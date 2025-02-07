Bybit Card Presents Valentine's Special: 14% Cashback for 24 Hours Only

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce an exclusive Valentine's Day promotion for Bybit Card holders. On Feb. 14, 2025, users can earn 14% cashback or up to 10 USDT on eligible transactions, helping couples make the most of their special day.

The promotion aims to provide relief from traditional Valentine's Day price premiums while rewarding cardholders who plan special experiences on the special day. To participate, users must register for the event in advance:

Registration Period: Sign up for the event from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025

Event Period: Tap or swipe the Bybit Card Feb. 14, 2025, from 12:00 AM UTC to 11:59 PM UTC to qualify for 14% cashback.

Since its launch in 2024, the Bybit Card has attracted over 1.2 million users globally by offering an innovative payment and rewards solution that seamlessly integrates cryptocurrency into daily spendings and payments. Users also earn competitive APR on their digital assets while maintaining easy access to their funds. The card comes with fun and sweet surprises all year round in diverse forms of rewards.

Feature Highlights:

Instant Virtual Card : Successful applicants will get to use the virtual card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay on supported devices.

: Successful applicants will get to use the virtual card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay on supported devices. Global Spending Freedom: Use crypto or withdraw cash from Mastercard-supported ATMs worldwide with the physical card.

Use crypto or withdraw cash from Mastercard-supported ATMs worldwide with the physical card. No Hidden Charges : No annual fees, 2% cashback in USDT, and up to 8% APY (conditions apply).

: No annual fees, 2% cashback in USDT, and up to 8% APY (conditions apply). Supporting multiple digital assets : Flexible spending and rewards in USDT, BTC, ETH, and other major cryptocurrencies.

: Flexible spending and rewards in USDT, BTC, ETH, and other major cryptocurrencies.

The Valentine's Day promotion is limited to the first 5,000 eligible transactions. Users may find out more about the event and terms and conditions: It Starts With a Swipe and Ends With 14% Cashback!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

