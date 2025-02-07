Cypher Metaverse Inc.: Cypher to Develop its Metaverse Holdings and Seeks to Identify Additional Assets

Initial Investments include metaverse assets

Cypher is seeking early-stage investments to enhance its position in the emerging digital landscape

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE.x) ("Cypher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cypher is focused on building a diversified portfolio by strategically accumulating key investments within the digital landscape, particularly in the DeFi ecosystem sector. This initiative is the result of extensive research and strategic planning conducted in collaboration with our advisors. Recognizing the rapid advancements in blockchain technology within the financial sector, Cypher aims to engage actively in the emerging decentralized financial system.

The Company plans to develop a virtual lounge experience within its existing metaverse property holdings, specifically utilizing one of the two Sandbox Metaverse estate plots previously acquired. Set to launch in early 2025, the virtual lounge will showcase Cypher's commitment to delivering meaningful digital experiences for its expanding community.

This virtual lounge represents the first step in a larger strategy aimed at creating lasting value within the metaverse. It will provide new digital experiences and lay the groundwork for future innovations. With possibilities that include NFTs, AI Agents, and community-driven projects like meme coins, Cypher is dedicated to investing in and exploring these new opportunities.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

