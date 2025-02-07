PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Year to Date 2024 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Peoples reported net income of $6.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Quarterly net income increased primarily due to lower provisions for credit losses and noninterest expenses, which offset reduced net interest income. On July 1, 2024, Peoples consummated the merger of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. into Peoples and the merger of FNCB Bank into Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively referred to as the "FNCB merger"). Non-recurring acquisition related expenses totaled $5.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $24.0 million in the prior quarter, which included a $14.3 million provision for credit losses on non-purchase credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans acquired in the FNCB merger and acquisition related expenses of $9.7 million.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, and tax-equivalent net interest income and related ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses, nonrecurring provisions for non-PDC loans and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income and core earnings per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, exclude the non-recurring acquisition related expenses of $5.0 million and $24.0 million incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, and totaled $10.0 million or $0.99 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $16.5 million, or $1.64 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Income before taxes was $5.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a loss of $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $9.6 million or $0.96 per diluted share. The PPNR and PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter was $8.7 million or $0.86 per diluted share. Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and core PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, which exclude acquisition related expenses, the provision for credit losses and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments from income before taxes, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $14.6 million or $1.46 per diluted share. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the prior quarter was $18.3 million or $1.83 per diluted share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $8.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $27.4 million, or $3.83 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023. Net income for the current period decreased $18.9 million when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to $30.5 million of non-recurring charges, including $16.2 million of acquisition expenses and a $14.3 million provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans related to the FNCB merger, which were partially offset by higher interest income due to increased levels of earning assets.









1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.19-21.

Core net income and core earnings per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, totaled $32.4 million or $3.77 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $28.9 million, or $4.03 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2023.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $27.6 million and $3.21 per diluted share, respectively. The PPNR and PPNR diluted earnings per share for the corresponding prior year period was $33.1 million or $4.62 per diluted share. Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) and core PPNR per diluted share1, non-GAAP measures, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 were $43.8 million and $5.10 per diluted share, respectively. The core PPNR and core PPNR diluted earnings per share for the corresponding prior year period was $34.9 million and $4.88 per diluted share.

Merger with FNCB

Peoples acquired FNCB and its wholly-owned subsidiary FNCB Bank by merger on July 1, 2024. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with Peoples as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of FNCB at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2024. The transaction was valued at approximately $133.7 million. Primary reasons for the merger included: expansion of the branch network and commanding market share positions in northeastern Pennsylvania; attractive low-cost funding base; strong cultural alignment and a deep commitment to shareholders, customers, employees, and communities served by Peoples and FNCB, meaningful value creation to shareholders; increased trading liquidity for both companies and increased dividends for Peoples shareholders.

At the time of the merger, FNCB contributed, after fair value purchase accounting adjustments, approximately $1.8 billion in assets, $421.9 million in investments, $1.2 billion in loans, $1.4 billion in deposits, $226.3 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and other borrowings, and $8.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of the net FNCB assets acquired and liabilities assumed resulted in $13.0 million of goodwill. The FNCB merger also resulted in a core deposit intangible valued at $36.6 million or 5.1% of core deposits.

The Company incurred non-recurring expenses of $5.0 million and $30.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to merger and acquisition costs, and an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of PCD and non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2024 only reflect Peoples results on a stand alone basis. As a result of the FNCB merger and the below listed adjustments related to the FNCB merger, the Company's financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024:

Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Costs and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended



Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2024













Acquisition related expenses

$ 4,990

$ 16,200 Provision for credit losses for FNCB non-PCD loans









14,328 Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs

$ 4,990

$ 30,528

NOTABLES IN THE QUARTER

Paid a fourth quarter dividend of $0.6175 per share, representing an increase of 50.6% over the year ago quarter's dividend.

Completed our core operating system integration to achieve highest efficiency.

Realigned our branch network to achieve maximum coverage with minimum redundancy.

Allowance for credit losses to loans, net increased to 1.05% at December 31, 2024 from 0.97% and 0.77% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 5.07% compared to negative 3.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average equity 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 8.31% on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 13.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.31% on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 13.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 0.47% compared to negative 0.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2024; excluding the non-recurring charges, core return on average assets 1 , a non-GAAP measure, was 0.76% on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 1.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

, a non-GAAP measure, was 0.76% on an annualized basis for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 1.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, the Company had $135.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $149.6 million from September 30, 2024. Additional contingent sources of available liquidity totaled $2.4 billion and include lines of credit at the Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB of Pittsburgh, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities that may be pledged as collateral. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance and available liquidity represented 50.2% of total assets and 58.0% of total deposits.

At December 31, 2024, estimated total insured deposits were approximately $3.0 billion, or 68.7% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2024 was $487.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.4 million of affiliate company deposits. Total insured and collateralized deposits represented 79.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net interest margin ("NIM"), calculated on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, a non-GAAP measure 1 , for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.25%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to 3.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in tax-equivalent NIM from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower yield on interest-earning assets as a result of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering rates in September and into the fourth quarter.

, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 3.25%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to 3.26% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in tax-equivalent NIM from the prior quarter was primarily due to a lower yield on interest-earning assets as a result of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering rates in September and into the fourth quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets, a non-GAAP measure 1 , decreased 12 basis points to 5.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 5.63% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

, decreased 12 basis points to 5.51% during the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 5.63% during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The cost of funds, which represents the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 16 basis points to 2.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 when compared to 3.04% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points during the three months ended December 31, 2024 to 2.75% from 2.91% in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The cost of total deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.20%, a decrease of 13 basis points from 2.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.









1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.19-21.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results - Comparison to Third Quarter 2024

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $0.7 million to $38.5 million from $39.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $0.8 million or 1.9% to $39.2 million from $40.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $2.5 million decrease in tax-equivalent interest income that was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense.

