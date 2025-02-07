Stockholm, Feb 7, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the B-shares of Asmodee Group AB (ticker name: ASMDEE B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Asmodee is a large-cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. Asmodee is the 5th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025.

Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in tabletop games, committed to bringing people together through great games and amazing stories. Thanks to its global and passionate workforce of over 2,200 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest tabletop game IP catalogs with CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, Exploding Kittens® and hundreds more across a variety of digital and physical platforms. With its operational headquarters in France, Asmodee operates across Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Oceania.

"Over 30 years, Asmodee has become a global leader in tabletop games, with a unique ecosystem combining some of the most well-known IPs of our industry with our global distribution model serving both our own games and those of our partners. Listing at Nasdaq Stockholm is a new milestone in our 30-year journey that will further support our business prospects. I am very proud of our teams, whose dedication, hard work and passion have made this day and the beginning of this new cycle possible. With our one-of-a-kind portfolio and ecosystem, supported by strong interest in tabletop games from the broader entertainment industry, we see ample opportunities to continue our profitable growth journey with our shareholders. Together we will continue to bring new extraordinary shared experiences to players across the globe," says Thomas Kœgler, CEO of Asmodee.

"Today we celebrate a significant milestone as Asmodee joins Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. Their remarkable evolution from a European games innovator to a global entertainment powerhouse showcases the entrepreneurial spirit we champion. As Asmodee continues connecting players worldwide, we're excited to connect them with investors who share their vision for growth," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

