
Tax-exempt
251,300
9,309
3.70
225,839
7,124
3.15
Total loans
3,456,864
194,216
5.62
2,831,766
136,137
4.81
Investments:
Taxable
529,649
13,019
2.46
468,403
7,916
1.69
Tax-exempt
87,563
1,962
2.24
90,897
2,003
2.20
Total investments
617,212
14,981
2.43
559,300
9,919
1.77
Interest-bearing deposits
9,434
498
5.28
6,373
335
5.26
Federal funds sold
78,698
4,132
5.25
98,535
5,377
5.46
Total earning assets
4,162,208
213,827
5.14
%
3,495,974
151,768
4.34
%
Less: allowance for credit losses
30,724
24,377
Other assets
362,130
211,618
Total assets
$
4,493,614
$
213,827
$
3,683,215
$
151,768
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market accounts
$
621,993
$
29,643
4.77
%
$
714,940
$
22,686
3.17
%
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
1,261,095
23,674
1.88
779,977
15,586
2.00
Savings accounts
463,199
4,625
1.00
474,028
994
0.21
Time deposits less than $100
480,737
18,124
3.77
349,990
13,344
3.81
Time deposits $100 or more
291,482
11,868
4.07
200,743
5,951
2.96
Total interest-bearing
3,118,506
87,934
2.82
2,519,678
58,561
2.32
Short-term borrowings
37,083
1,919
5.17
38,331
1,920
5.01
Long-term debt
68,441
3,317
4.85
19,448
842
4.33
Subordinated debt
33,000
1,774
5.38
33,000
1,774
5.38
Junior subordinated debt
4,028
527
13.08
Total borrowings
142,552
7,537
5.29
90,779
4,536
5.00
Total interest-bearing
3,261,058
95,471
2.93
%
2,610,457
63,097
2.42
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
714,824
698,749
Other liabilities
106,970
44,786
Stockholders' equity
410,762
329,223
Total liabilities and
$
4,493,614
95,471
$
3,683,215
63,097
Net interest
$
118,356
2.21
%
$
88,671
1.92
%
Net interest margin
2.84
%
2.54
%
Tax-equivalent adjustments:
Loans
$
1,955
$
1,496
Investments
412
421
Total adjustments
$
2,367
$
1,917
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Net interest income:
Interest income:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
57,048
$
59,412
$
34,406
$
34,041
$
33,730
Tax-exempt
2,834
2,910
1,771
1,795
1,801
Total loans, net
59,882
62,322
36,177
35,836
35,531
Investments:
Taxable
4,399
4,794
1,906
1,920
1,939
Tax-exempt
502
520
469
470
471
Total investments
4,901
5,314
2,375
2,390
2,410
Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks
113
150
115
120
145
Federal funds sold
1,608
1,218
179
1,127
2,463
Total interest income
66,504
69,004
38,846
39,473
40,549
Interest expense:
Deposits
24,718
26,398
18,114
18,704
18,756
Short-term borrowings
474
550
633
262
330
Long-term debt
1,389
1,389
269
270
273
Subordinated debt
444
443
444
443
444
Junior subordinated debt
267
260
Total interest expense
27,292
29,040
19,460
19,679
19,803
Net interest income
$
39,212
$
39,964
$
19,386
$
19,794
$
20,746
Loans, net:
Taxable
6.04
%
6.24
%
5.25
%
5.20
%
5.08
%
Tax-exempt
4.05
%
4.16
%
3.20
%
3.20
%
3.14
%
Total loans, net
5.90
%
6.09
%
5.09
%
5.04
%
4.93
%
Investments:
Taxable
3.23
%
3.12
%
1.73
%
1.73
%
1.71
%
Tax-exempt
2.29
%
2.31
%
2.19
%
2.18
%
2.14
%
Total investments
3.10
%
3.02
%
1.80
%
1.80
%
1.78
%
Interest-bearing balances with banks
4.93
%
5.55
%
5.28
%
5.35
%
5.51
%
Federal funds sold
4.94
%
5.26
%
5.68
%
5.60
%
5.52
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.51
%
5.63
%
4.58
%
4.56
%
4.49
%
Interest expense:
Deposits (1)
2.75
%
2.91
%
2.92
%
2.90
%
2.80
%
Short-term borrowings
4.80
%
4.98
%
5.61
%
5.35
%
5.43
%
Long-term debt
4.97
%
4.94
%
4.33
%
4.34
%
4.33
%
Subordinated debt
5.35
%
5.34
%
5.41
%
5.40
%
5.34
%
Junior subordinated debt
13.23
%
12.93
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)
2.88
%
3.04
%
3.01
%
2.96
%
2.86
%
Net interest spread (1)
2.62
%
2.59
%
1.57
%
1.60
%
1.63
%
Net interest margin
3.25
%
3.26
%
2.29
%
2.29
%
2.30
%
(1)
Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At period end
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
47,029
$
97,090
$
41,234
$
32,009
$
33,524
Interest-bearing balances in other banks
8,593
10,286
8,722
8,259
9,141
Federal funds sold
80,229
178,093
69,700
144,700
Investment securities:
Available for sale
526,329
562,486
385,240
394,413
398,927
Equity investments carried at fair value
2,430
3,921
78
91
98
Held to maturity
78,184
79,861
81,598
83,306
84,851
Total investments
606,943
646,268
466,916
477,810
483,876
Loans held for sale
803
300
250
Loans
3,993,505
4,069,683
2,869,553
2,858,412
2,849,897
Less: allowance for credit losses
41,776
39,341
23,123
22,597
21,895
Net loans
3,951,729
4,030,342
2,846,430
2,835,815
2,828,002
Goodwill
76,325
76,958
63,370
63,370
63,370
Premises and equipment, net
73,283
75,877
58,565
59,097
61,276
Bank owned life insurance
87,429
87,401
49,955
49,673
49,397
Deferred tax assets
32,006
33,078
14,460
14,241
13,770
Accrued interest receivable
15,632
17,979
13,326
13,565
12,734
Other intangible assets, net
34,197
35,907
Other assets
78,586
70,056
53,077
45,299
42,249
Total assets
$
5,091,981
$
5,360,138
$
3,616,055
$
3,669,138
$
3,742,289
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing (1)
$
935,516
