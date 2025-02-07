In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that January was an eventful month for European weather, with a series of named storms impacting Western Europe and Scandinavia. Solar irradiance was above average in the British Isles and around the Black Sea, where periods of high pressure allowed for clearer skies. Intense low-pressure systems impacted Western and Northern Europe this January, bringing severe storms, heavy precipitation, and snowfall. Despite these conditions, solar irradiance was above average in the British Isles and around the Black Sea, where periods ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...