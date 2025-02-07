UtmoLight says it has launched the world's first gigawatt-scale perovskite solar module production line at a facility in Wuxi, China. The plant will annually produce 1. 8 million panels, with a target of achieving 20% efficiency in mass production by 2025. UtmoLight has started production at the world's first gigawatt-scale perovskite solar module facility in Wuxi, near Shanghai. The plant will mass-produce ultra-large perovskite modules and building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) products, with an expected annual output of 1. 8 million modules. In pilot production in November 2024, UtmoLight ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...