Lower interest income was the result of decreases in the volume of earning assets and lower rates on floating rate assets resulting from the 100 basis point cut to the federal funds rate since September 2024. Average loans, net, decreased $32.9 million when comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 to the prior three month period ended September 30, 2024. Average investments totaled $628.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $700.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average federal funds sold increased $37.3 million to $129.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The $1.7 million decrease in interest expense in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due primarily to lowering rates paid on consumer, business and municipal deposit accounts in response to the FOMC's aforementioned actions, coupled with the reduced balances. The Company's total cost of deposits decreased 13 basis points to 2.20% during the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.33 % for the prior quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 16 basis point to 2.75% from 2.91% in the prior quarter. Short-term borrowings averaged $39.3 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2024 at an average cost of 4.80% compared to $43.9 million in short-term borrowings at an average cost of 4.98% during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $39.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Average noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.5 million and represented 20.2% of total average deposits in the three months ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 20.1% in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $3.4 million was recorded to the provision for credit losses compared to $14.5 million in the prior quarter. The prior period provision included a non-recurring provision of $14.3 million for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Excluding the impact of the FNCB merger, the provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $0.2 million. The higher provision in the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due to higher net charge-offs of $0.9 million primarily in the equipment financing and commercial real estate portfolios which contributed to higher model loss rates.

Noninterest income was $5.7 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024. Higher interest rate swap revenue during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was partially offset by lower gains on equity investments, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million to $35.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $35.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding acquisition related expenses of $5.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $9.7 million in the prior quarter, including legal and consulting, core system de-conversion fees, and severance fees, noninterest expenses increased $4.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits were $2.1 million higher due primarily to year-end employee incentive accruals. Other expenses increased $1.9 million to $6.5 million for the quarter due to the $0.4 million reserve on unfunded commitments, $0.4 million higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessment costs on the Company and a $0.4 million writedown of a former branch property.

The income tax benefit was $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The lower tax rate was due to the impact of permanent tax adjustments, such as tax exempt income and BOLI income, on a lower pre-tax income base.









1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.19-21.

2024 vs. 2023 Full Year Results

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 increased $29.2 million to $116.0 million from $86.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The FTE NIM, a non-GAAP measure1, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 2.84%, an increase of 30 basis points over the prior year's period of 2.54%. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure1 for the twelve months ended December 31, increased $29.7 million, or 33.5%, to $118.4 million in 2024 from $88.7 million in 2023. The increase in tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily the result of higher loan interest income due to increased volume and rates on new loans acquired through the FNCB merger and an additional $9.0 million from accretion of purchase accounting marks on purchased loans. Average investments increased $57.9 million compared to December 31, 2023, due in part to the assumption of $426.1 million in investments from the FNCB merger. Subsequent to the merger, the Company engaged in investment sales of approximately $271.4 million to repay short-term borrowings and build on balance sheet liquidity. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets was 5.14% for the twelve months of 2024 compared to 4.34% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 increased 51 basis points to 2.93% from 2.42% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 as the cost of interest-bearing deposit products and short-term borrowing costs increased. The net impact of the purchase accounting accretion and amortization of the loan, deposit and borrowing marks acquired and assumed in the FNCB merger was $7.3 million and contributed 18 basis points to the NIM.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, a provision for credit losses of $19.1 million was recorded and included a $14.3 million day-one provision for non-PCD loans acquired in the FNCB merger. The balance includes adjustments through December 31, 2024 for individually evaluated and pooled loans. Excluding the day-one provision, the increase to the provision is due to $1.1 million in net charge-offs primarily in the equipment financing and indirect loan portfolios and higher ACL model loss rates.

Noninterest income was $18.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and $14.1 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2023. During the period, service charges and fees increased $2.9 million, wealth management income increased $0.5 million, bank owned life insurance cash surrender value increased $0.5 million and gains on equity securities increased $0.1 million while interest rate swap revenue decreased $0.1 million on lower loan origination volume and market value adjustments.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $106.7 million, an increase of $38.9 million from $67.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to higher acquisition related expenses, and higher expenses due to additional full time equivalent employees and facilities from the FNCB merger. Acquisition related expenses totaled $16.2 million compared to $1.8 million a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits expenses increased $10.5 million compared to the year ago period due to the addition of 195 full time equivalent employees from FNCB at the time of the FNCB merger. Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $5.2 million in the current period due to increased technology costs related to system integration and increased account and transaction volumes, and higher facilities costs. Other expenses increased $5.6 million to $19.1 million due to increased FDIC insurance assessments, the write down of a former branch office and the inherent costs of a larger organization. The provision for income taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 decreased $5.2 million as compared to the prior period due to the impact of increased permanent tax adjustments, such as tax exempt income and BOLI income, on a lower pre-tax income base.









1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.19-21.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At December 31, 2024, total assets, loans and deposits were $5.1 billion, $4.0 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.

Loan growth for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was $1.1 billion or 40.1%, due primarily to the $1.2 billion in loans acquired in the FNCB merger. Commercial loans made up the majority of the growth with residential real estate loans also increasing.

Total investments were $606.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $483.9 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the available for sale securities totaled $526.3 million and the held to maturity securities totaled $78.2 million. The unrealized loss on the available for sale securities decreased $2.5 million from $51.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $49.0 million at December 31, 2024. The unrealized losses on the held to maturity portfolio totaled $13.0 million and $13.2 million at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

At December 31, 2024, goodwill was $76.3 million, an increase of $12.9 million from $63.4 million at December 31, 2023. Goodwill declined $0.6 million from September 30, 2024 due to an adjustment in the fourth quarter to the fair value of certain assets acquired in the FNCB merger.