$
927,864
$
620,971
$
623,408
$
644,683
Interest-bearing (1)
3,472,036
3,710,000
2,443,988
2,580,530
2,634,354
Total deposits
4,407,552
4,637,864
3,064,959
3,203,938
3,279,037
Short-term borrowings
15,900
37,346
104,250
20,260
17,590
Long-term debt
98,637
111,489
25,000
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,039
8,015
Accrued interest payable
5,503
6,829
5,507
5,327
5,765
Other liabilities
54,400
50,544
42,532
41,621
41,475
Total liabilities
4,623,031
4,885,087
3,275,248
3,329,146
3,401,867
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
19,995
19,993
14,122
14,122
14,093
Capital surplus
250,695
250,578
122,449
122,162
122,130
Retained earnings
238,955
239,021
249,511
249,123
248,550
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(40,695)
(34,541)
(45,275)
(45,415)
(44,351)
Total stockholders' equity
468,950
475,051
340,807
339,992
340,422
Total liabilities and stockholders'
$
5,091,981
$
5,360,138
$
3,616,055
$
3,669,138
$
3,742,289
(1)
Amount at September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
At period end
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Commercial
Taxable
$
556,630
$
616,369
$
411,112
$
400,439
$
317,245
Non-taxable
279,390
273,710
220,893
224,083
226,470
Total
836,020
890,079
632,005
624,522
543,715
Real estate
Commercial real estate
2,294,113
2,309,588
1,793,652
1,794,086
1,863,118
Residential
551,851
550,590
369,671
361,490
360,803
Total
2,845,964
2,860,178
2,163,323
2,155,576
2,223,921
Consumer
Indirect Auto
119,704
130,380
66,792
71,675
75,389
Consumer Other
12,697
15,580
7,433
6,639
6,872
Total
132,401
145,960
74,225
78,314
82,261
Equipment Financing
179,120
173,466
Total
$
3,993,505
$
4,069,683
$
2,869,553
$
2,858,412
$
2,849,897
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
At quarter end
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual/restructured loans
$
22,517
$
20,949
$
7,116
$
7,056
$
3,961
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
458
569
656
986
Foreclosed assets
27
27
27
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,002
$
21,545
$
7,143
$
7,712
$
4,947
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning balance
$
39,341
$
23,123
$
22,597
$
21,895
$
23,010
Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans
14,328
Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans
1,842
Charge-offs
1,108
534
135
108
2,808
Recoveries
174
452
65
102
24
Provision for credit losses
3,369
130
596
708
1,669
Ending balance
$
41,776
$
39,341
$
23,123
$
22,597
$
21,895
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
At period end
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Interest-bearing deposits:
Money market accounts
$
936,239
$
1,018,575
$
690,631
$
759,305
$
782,243
Interest-bearing demand and NOW
1,238,853
1,229,083
715,890
754,673
796,426
Savings accounts
492,180
509,412
397,827
415,459
429,011
Time deposits less than $250
620,725
824,791
504,879
517,009
505,409
Time deposits $250 or more
184,039
128,139
134,761
134,084
121,265
Total interest-bearing deposits (1)
3,472,036
3,710,000
2,443,988
2,580,530
2,634,354
Noninterest-bearing deposits (1)
935,516
927,864
620,971
623,408
644,683
Total deposits
$
4,407,552
$
4,637,864
$
3,064,959
$
3,203,938
$
3,279,037
December 31, 2024
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,779,729
40.4
%
98,583
$
18
Commercial
1,538,757
34.9
18,675
82
Municipal
832,665
18.9
2,427
343
Brokered
256,401
5.8
28
9,157
Total Deposits
$
4,407,552
100.0
119,713
$
37
Uninsured
1,381,492
31.3
%
Insured
3,026,060
68.7
December 31, 2023
At period end
Amount
Percent of Total
Number of accounts
Average Balance
Deposit Detail:
Retail
$
1,358,371
41.4
%
70,334
$
19
Commercial
1,096,547
33.4
13,433
82
Municipal
563,124
17.2
1,856
303
Brokered
260,995
8.0
24
10,875
Total Deposits
$
3,279,037
100.0
85,647
$
38
Uninsured
883,530
26.9
%
Insured
2,395,507
73.1
Total Available
At December 31, 2024
Total Available
Outstanding
for Future Liquidity
FHLB advances
$
1,680,100
$
587,817
$
1,092,283
Federal Reserve - Discount Window
621,462
621,462
Correspondent bank lines of credit
18,000
18,000
Other sources of liquidity:
Brokered deposits
763,797
256,401
507,396
Unencumbered securities
182,170
182,170
Total sources of liquidity
$
3,265,529
$
844,218
$
2,421,311
(1)
Amount at September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Average quarterly balances
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Assets:
Loans, net:
Taxable
$
3,757,273
$
3,790,138
$
2,637,164
$
2,632,554
$
2,632,865
Tax-exempt
278,429
278,496
222,655
225,293
227,800
Total loans, net
4,035,702
4,068,634
2,859,819
2,857,847
2,860,665
Investments:
Taxable
541,526
611,032
443,146
446,996
450,533
Tax-exempt
87,419
89,532
86,418
86,864
87,297
Total investments
628,945
700,564
529,564
533,860
537,830
Interest-bearing balances with banks
9,116
10,820
8,763
9,025
10,432
Federal funds sold
129,517
92,171
12,672
80,955
176,983
Total interest-earning assets
