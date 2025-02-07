Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of General Meeting (amendment to Form of Proxy)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
07 February 2025
Rogue Baron plc
('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')
Notice of General Meeting (amendment to Form of Proxy)
Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), notes, further to the announcement on 03 February 2025, that a General Meeting ("GM") will be held at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW, at 11 a.m. BST on 21 February 2025.
The original notice states incorrectly:
"A Form of Proxy for use at the General Meeting is enclosed. Please register your vote (via Online Portal, Post or CREST), as stated in the General Meeting Notes under Section 3, no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time fixed for the General Meeting which is at 21 February 2025 at 11 am"
Please note that there is an error andCREST holders will not have the ability to vote via CREST, no facility will be available for shareholders to vote online. All proxies should be mailed to Neville Registrars by 10 a.m. on 19 February 2025 at:
Neville House
Steelpark Road
Halesowen
B62 8HD
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
END
For further information, please contact:
The Company
rdolder@roguebaron.com
Aquis Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Aquis Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Joint Broker:
Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080