Total deposits increased $1.1 billion during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due primarily to the $1.4 billion in deposits acquired in the FNCB merger, partially offset by reductions in brokered CDs and seasonal outflows of non-maturity deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $290.8 million and interest-bearing deposits increased $837.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The Company had $256.4 million and $261.0 million of longer-term brokered CDs at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company called $100.7 million of its higher cost brokered CDs in order to reduce its cost of funds.

The Company's deposit base consisted of 40.4% retail accounts, 34.9% commercial accounts, 18.9% municipal relationships and 5.8% brokered deposits at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2024, total estimated uninsured deposits, were $1.4 billion, or approximately 31.3% of total deposits. Included in the uninsured total at December 31, 2024 is $487.8 million of municipal deposits collateralized by letters of credit issued by the FHLB and pledged investment securities, and $1.4 million of affiliate company deposits. We also offer customers access to CDARS and ICS programs through which their deposits may be allocated to separate FDIC-insured institutions, while they are able to maintain their relationship with the bank.

In addition to deposit gathering and current long-term debt, we have additional sources of liquidity available such as cash and cash equivalents, overnight borrowings from the FHLB, the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, correspondent bank lines of credit, brokered deposit capacity and unencumbered securities. At December 31, 2024, the Company had $135.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decrease of $51.5 million from $187.4 million at December 31, 2023. For additional information on the deposit portfolio and additional sources of liquidity, see the tables on page 17.

The Company maintained its well capitalized position at December 31, 2024. Stockholders equity equaled $469.0 million or $46.94 per share at December 31, 2024, and $340.4 million or $48.35 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to the FNCB merger, net income less dividends to shareholders, partially offset by a $3.7 million decrease to accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL") resulting from a reduction in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The net after tax unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCL at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $30.3 million and $40.3 million, respectively.

Tangible book value1, a non-GAAP measure, decreased to $35.88 per share at December 31, 2024, from $39.35 per share at December 31, 2023. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $2.06 per share.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $23.0 million or 0.58% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2024, compared to $4.9 million or 0.17% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 included $8.5 million of loans acquired in the FNCB merger, of which, $6.4 million were PCD loans assumed in the FNCB merger. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.45% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.13% at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company had one foreclosed property recorded at $27 thousand.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs were $1.1 million and the provision for credit losses totaled $19.1 million. The provision for credit losses included a $14.3 million FNCB merger related day one adjustment for non-PCD loans. The allowance for credit losses equaled $41.8 million or 1.05% of loans, net, at December 31, 2024 compared to $21.9 million or 0.77% of loans, net, at December 31, 2023. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $0.9 million, compared to $2.8 million for the comparable period last year.









1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on pg.19-21.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, an independent community bank serving its retail and commercial customers through 39 full-service community banking offices located within Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making. For more information visit psbt.com.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity, core net income and pre-provision revenue ratios, among others. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely acquisition related expenses and gain or loss on the sale of securities available for sale. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") and other statements that are not historical facts that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including interest rates and inflation; the effects of any recession in the United States; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflict, including from wars, military conflict or trade policies, including tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; the possibility that Peoples may be unable to achieve the expected synergies and operating efficiencies of the FNCB merger within the expected timeframes or at all; the possibility that Peoples may be unable to successfully integrate operations of FNCB or that the integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the FNCB merger may divert management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; effects of the FNCB merger on our ability to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our vendors, and on our operating results and business generally; the dilution caused by Peoples' issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the FNCB merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be threatened or instituted against Peoples; changes in interest rates; economic conditions, particularly in our market area; legislative and regulatory changes and the ability to comply with the significant laws and regulations governing the banking and financial services business; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Federal Reserve System; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; credit risk associated with lending activities and changes in the quality and composition of our loan and investment portfolios; demand for loan and other products; deposit flows; competition; changes in the values of real estate and other collateral securing the loan portfolio, particularly in our market area; changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines; inability of third party service providers to perform; our ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks; and other factors that may be described in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31





2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Key performance data:































Share and per share amounts:































Net (loss) income

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

$ 0.46

$ 0.49

$ 0.51

Core net income (1)

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.61

Core net income (PPNR) (1)

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

$ 0.73

$ 0.79

$ 0.95

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.62

$ 0.62

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

Book value

$ 46.94

$ 47.53

$ 48.29

$ 48.18

$ 48.35

Tangible book value (1)

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

$ 39.31

$ 39.20

$ 39.35

Market value:































High

$ 58.76

$ 50.49

$ 46.25

$ 48.84

$ 49.99

Low

$ 44.73

$ 41.44

$ 36.26

$ 38.09

$ 38.58

Closing

$ 51.18

$ 46.88

$ 45.54

$ 43.11

$ 48.70

Market capitalization

$ 511,325

$ 468,549

$ 321,388

$ 304,238

$ 342,889

Common shares outstanding



9,990,724



9,994,648



7,057,258



7,057,258



7,040,852

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders'

equity



5.07 %

(3.58) %

3.87 %

4.09 %

4.40 % Core return on average stockholders'

equity (1)



8.31 %

13.61 %

5.00 %

4.59 %

5.26 % Return on average tangible

stockholders' equity



6.62 %

(4.67) %

4.76 %

5.02 %

5.46 % Core return on average tangible

stockholders' equity (1)



10.87 %

17.77 %

6.14 %

5.64 %

6.53 % Return on average assets



0.47 %

(0.33) %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.38 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.76 %

1.24 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.46 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



9.21 %

8.86 %

9.42 %

9.27 %

9.10 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2)



63.03 %

53.14 %

74.49 %

75.77 %

69.94 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net,

and foreclosed assets



0.58 %

0.53 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

0.17 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.45 %

0.41 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.13 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.09 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to loans,

net



1.05 %

0.97 %

0.81 %

0.79 %

0.77 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



5.51 %

5.63 %

4.58 %

4.56 %

4.49 % Cost of funds (4)_



2.88 %

3.04 %

3.01 %

2.96 %

2.86 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3) (4)