4,803,280
4,872,189
3,410,818
3,481,687
3,585,910
Other assets
400,179
419,005
198,248
195,063
188,478
Total assets
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
$
3,774,388
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing (1)
$
3,573,321
$
3,607,405
$
2,496,298
$
2,593,813
$
2,661,156
Noninterest-bearing (1)
904,274
908,776
620,256
616,610
651,182
Total deposits
4,477,595
4,516,181
3,116,554
3,210,423
3,312,338
Short-term borrowings
39,319
43,895
45,383
19,687
24,103
Long-term debt
111,135
111,804
25,000
25,000
25,000
Subordinated debt
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
33,000
Junior subordinated debt
8,026
8,000
Other liabilities
56,445
96,177
48,630
47,688
52,760
Total liabilities
4,725,520
4,809,057
3,268,567
3,335,798
3,447,201
Stockholders' equity
477,939
482,137
340,499
340,952
327,187
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
$
3,774,388
(1)
Quarterly averages at September 30, 2024 have been revised from the previously reported amounts to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Three months ended
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Core net income per share:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
826
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
1,089
1,270
122
59
115
Core net income
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
Core net income per share
$
0.99
$
1.64
$
0.59
$
0.55
$
0.61
Tangible book value:
Total stockholders' equity
$
468,950
$
475,051
$
340,807
$
339,992
$
340,422
Less: Goodwill
76,325
76,958
63,370
63,370
63,370
Less: Other intangible assets, net
34,197
35,907
Total tangible stockholders' equity
$
358,428
$
362,186
$
277,437
$
276,622
$
277,052
Common shares outstanding
9,990,724
9,994,648
7,057,258
7,057,258
7,040,852
Tangible book value per share
$
35.88
$
36.24
$
39.31
$
39.20
$
39.35
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
826
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
1,089
1,270
122
59
115
Core net income
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
Average stockholders' equity
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
$
340,952
$
327,187
Core return on average stockholders' equity
8.31
%
13.61
%
5.00
%
4.59
%
5.26
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
Average stockholders' equity
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
$
340,952
$
327,187
Less: average intangibles
112,399
113,032
63,370
63,370
63,380
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
365,540
$
369,105
$
277,129
$
277,582
$
263,807
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
6.62
%
(4.67)
%
4.76
%
5.02
%
5.46
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
826
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
1,089
1,270
122
59
115
Core net income
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
Average stockholders' equity
$
477,939
$
482,137
$
340,499
$
340,952
$
327,187
Less: average intangibles
112,399
113,032
63,370
63,370
63,380
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
365,540
$
369,105
$
277,129
$
277,582
$
263,807
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
10.87
%
17.77
%
6.14
%
5.64
%
6.53
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income (loss) GAAP
$
6,087
$
(4,337)
$
3,282
$
3,466
$
3,630
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
1,885
Add: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
826
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
1,089
1,270
122
59
115
Core net income
$
9,988
$
16,489
$
4,231
$
3,893
$
4,341
Average assets
$
5,203,459
$
5,291,194
$
3,609,066
$
3,676,750
$
3,774,388
Core return on average assets
0.76
%
1.24
%
0.47
%
0.43
%
0.46
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)
$
5,815
$
(4,994)
$
3,703
$
3,944
$
4,217
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: Provision for credit losses
3,369
130
596
708
1,669
Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
452
(785)
(197)
487
(2)
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
9,636
$
8,679
$
4,102
$
5,139
$
5,884
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
0.96
$
0.86
$
0.58
$
0.72
$
0.83
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)
$
5,815
$
(4,994)
$
3,703
$
3,944
$
4,217
Add: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
9,653
1,071
486
826
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: Provision for credit losses
3,369
130
596
708
1,669
Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
452
(785)
(197)
487
(2)
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
14,626
$
18,332
$
5,173
$
5,625
$
6,710
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
10,051,337
10,044,449
7,114,115
7,102,112
7,091,015
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
1.46
$
1.83
$
0.73
$
0.79
$
0.95
(1) Current quarter tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8%, prior quarters use the effective tax rate for the quarter.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Dec 31
