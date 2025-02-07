GKGD International Trade Co., Ltd: GKGD Showcases Cutting-Edge LED Display Solutions at ISE 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in LED display technology, GKGD stood out with its impressive showcase at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2025). With its cutting-edge technology and diverse advanced product lineup, the company quickly became the focus of the exhibition, attracting industry experts, partners, and professionals from around the world.

GKGD's innovative solutions covered multiple application scenarios, including commercial advertising, stage performances, control centers, smart conferences, and high-end events. These displays showcased high precision, vibrant color reproduction, and immersive visual experiences, providing powerful tools for diverse business needs. As one of China's largest LED manufacturing bases, GKGD continues to push the boundaries of technological innovation and product manufacturing to better serve its global clientele.

In the Mini COB (Chip-on-Board) segment, standout products included a 162-inch 4K HD display with 115% NTSC color gamut and a 7,500:1 contrast ratio, a 54-inch plug-and-play COB panel display, and the "MUSE" 135-inch 2K conference display with Android 13, 16GB RAM, a premium gold frame, and a sleek 19mm thickness weighing just 85kg. GKGD also showcased its flagship E-series COB panels with ultra-high contrast and P3 color gamut, energy-efficient M-series panels, and cost-effective C-series COB products, demonstrating its versatile lineup designed to meet diverse market demands.

"Participating in ISE 2025 marks a significant milestone for GKGD as we continue expanding our global footprint and showcasing advanced technologies to international clients," said the Representative of GKGD. "We are committed to delivering innovative and high-quality LED display solutions to meet evolving global market demands."

GKGD's strong presence at ISE 2025 highlighted its technological leadership and reinforced its mission to empower customers with cutting-edge display technologies while forging new global partnerships.

GKGD exports its products to over 70 countries and holds a strong presence in key markets such as Spain, Turkey, India, and Vietnam. The company offers comprehensive solutions through both direct sales and distribution channels.

About GKGD

Established in 2013 with investment from Changzhi Nanye Industrial Group, one of China's Top 500 private enterprises, GKGD has rapidly grown into a key player in the LED industry. Its advanced facilities, spanning 350,000 square meters with over 32,000 pieces of production equipment, produce 400 billion LED encapsulated lamps and 2 million square meters of display screens annually, with the production scale ranking among the top two manufacturers in the industry.