2.62 %

2.59 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.63 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.25 %

3.26 %

2.29 %

2.29 %

2.30 %

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 19-21. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%. (4) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Dec 31

Dec 31 Year ended

2024

2023 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans:











Taxable

$ 184,907

$ 129,013 Tax-exempt



7,354



5,628 Interest and dividends on investment securities:











Taxable



12,930



7,912 Tax-exempt



1,550



1,582 Dividends



89



4 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



498



335 Interest on federal funds sold



4,132



5,377 Total interest income



211,460



149,851 Interest expense:











Interest on deposits



87,934



58,561 Interest on short-term borrowings



1,919



1,920 Interest on long-term debt



3,317



842 Interest on subordinated debt



1,774



1,774 Interest on junior subordinated debt



527





Total interest expense



95,471



63,097 Net interest income



115,989



86,754 Provision for credit losses



19,131



566 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



96,858



86,188 Noninterest income:











Service charges, fees, commissions and other



10,673



7,728 Merchant services income



896



693 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



2,270



2,219 Wealth management income



2,118



1,576 Mortgage banking income



389



390 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



1,572



1,067 Interest rate swap revenue



285



390 Net gains (losses) on equity investment securities



132



(11) Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale



1



81 Total noninterest income



18,336



14,133 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits expense



45,746



35,285 Net occupancy and equipment expense



22,296



17,146 Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816 Amortization of intangible assets



3,367



105 Net loss (gains) on fixed assets









(18) Other expenses



19,117



13,486 Total noninterest expense



106,726



67,820 Income before income taxes



8,468



32,501 (Benefit) provision for income tax expense



(30)



5,121 Net income

$ 8,498

$ 27,380 Other comprehensive income:











Unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale

$ 2,569

$ 14,804 Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities included in net income



(1)



(81) Change in pension liability



1,518



1,129 Change in derivative fair value



632



(824) Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income



1,062



3,043 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax expense



3,656



11,985 Comprehensive income

$ 12,154

$ 39,365 Share and per share amounts:











Net income - basic

$ 1.00

$ 3.85 Net income - diluted



0.99



3.83 Cash dividends declared



2.06



1.64 Average common shares outstanding - basic



8,531,122



7,107,908 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



8,586,035



7,151,471

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 Three months ended

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans:





























Taxable

$ 57,048

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

$ 33,730 Tax-exempt



2,238



2,299



1,399



1,418



1,423 Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable



4,369



4,739



1,904



1,918



1,939 Tax-exempt



397



411



371



371



372 Dividends



30



55



2



2





Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



113



150



115



120



145 Interest on federal funds sold



1,608



1,218



179



1,127



2,463 Total interest income



65,803



68,284



38,376



38,997



40,072 Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits



24,718



26,398



18,114



18,704



18,756 Interest on short-term borrowings



474



550



633



262



330 Interest on long-term debt



1,389



1,389



269



270



273 Interest on subordinated debt



444



443



444



443



444 Interest on junior subordinated debt



267



260

















Total interest expense



27,292



29,040



19,460



19,679



19,803 Net interest income



38,511



39,244



18,916



19,318



20,269 Provision for credit losses



3,369



14,458



596



708



1,669 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



35,142



24,786



18,320



18,610



18,600 Noninterest income:





























Service charges, fees, commissions and other



3,368



3,384



1,885



2,036



1,881 Merchant services income



298



223



260



115



151 Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



553



649



517



551



528 Wealth management income



633



708



416



361



399 Mortgage banking income



126



84



87



92



95 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



456



551



286



279



277 Interest rate swap revenue



260



(53)



102



(24)



(122) Net (losses) gains on investment equity securities



(23)



175



(12)



(8)



6 Net gains on sale of investment securities available for sale









1

















Total noninterest income



5,671



5,722



3,541



3,402



3,215 Noninterest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits expense



15,287



13,170



8,450



8,839



8,939 Net occupancy and equipment expense



6,559



6,436



4,576



4,725



4,468 Acquisition related expenses



4,990



9,653



1,071



486



826 Amortization of intangible assets



1,702



1,665















19 Other expenses



6,460



4,578



4,061



4,018



3,346 Total noninterest expense



34,998



35,502



18,158



18,068



17,598 Income (loss) before income taxes



5,815



(4,994)



3,703



3,944



4,217 Income tax (benefit) expense



(272)



(657)



421



478



587 Net income (loss)

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630 Other comprehensive (loss) income:





























Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities available for sale

$ (10,175)

$ 15,167

$ 18

$ (2,441)

$ 19,494 Reclassification adjustment for gains on available for sale securities

included in net income









(1)

















Change in benefit plan liabilities



1,518





















1,129 Change in derivative fair value



817



(1,424)



160



1,079



(1,650) Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive (loss)

income



(1,686)



3,008



38



(298)



3,894































Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income tax

(benefit) expense



(6,154)



10,734



140



(1,064)



15,079 Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (67)

$ 6,397

$ 3,422

$ 2,402

$ 18,709 Share and per share amounts:





























Net income - basic

$ 0.61

$ (0.43)

$ 0.47

$ 0.49

$ 0.52 Net income - diluted



0.61



(0.43)



0.46



0.49



0.51 Cash dividends declared



0.62



0.62



0.41



0.41



0.41 Average common shares outstanding - basic



9,994,605



9,987,627



7,057,258



7,052,912



7,040,852 Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/



Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:



































Earning assets:



































Loans:



































Taxable

$ 3,757,273

$ 57,048

6.04 %

$ 2,632,865

$ 33,730

5.08 % Tax-exempt



278,429



2,834

4.05





227,800



1,801

3.14

Total loans



4,035,702



59,882

5.90





2,860,665



35,531

4.93

Investments:



