Dec 31
Twelve months ended
2024
2023
Core net income per share:
Net income GAAP
$
8,498
$
27,380
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
1
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3,534
278
Core net income
$
32,365
$
28,854
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
8,586,035
7,151,471
Core net income per share
$
3.77
$
4.03
Core return on average stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
8,498
$
27,380
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
1
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3,534
278
Core net income
$
32,365
$
28,854
Average stockholders' equity
410,762
329,223
Core return on average stockholders' equity
7.88
%
8.76
%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
8,498
$
27,380
Average stockholders' equity
410,762
329,223
Less: average intangibles
88,043
63,406
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
322,719
$
265,817
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity
2.63
%
10.30
%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:
Net income GAAP
$
8,498
$
27,380
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
1
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3,534
278
Core net income
$
32,365
$
28,854
Average stockholders' equity
410,762
329,223
Less: average intangibles
88,043
63,406
Average tangible stockholders' equity
$
322,719
$
265,817
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity
10.03
%
10.85
%
Core return on average assets:
Net income GAAP
$
8,498
$
27,380
Adjustments:
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment
3,126
Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities
1
81
Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment
17
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment
3,534
278
Core net income
$
32,365
$
28,854
Average assets
4,493,614
3,683,215
Core return on average assets
0.72
%
0.78
%
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
8,468
$
32,501
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: Provision for credit losses
4,803
566
Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(43)
(2)
PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
27,556
$
33,065
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
8,586,035
7,151,471
PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
3.21
$
4.62
Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:
Income before taxes (GAAP)
$
8,468
$
32,501
Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans
14,328
Add: Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Add: Provision for credit losses
4,803
566
Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(43)
(2)
Core PPNR (non-GAAP)
$
43,756
$
34,881
Average common shares outstanding-diluted
8,586,035
7,151,471
Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)
$
5.10
$
4.88
(1) Above tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8% and 15.3% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three months ended December 31
2024
2023
Interest income (GAAP)
$
65,803
$
40,072
Adjustment to FTE
701
477
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
66,504
40,549
Interest expense
27,292
19,803
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
39,212
$
20,746
Twelve months ended December 31
2024
2023
Interest income (GAAP)
$
211,460
$
149,851
Adjustment to FTE
2,367
1,917
Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
213,827
151,768
Interest expense
95,471
63,097
Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)
$
118,356
$
88,671
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Three months ended December 31
2024
2023
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
34,998
$
17,598
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
1,702
19
Less: Acquisition related expenses
4,990
826
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
28,306
16,753
Net interest income (GAAP)
38,511
20,269
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
701
477
Noninterest income (GAAP)
5,671
3,215
Less: Net (losses) gains on equity securities
(23)
6
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
44,906
$
23,955
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
63.03
%
69.94
%
Twelve months ended December 31
2024
2023
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
106,726
$
67,820
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
3,367
105
Less: Acquisition related expenses
16,200
1,816
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
87,159
65,899
Net interest income (GAAP)
115,989
86,754
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
2,367
1,917
Noninterest income (GAAP)
18,336
14,133
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
132
(11)
Less: Gains on sale of available for sale securities
1
81
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$
136,559
$
102,734
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
63.83
%
64.15
%
