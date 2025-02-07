Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
07.02.25
10:25 Uhr
40,850 Euro
+0,070
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,71040,73014:10
40,70040,72014:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2025 12:34 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)

Finanznachrichten News

Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 7 February 2025 at 1:30 pm EET

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Thorsrud)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Morten Thorsrud
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 95304/4/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,050 Unit price: 41.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5,050 Volume weighted average price: 41.08 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000552500
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,450 Unit price: 41.1323 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2,450 Volume weighted average price: 41.1323 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all reported above are 7,500 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.