Taxable



541,526



4,399

3.23





450,533



1,939

1.71

Tax-exempt



87,419



502

2.29





87,297



471

2.14

Total investments



628,945



4,901

3.10





537,830



2,410

1.78

Interest-bearing deposits



9,116



113

4.93





10,432



145

5.51

Federal funds sold



129,517



1,608

4.94





176,983



2,463

5.52

Total earning assets



4,803,280



66,504

5.51 %



3,585,910



40,549

4.49 % Less: allowance for credit losses



39,850















23,386











Other assets



440,029















211,864











Total assets

$ 5,203,459

$ 66,504







$ 3,774,388

$ 40,549





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Money market accounts

$ 945,644

$ 7,526

3.17 %

$ 775,661

$ 7,227

3.70 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



1,276,206



7,549

2.35





814,695



4,925

2.40

Savings accounts



502,028



651

0.52





438,544



267

0.24

Time deposits less than $100



497,473



5,428

4.34





415,806



4,364

4.16

Time deposits $100 or more



351,970



3,564

4.03





216,450



1,973

3.62

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,573,321



24,718

2.75





2,661,156



18,756

2.80

Short-term borrowings



39,319



474

4.80





24,103



330

5.43

Long-term debt



111,135



1,389

4.97





25,000



273

4.33

Subordinated debt



33,000



444

5.35





33,000



444

5.34

Junior subordinated debt



8,026



267

13.23



















Total borrowings



191,480



2,574

5.35





82,103



1,047

5.06

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,764,801



27,292

2.88 %



2,743,259



19,803

2.86 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



904,274















651,182











Other liabilities



56,445















52,760











Stockholders' equity



477,939















327,187











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 5,203,459













$ 3,774,388











Net interest income/spread







$ 39,212

2.62 %







$ 20,746

1.63 % Net interest margin













3.25 %













2.30 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:



































Loans







$ 596













$ 378





Investments









105















99





Total adjustments







$ 701













$ 477







The average balances of assets and liabilities, corresponding interest income and expense and resulting average yields or rates paid are summarized as follows. Averages for earning assets include nonaccrual loans. Investment averages include available for sale securities at amortized cost. Income on investment securities and loans is adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the prevailing federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





For the Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Average

Interest Income/

Yield/

Average

Interest Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets:

































Earning assets:

































Loans:

































Taxable

$ 3,205,564

$ 184,907

5.77 % $ 2,605,927

$ 129,013

4.95 % Tax-exempt



251,300



9,309

3.70



225,839



7,124

3.15

Total loans



3,456,864



194,216

5.62



2,831,766



136,137

4.81

Investments:

































Taxable



529,649



13,019

2.46



468,403



7,916

1.69

Tax-exempt



87,563



1,962

2.24



90,897



2,003

2.20

Total investments



617,212



14,981

2.43



559,300



9,919

1.77

Interest-bearing deposits



9,434



498

5.28



6,373



335

5.26

Federal funds sold



78,698



4,132

5.25



98,535



5,377

5.46

Total earning assets



4,162,208



213,827

5.14 %

3,495,974



151,768

4.34 % Less: allowance for credit losses



30,724













24,377











Other assets



362,130













211,618











Total assets

$ 4,493,614

$ 213,827





$ 3,683,215

$ 151,768





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Money market accounts

$ 621,993

$ 29,643

4.77 % $ 714,940

$ 22,686

3.17 % Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts



1,261,095



23,674

1.88



779,977



15,586

2.00

Savings accounts



463,199



4,625

1.00



474,028



994

0.21

Time deposits less than $100



480,737



18,124

3.77



349,990



13,344

3.81

Time deposits $100 or more



291,482



11,868

4.07



200,743



5,951

2.96

Total interest-bearing

deposits



3,118,506



87,934

2.82



2,519,678



58,561

2.32

Short-term borrowings



37,083



1,919

5.17



38,331



1,920

5.01

Long-term debt



68,441



3,317

4.85



19,448



842

4.33

Subordinated debt



33,000



1,774

5.38



33,000



1,774

5.38

Junior subordinated debt



4,028



527

13.08

















Total borrowings



142,552



7,537

5.29



90,779



4,536

5.00

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,261,058



95,471

2.93 %

2,610,457



63,097

2.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



714,824













698,749











Other liabilities



106,970













44,786











Stockholders' equity



410,762













329,223











Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity

$ 4,493,614



95,471





$ 3,683,215



63,097





Net interest

income/spread







$ 118,356

2.21 %





$ 88,671

1.92 % Net interest margin













2.84 %











2.54 % Tax-equivalent adjustments:

































Loans







$ 1,955











$ 1,496





Investments









412













421





Total adjustments







$ 2,367











$ 1,917







Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Net interest income:































Interest income:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 57,048

$ 59,412

$ 34,406

$ 34,041

$ 33,730

Tax-exempt



2,834



2,910



1,771



1,795



1,801

Total loans, net



59,882



62,322



36,177



35,836



35,531

Investments:































Taxable



4,399



4,794



1,906



1,920



1,939

Tax-exempt



502



520



469



470



471

Total investments



4,901



5,314



2,375



2,390



2,410

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



113



150



115



120



145

Federal funds sold



1,608



1,218



179



1,127



2,463

Total interest income



66,504



69,004



38,846



39,473



40,549

Interest expense:































Deposits



24,718



26,398



18,114



18,704



18,756

Short-term borrowings



474



550



633



262



330

Long-term debt



1,389



1,389



269



270



273

Subordinated debt



444



443



444



443



444

Junior subordinated debt



267



260



















Total interest expense



27,292



29,040



19,460



19,679



19,803

Net interest income

$ 39,212

$ 39,964

$ 19,386

$ 19,794

$ 20,746

Loans, net:































