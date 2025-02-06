Teladoc Health, Inc.: Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Anzeige
Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Finanznachrichten News

PURCHASE, NY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced that it issued inducement awards to two new employees.

Effective February 1, 2025, in connection with commencing employment, two new non-executive employees of Teladoc Health were granted awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 35,000 shares of Teladoc Health's common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com

Media:
Lou Serio
202-569-9715
pr@teladochealth.com


