Saab year-end report 2024: Making steady progress on our profitable growth journey

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saab presents the full-year results for 2024.

"I am pleased to report that Saab ended 2024 in a strong way. We delivered a better-than-expected organic sales growth, improved our operational performance and generated a positive cash flow. We achieved all this while investing significantly in expansion to meet higher customer demand and strengthening our market position. In the wake of the global geopolitical uncertainty, Saab is committed to being a reliable partner, supporting countries in building their defence capabilities and contributing to increased European defence capacity," says Micael Johansson, President and CEO, Saab.

Key highlights Q4 2024

Order bookings for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 17,556m (31,501), driven by small and medium-sized orders, resulting in an order backlog amounting to SEK 187bn (153).

Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 20,850m (16,122) with an organic growth of 29%, driven by all business areas.

Sales and sales growth for the quarter and the full year was in line with the Q4 update provided on January 17, 2025.

EBITDA increased to SEK 2,734m (2,032) with an EBITDA margin of 13.1% (12.6) in the quarter.

EBIT increased 38% and amounted to SEK 1,953m (1,420), corresponding to a margin of 9.4% (8.8).

Net income increased to SEK 1,442m (1,254) and earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.66 (2.27), an increase of 17%.

Operational cash flow amounted to SEK 3,558m (3,691) and was driven by large customer payments in the quarter.

Net liquidity position at the end of the period was SEK 2,211m compared to SEK 2,343m at year-end 2023.

The Board proposes a dividend for 2024 of SEK 2.00 (1.60).

Outlook for 2025: an organic sales growth between 12-16%, an EBIT growth higher than the organic sales growth and a positive operational cash flow.

Updated medium-term targets 2023-2027: an organic sales growth of around 18% (CAGR), an EBIT growth higher than the organic sales growth and a cumulative cash conversion of minimum 60%.

Presentation of Saab's Q4 and full-year 2024 results

Saab's CEO and President Micael Johansson and CFO Anna Wijkander will present Saab's Q4 and full-year 2024 results.

Date: Friday 7 February at 10.00 a.m. (CET).

You are welcome to watch the live webcast or dial in to the conference call. It is possible to submit questions over the conference call and from the webcast page.

Live webcast: www.saab.com/investors/webcast/q4-2024

Registration for conference call: www.saab.com/investors/conference-call-q4

The full-year report, presentation material and webcast will be published on www.saab.com/investors.

Contacts

Mattias Rådström

Head of Media Relations

+46 (0)734 180 018

[email protected]



Merton Kaplan

Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)734 182 071

[email protected]

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 24,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

The information is such that Saab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 7 February 2025 at 07.30 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/saab/r/saab-year-end-report-2024-making-steady-progress-on-our-profitable-growth-journey,c4101944

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/183/4101944/3251800.pdf Saab year-end report 2024 - Making steady progress on our profitable growth journey https://mb.cision.com/Public/183/4101944/922a9b28923073e5.pdf Saab year-end report 2024 - press release https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson-close-up,c3375267 Micael Johansson close-up https://news.cision.com/saab/i/micael-johansson,c3375268 Micael Johansson

SOURCE Saab