Taxable



6.04 %

6.24 %

5.25 %

5.20 %

5.08 % Tax-exempt



4.05 %

4.16 %

3.20 %

3.20 %

3.14 % Total loans, net



5.90 %

6.09 %

5.09 %

5.04 %

4.93 % Investments:































Taxable



3.23 %

3.12 %

1.73 %

1.73 %

1.71 % Tax-exempt



2.29 %

2.31 %

2.19 %

2.18 %

2.14 % Total investments



3.10 %

3.02 %

1.80 %

1.80 %

1.78 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



4.93 %

5.55 %

5.28 %

5.35 %

5.51 % Federal funds sold



4.94 %

5.26 %

5.68 %

5.60 %

5.52 % Total interest-earning assets



5.51 %

5.63 %

4.58 %

4.56 %

4.49 % Interest expense:































Deposits (1)



2.75 %

2.91 %

2.92 %

2.90 %

2.80 % Short-term borrowings



4.80 %

4.98 %

5.61 %

5.35 %

5.43 % Long-term debt



4.97 %

4.94 %

4.33 %

4.34 %

4.33 % Subordinated debt



5.35 %

5.34 %

5.41 %

5.40 %

5.34 % Junior subordinated debt



13.23 %

12.93 %

















Total interest-bearing liabilities (1)



2.88 %

3.04 %

3.01 %

2.96 %

2.86 % Net interest spread (1)



2.62 %

2.59 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.63 % Net interest margin



3.25 %

3.26 %

2.29 %

2.29 %

2.30 %

(1) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

At period end

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 47,029

$ 97,090

$ 41,234

$ 32,009

$ 33,524

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



8,593



10,286



8,722



8,259



9,141

Federal funds sold



80,229



178,093









69,700



144,700

Investment securities:































Available for sale



526,329



562,486



385,240



394,413



398,927

Equity investments carried at fair value



2,430



3,921



78



91



98

Held to maturity



78,184



79,861



81,598



83,306



84,851

Total investments



606,943



646,268



466,916



477,810



483,876

Loans held for sale









803









300



250

Loans



3,993,505



4,069,683



2,869,553



2,858,412



2,849,897

Less: allowance for credit losses



41,776



39,341



23,123



22,597



21,895

Net loans



3,951,729



4,030,342



2,846,430



2,835,815



2,828,002

Goodwill



76,325



76,958



63,370



63,370



63,370

Premises and equipment, net



73,283



75,877



58,565



59,097



61,276

Bank owned life insurance



87,429



87,401



49,955



49,673



49,397

Deferred tax assets



32,006



33,078



14,460



14,241



13,770

Accrued interest receivable



15,632



17,979



13,326



13,565



12,734

Other intangible assets, net



34,197



35,907



















Other assets



78,586



70,056



53,077



45,299



42,249

Total assets

$ 5,091,981

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing (1)

$ 935,516

$ 927,864

$ 620,971

$ 623,408

$ 644,683

Interest-bearing (1)



3,472,036



3,710,000



2,443,988



2,580,530



2,634,354

Total deposits



4,407,552



4,637,864



3,064,959



3,203,938



3,279,037

Short-term borrowings



15,900



37,346



104,250



20,260



17,590

Long-term debt



98,637



111,489



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,039



8,015



















Accrued interest payable



5,503



6,829



5,507



5,327



5,765

Other liabilities



54,400



50,544



42,532



41,621



41,475

Total liabilities



4,623,031



4,885,087



3,275,248



3,329,146



3,401,867

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



19,995



19,993



14,122



14,122



14,093

Capital surplus



250,695



250,578



122,449



122,162



122,130

Retained earnings



238,955



239,021



249,511



249,123



248,550

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(40,695)



(34,541)



(45,275)



(45,415)



(44,351)

Total stockholders' equity



468,950



475,051



340,807



339,992



340,422

Total liabilities and stockholders'

equity

$ 5,091,981

$ 5,360,138

$ 3,616,055

$ 3,669,138

$ 3,742,289



(1) Amount at September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Loan and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) (In thousands)

At period end

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Commercial





























Taxable

$ 556,630

$ 616,369

$ 411,112

$ 400,439

$ 317,245 Non-taxable



279,390



273,710



220,893



224,083



226,470 Total



836,020



890,079



632,005



624,522



543,715 Real estate





























Commercial real estate



2,294,113



2,309,588



1,793,652



1,794,086



1,863,118 Residential



551,851



550,590



369,671



361,490



360,803 Total



2,845,964



2,860,178



2,163,323



2,155,576



2,223,921 Consumer





























Indirect Auto



119,704



130,380



66,792



71,675



75,389 Consumer Other



12,697



15,580



7,433



6,639



6,872 Total



132,401



145,960



74,225



78,314



82,261 Equipment Financing



179,120



173,466

















Total

$ 3,993,505

$ 4,069,683

$ 2,869,553

$ 2,858,412

$ 2,849,897







































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

At quarter end

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 22,517

$ 20,949

$ 7,116

$ 7,056

$ 3,961

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



458



569









656



986

Foreclosed assets



27



27



27













Total nonperforming assets

$ 23,002

$ 21,545

$ 7,143

$ 7,712

$ 4,947











































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31 Three months ended



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Allowance for credit losses:































Beginning balance

$ 39,341

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

$ 21,895

$ 23,010

Merger-related adjustments - Non PCD Loans









14,328



















Merger-related adjustments - PCD Loans









1,842



















Charge-offs



1,108



534



135



108



2,808

Recoveries



174



452



65



102



24

Provision for credit losses



3,369



130



596



708



1,669

Ending balance

$ 41,776

$ 39,341

$ 23,123

$ 22,597

$ 21,895



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Deposit and Liquidity Detail (Unaudited) (In thousands)

