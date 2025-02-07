Rogue Baron Plc - Notice of General Meeting (amendment to Form of Proxy)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

07 February 2025

Rogue Baron plc

('Rogue Baron' or the 'Company')

Notice of General Meeting (amendment to Form of Proxy)



Rogue Baron plc (AQSE: SHNJ), notes, further to the announcement on 03 February 2025, that a General Meeting ("GM") will be held at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, 8th Floor, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW, at 11 a.m. BST on 21 February 2025.

The original notice states incorrectly:

"A Form of Proxy for use at the General Meeting is enclosed. Please register your vote (via Online Portal, Post or CREST), as stated in the General Meeting Notes under Section 3, no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time fixed for the General Meeting which is at 21 February 2025 at 11 am"

Please note that there is an error andCREST holders will not have the ability to vote via CREST, no facility will be available for shareholders to vote online. All proxies should be mailed to Neville Registrars by 10 a.m. on 19 February 2025 at:

Neville House

Steelpark Road

Halesowen

B62 8HD



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

