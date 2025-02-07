

SAILUN presents all new winter and all-season products

Smart Performance Tyres conquer the elements At the end of January, Sailun invited 30 tyre dealers from Central and Eastern Europe to conquer the "elements" ice and snow as well as dry and wet roads with the Ice Blazer Alpine 2, the Ice Blazer Alpine Evo 2 and the Atrezzo 4 Seasons Ultra, three brand new products, in one go. Markets participating included Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Latvia, Moldova, Slovakia, Iceland, Czech Republic, and Montenegro. The two completely new winter tyres and the also completely new all-season tyre were presented as part of an experience event at the ÖAMTC Driving Technology Center in Saalfelden, Austria. The location was deliberately chosen because its stateof-the-art infrastructure offers optimal, if not unique, testing and training opportunities for tyre tests under different conditions surrounded by a breathtaking alpine scenery. And at this time of year, this is guaranteed not only on dry and wet roads, but also on snow and ice. In any case, the participants were completely enthusiastic about the many opportunities to extensively test the three innovative new products on site on all four "elements" and to experience their performance for themselves.





The driving experience was split between two main areas to present the full range of road and driving conditions: The all-weather track was dedicated to testing the 4Seasons Ultra, designed for exceptional performance in both wet and dry conditions, as well as rainy and light winter weather. Test drivers had the opportunity to experience how well the tyre handled varied surfaces, proving the versatility and reliability across changing road conditions. And the ice and snow tracks to focus on tough winter performance, with the Ice Blazer Alpine 2 and Alpine Evo 2 tyres tested on ice and snow-covered surfaces. These high and ultra high performance tyres are engineered for extreme winter conditions, and participants witnessed firsthand their superior grip, handling, control and overall performance. Following the presentations and driving experiences the customers were also enthusiastic not only about the three brand new tyres themselves, but also about Sailun Group's development, the Sailun brand strategy and the future plans. "With all this, Sailun has nothing to hide from anyone. In terms of safety and performance, they are definitely comparable to traditional market-leading brands," said one of the participating customers. "On this ice track I felt like I was 19 years old again, and besides the fun, Sailun proved again that their tyres work perfectly", added another participant. These are words that Sailun likes to hear, and ultimately not only confirm the internal test results, but also project the market potential.





The new winter and all-season tyres at a glance: Ice Blazer Alpine Evo 2

Thanks to an innovative mix of tread design, rubber compound and construction, the brand new Sailun UHP winter tyre flagship shines compared to its predecessor with even better handling and shorter braking distances on wet and dry roads. In addition - thanks to 30 percent more sipes, among other things - safety and performance on snow and ice have been further improved. In addition, the new tyres developed primarily for sporty passenger cars and SUVs, deliver further increased mileage and reduced rolling resistance.



- Tyre width in mm: 215-325

- Tyre cross section: 30-70

- Rim size in inches: 16-22

- Speed symbol: H-W

Ice Blazer Alpine 2

Compared to its predecessor, the brand new Ice Blazer Alpine 2 has been further improved all round. Particularly noteworthy: the exceptional wet braking and aquaplaning safety as well as the superior control and performance on snowy and icy roads.



- Tyre width in mm: 155-225

- Tyre cross section: 45-70

- Rim size in inches: 13-17

- Speed symbol: T-V

Atrezzo 4 Seasons Ultra

Compared to its predecessor, the brand new Atrezzo 4 Seasons Ultra offers even better grip and aquaplaning protection in both summer and winter thanks to its innovative tread design and advanced technologies. Braking distances have also been shortened. In addition mileage has been increased and rolling resistance reduced - without compromising on safety. - Tyre width in mm: 155-275

- Tyre cross section: 35-70

- Rim size in inches: 13-21

- Speed symbol: T-Y