At period end

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Interest-bearing deposits:





























Money market accounts

$ 936,239

$ 1,018,575

$ 690,631

$ 759,305

$ 782,243 Interest-bearing demand and NOW

accounts (1)



1,238,853



1,229,083



715,890



754,673



796,426 Savings accounts



492,180



509,412



397,827



415,459



429,011 Time deposits less than $250



620,725



824,791



504,879



517,009



505,409 Time deposits $250 or more



184,039



128,139



134,761



134,084



121,265 Total interest-bearing deposits (1)



3,472,036



3,710,000



2,443,988



2,580,530



2,634,354 Noninterest-bearing deposits (1)



935,516



927,864



620,971



623,408



644,683 Total deposits

$ 4,407,552

$ 4,637,864

$ 3,064,959

$ 3,203,938

$ 3,279,037





























December 31, 2024 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,779,729

40.4 %

98,583 $ 18 Commercial



1,538,757

34.9



18,675

82 Municipal



832,665

18.9



2,427

343 Brokered



256,401

5.8



28

9,157 Total Deposits

$ 4,407,552

100.0



119,713 $ 37





















Uninsured



1,381,492

31.3 %







Insured



3,026,060

68.7





































December 31, 2023 At period end



Amount

Percent of Total



Number of accounts

Average Balance Deposit Detail:



















Retail

$ 1,358,371

41.4 %

70,334 $ 19 Commercial



1,096,547

33.4



13,433

82 Municipal



563,124

17.2



1,856

303 Brokered



260,995

8.0



24

10,875 Total Deposits

$ 3,279,037

100.0



85,647 $ 38





















Uninsured



883,530

26.9 %







Insured



2,395,507

73.1

































































Total Available At December 31, 2024



Total Available



Outstanding



for Future Liquidity FHLB advances

$ 1,680,100

$ 587,817

$ 1,092,283 Federal Reserve - Discount Window



621,462









621,462 Correspondent bank lines of credit



18,000









18,000 Other sources of liquidity:

















Brokered deposits



763,797



256,401



507,396 Unencumbered securities



182,170









182,170 Total sources of liquidity

$ 3,265,529

$ 844,218

$ 2,421,311

(1) Amount at September 30, 2024 has been revised from the previously reported amount to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Average quarterly balances

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 3,757,273

$ 3,790,138

$ 2,637,164

$ 2,632,554

$ 2,632,865

Tax-exempt



278,429



278,496



222,655



225,293



227,800

Total loans, net



4,035,702



4,068,634



2,859,819



2,857,847



2,860,665

Investments:































Taxable



541,526



611,032



443,146



446,996



450,533

Tax-exempt



87,419



89,532



86,418



86,864



87,297

Total investments



628,945



700,564



529,564



533,860



537,830

Interest-bearing balances with banks



9,116



10,820



8,763



9,025



10,432

Federal funds sold



129,517



92,171



12,672



80,955



176,983

Total interest-earning assets



4,803,280



4,872,189



3,410,818



3,481,687



3,585,910

Other assets



400,179



419,005



198,248



195,063



188,478

Total assets

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing (1)

$ 3,573,321

$ 3,607,405

$ 2,496,298

$ 2,593,813

$ 2,661,156

Noninterest-bearing (1)



904,274



908,776



620,256



616,610



651,182

Total deposits



4,477,595



4,516,181



3,116,554



3,210,423



3,312,338

Short-term borrowings



39,319



43,895



45,383



19,687



24,103

Long-term debt



111,135



111,804



25,000



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debt



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000



33,000

Junior subordinated debt



8,026



8,000



















Other liabilities



56,445



96,177



48,630



47,688



52,760

Total liabilities



4,725,520



4,809,057



3,268,567



3,335,798



3,447,201

Stockholders' equity



477,939



482,137



340,499



340,952



327,187

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388



(1) Quarterly averages at September 30, 2024 have been revised from the previously reported amounts to correct an immaterial misclassification of deposits, namely a $210.3 million understatement of noninterest-bearing deposits and overstatement of interest-bearing deposits. The misclassification had no material impact on the September 30, 2024 financial statements.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Core net income per share:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans









14,328



















Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment









1,885



















Add: Acquisition related expenses



4,990



9,653



1,071



486



826

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



1,089



1,270



122



59



115

Core net income

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015

Core net income per share

$ 0.99

$ 1.64

$ 0.59

$ 0.55

$ 0.61



































Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 468,950

$ 475,051

$ 340,807

$ 339,992

$ 340,422

Less: Goodwill



76,325



76,958



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



34,197



35,907



















Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 358,428

$ 362,186

$ 277,437

$ 276,622

$ 277,052

Common shares outstanding



9,990,724



9,994,648



7,057,258



7,057,258



7,040,852

Tangible book value per share

$ 35.88

$ 36.24

$ 39.31

$ 39.20

$ 39.35



































Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans









14,328



















Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment









1,885



















Add: Acquisition related expenses



4,990



9,653



1,071



486



826

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



1,089



1,270



122



59



115

Core net income

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

Average stockholders' equity

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

Core return on average stockholders' equity



8.31 %

13.61 %

5.00 %

4.59 %

5.26 %

































Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

Average stockholders' equity

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

Less: average intangibles



112,399



113,032



63,370



63,370



63,380

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 365,540

$ 369,105

$ 277,129

$ 277,582

$ 263,807

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



6.62 %

(4.67) %

4.76 %

5.02 %

5.46 %

































Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans









14,328



















Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment









1,885



















Add: Acquisition related expenses



4,990



9,653



1,071



486



826

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



1,089



1,270



122



59



115

Core net income

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

Average stockholders' equity

$ 477,939

$ 482,137

$ 340,499

$ 340,952

$ 327,187

Less: average intangibles



112,399



113,032



63,370



63,370



63,380

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 365,540

$ 369,105

$ 277,129

$ 277,582

$ 263,807

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



10.87 %

17.77 %

6.14 %

5.64 %

6.53 %

































Core return on average assets:































