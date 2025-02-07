IBA SA: Framatome and IBA to partner to develop an Astatine-211 Cyclotron Network in Europe and the USA

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, and Paris, France, 7 February 2025 - Framatome, an international leader in nuclear energy committed to developing products and services for the healthcare industry, and IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions, today announced they have signed a Memorandum Of Understanding to start a strategic partnership aimed at advancing industrial-scale production of Astatine-211 (211At), an alpha-emitting radioisotope across Europe and the United States.

211At is a highly promising radioisotope currently being investigated for its potential in targeted alpha-therapies in oncology. The collaboration between Framatome and IBA aims to build a reliable and sustainable network of cutting-edge specialized alpha-emitting cyclotrons, ensuring the timely and consistent production of this alpha-emitting radioisotope, whilst further establishing radio-theranostics as a cornerstone of precision oncology.

The first milestone in this collaboration will be the establishment of a dedicated production pilot facility, set to be installed by 2027-2028. Framatome will make a financial investment in the partnership, with IBA contributing equipment. The facility will be located in the Pays de la Loire region in France, leveraging the region's strong nuclear medicine research ecosystem and industrial expertise.

The pilot facility will inform the development of a global network of latest generation alpha-emitting cyclotrons across Europe and the United States. This scalable network aims to meet the growing demand for 211At and secure its timely availability for advanced cancer treatments.

François Gauché, Vice President of Framatome Healthcare, commented: "This partnership with IBA is a significant step toward transforming cancer care through targeted alpha therapy. The secure, scalable, and timely supply of Astatine-211 is vital for addressing unmet medical needs, and we are committed to building a robust production network to serve the growing demand. Together, we will provide cancer researchers and patients with access to cutting-edge therapeutic solutions while creating a sustainable foundation for future growth."

Charles Kumps, President of IBA RadioPharma Solutions, added: Today's announcement is the start of what we believe will be a strong partnership with a shared goal: building a global, reliable industrial network for the timely production and commercialization of Astatine-211 compounds. By leveraging our combined expertise in cyclotron technology and in nuclear medicine, we are creating the critical infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of these groundbreaking therapies."

Both companies bring extensive expertise to this partnership, with a track record of pioneering advancements in theranostics. Framatome's proprietary isotope production technology enabled the first large-scale commercial production of the radioisotope Lutetium-177 in a power reactor in June 2022, ensuring reliable and large-scale access to this vital medical radioisotope for cancer therapy. IBA, through its joint venture PanTera, has been a leader in advancing Actinium-225 production, another key isotope in targeted alpha therapy. Together, Framatome and IBA are setting new benchmarks in the field of theranostics, reinforcing their commitment to driving innovation and improving global access to life-saving treatments.

