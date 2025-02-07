Rogue Baron Plc - Equity Raise

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

07 February 2025

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Equity Raise

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), is pleased to announce an oversubscribed placing raising £209,050 via Clear Capital Corporate Broking with the issue of 34,841,667 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.006 per share. Funds will be used for general working capital purposes and the identification and due diligence on natural resources projects.

Admission to AQSE Growth Market

Application will be made for the 34,841,667 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 13 February 2025. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 60,172,711 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 60,172,711 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Hamish Harris of Rogue Baron, commented:

"Its very pleasing to see strong investor support in a difficult market which we believe vindicates our proposed switch of strategy to the natural resources sector and in particular North American precious and base metals."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Corporate Broking Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936