Net income (loss) GAAP

$ 6,087

$ (4,337)

$ 3,282

$ 3,466

$ 3,630

Adjustments:































Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans









14,328



















Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment









1,885



















Add: Acquisition related expenses



4,990



9,653



1,071



486



826

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



1,089



1,270



122



59



115

Core net income

$ 9,988

$ 16,489

$ 4,231

$ 3,893

$ 4,341

Average assets

$ 5,203,459

$ 5,291,194

$ 3,609,066

$ 3,676,750

$ 3,774,388

Core return on average assets



0.76 %

1.24 %

0.47 %

0.43 %

0.46 %

































Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)

$ 5,815

$ (4,994)

$ 3,703

$ 3,944

$ 4,217

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans









14,328



















Add: Provision for credit losses



3,369



130



596



708



1,669

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



452



(785)



(197)



487



(2)

PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 9,636

$ 8,679

$ 4,102

$ 5,139

$ 5,884

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015

PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.96

$ 0.86

$ 0.58

$ 0.72

$ 0.83



































Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:































Income (Loss) before taxes (GAAP)

$ 5,815

$ (4,994)

$ 3,703

$ 3,944

$ 4,217

Add: Acquisition related expenses



4,990



9,653



1,071



486



826

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans









14,328



















Add: Provision for credit losses



3,369



130



596



708



1,669

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



452



(785)



(197)



487



(2)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 14,626

$ 18,332

$ 5,173

$ 5,625

$ 6,710

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



10,051,337



10,044,449



7,114,115



7,102,112



7,091,015

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.46

$ 1.83

$ 0.73

$ 0.79

$ 0.95



(1) Current quarter tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8%, prior quarters use the effective tax rate for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Dec 31

Dec 31

Twelve months ended

2024

2023

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 8,498

$ 27,380

Adjustments:













Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment



3,126







Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



1



81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



3,534



278

Core net income

$ 32,365

$ 28,854

Average common shares outstanding - diluted



8,586,035



7,151,471

Core net income per share

$ 3.77

$ 4.03

















Core return on average stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 8,498

$ 27,380

Adjustments:













Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment



3,126







Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



1



81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



3,534



278

Core net income

$ 32,365

$ 28,854

Average stockholders' equity



410,762



329,223

Core return on average stockholders' equity



7.88 %

8.76 %















Return on average tangible stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 8,498

$ 27,380

Average stockholders' equity



410,762



329,223

Less: average intangibles



88,043



63,406

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 322,719

$ 265,817

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



2.63 %

10.30 %















Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:













Net income GAAP

$ 8,498

$ 27,380

Adjustments:













Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment



3,126







Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



1



81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



3,534



278

Core net income

$ 32,365

$ 28,854

Average stockholders' equity



410,762



329,223

Less: average intangibles



88,043



63,406

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 322,719

$ 265,817

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



10.03 %

10.85 %















Core return on average assets:













Net income GAAP

$ 8,498

$ 27,380

Adjustments:













Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328







Less: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans tax adjustment



3,126







Less: Gain on sale of available for sale securities



1



81

Add: Gain on sale of available for sale securities tax adjustment









17

Add: Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816

Less: Acquisition related expenses tax adjustment



3,534



278

Core net income

$ 32,365

$ 28,854

Average assets



4,493,614



3,683,215

Core return on average assets



0.72 %

0.78 %















Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:













Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 8,468

$ 32,501

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328







Add: Provision for credit losses



4,803



566

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(43)



(2)

PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 27,556

$ 33,065

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



8,586,035



7,151,471

PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 3.21

$ 4.62

















Core pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) per share:













Income before taxes (GAAP)

$ 8,468

$ 32,501

Add: ACL provision for FNCB acquired legacy loans



14,328







Add: Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816

Add: Provision for credit losses



4,803



566

Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments



(43)



(2)

Core PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 43,756

$ 34,881

Average common shares outstanding-diluted



8,586,035



7,151,471

Core PPNR per share (non-GAAP)

$ 5.10

$ 4.88



(1) Above tax adjustments use a rate of 21.8% and 15.3% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended December 31

2024

2023 Interest income (GAAP)

$ 65,803

$ 40,072 Adjustment to FTE



701



477 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



66,504



40,549 Interest expense



27,292



19,803 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 39,212

$ 20,746













Twelve months ended December 31

2024

2023 Interest income (GAAP)

$ 211,460

$ 149,851 Adjustment to FTE



2,367



1,917 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



213,827



151,768 Interest expense



95,471



63,097 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)

$ 118,356

$ 88,671

The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related costs, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

Three months ended December 31

2024

2023

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 34,998

$ 17,598

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense



1,702



19

Less: Acquisition related expenses



4,990



826

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)



28,306



16,753

















Net interest income (GAAP)



38,511



20,269

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



701



477

Noninterest income (GAAP)



5,671



3,215

Less: Net (losses) gains on equity securities



(23)



6

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 44,906

$ 23,955

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



63.03 %

69.94 %















Twelve months ended December 31

2024

2023

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 106,726

$ 67,820

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense



3,367



105

Less: Acquisition related expenses



16,200



1,816

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)



87,159



65,899

















Net interest income (GAAP)



115,989



86,754

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment



2,367



1,917

Noninterest income (GAAP)



18,336



14,133

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities



132



(11)

Less: Gains on sale of available for sale securities



1



81

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 136,559

$ 102,734

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



63.83 %

64.15 %

