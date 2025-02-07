Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Rareview Capital LLC, in collaboration with Tuttle Capital Management, LLC, today announced the launch of the Rareview 2X Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF. The Fund is now trading under the symbol "BEGS," which stands for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Gold, and Silver.

BEGS seeks long-term capital appreciation by providing investors with 200% exposure to two complimentary asset classes: a modern digital asset class (Cryptocurrency) and a traditional asset class (Precious Metals). The fund uses leverage to "stack" the total return of holdings in the Fund's cryptoasset strategy together with the total returns of holdings in the Fund's precious metals strategy.

Cryptoasset Strategy: The Fund will seek to have 75% of its Cryptoasset investment exposure to Bitcoin and 25% investment exposure to Ethereum.

Precious Metals Strategy: The Fund will seek to have 75% of its Precious Metals investment exposure to Gold and 25% investment exposure to Silver.

"We are responding to the significant investor interest for a diversified digital and physical currency in a single investment vehicle that could help protect against currency devaluation or inflation," said Neil Azous, Founder & CIO at Rareview Capital. "That's why we're thrilled to be launching BEGS, an ETF that potentially hedges against runaway government spending and deficits."

"We have also considered the needs of financial advisors that want a leveraged ETF that limits tracking error," Azous said. "Traditionally, most leveraged ETF products reset daily. These products have often been used by day traders to seek short-term returns, but holding the fund beyond a single day may compound returns and provide results that are different from the target return. BEGS is a potential solution as it does not reset daily. Instead, it targets a weighting and only rebalances when it breaches its stated allocation bands."

Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, added, "BEGS use case goes beyond currency debasement and inflation risk; it also has the potential for principal appreciation on the growth of blockchain and strengthening industrial demand."

With this latest addition to its suite of ETF offerings, Rareview Capital continues to expand its building blocks that fit into the different parts of the investment wealth curve: growth, preservation, spending, and transferring money.

About Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor. We build goals-based investment management strategies that can be accessed through ETFs, sub-advisory/dual contract, model portfolios, or by opening an account directly with us. Rareview Capital LLC is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and can be reached at 212-475-8664. For additional information, please visit www.rareviewcapital.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management, LLC

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC is an industry leader in offering thematic and actively managed ETFs. Tuttle Capital Management utilizes informed agility when managing portfolios, an approach that, from an informed standpoint, can assess and blend effective elements from multiple investment styles, and, from a position of agility, aims to stay in harmony with market trends without being too passive or too active. For additional information, please visit www.tuttlecap.com.

Disclosure

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any particular trading strategy. Further, none of the information and material in this communication is intended to constitute legal advice, tax advice, investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.rareviewcapital.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, market, municipal securities, high yield securities, credit, interest rate, call, tax, liquidity, leverage, anti-takeover measures, non-diversified, investment restrictions, operational, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, active management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund.

The Fund does not invest directly in or hold bitcoin or ether.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (including any amount of borrowings) in cryptoassets and precious metals through its investments in derivatives that have either bitcoin, ether, gold or silver as their reference asset.

Cryptocurrency Risk. The market for bitcoin and ether futures may be less developed, and potentially less liquid and more volatile, than more established futures markets. While the bitcoin futures market has grown substantially since bitcoin and ether futures commenced trading, there can be no assurance that this growth will continue. Counterparty Risk. Counterparty risk is the risk that a counterparty to a financial instrument held by the Fund or by a special purpose or structured vehicle invested in by the Fund may become insolvent or otherwise fail to perform its obligations, and the Fund may obtain no or limited recovery of its investment, and any recovery may be significantly delayed. Derivatives Risk. Futures and swaps involve risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly insecurities and other traditional investments. These risks include (i) the risk that the counter party to a derivative transaction may not fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) risk of mispricing or improper valuation; and (iii) the risk that changes in the value of the derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying asset, rate or index. Futures Risk. The risk of loss in trading commodity interests can be substantial. Please carefully consider whether such trading is suitable in light of your financial condition. Swaps Risk. Swaps are subject to tracking risk because they may not be perfect substitutes for the instruments they are intended to replace. Over the counter swaps are subject to counterparty default. Leverage inherent in swap contracts will tend to magnify the Fund's losses. Options Risk. There are risks associated with the purchase of call and put options. As the buyer of a put or call option, the Fund risks losing the entire premium invested in the option if the Fund does not exercise the option. Purchased options may decline in value due to changes in price of the underlying security, passage of time and changes in volatility. Precious Metals Risk. The Fund will be sensitive to changes in, and its performance will depend to a greater extent on, the prices of precious metals. These prices may fluctuate substantially over short periods of time, so the Fund's share price may be more volatile than other types of investments. Management Risk. Each of the Adviser's and Sub-Adviser's dependence on its judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of Underlying Funds and derivatives in which the Fund invests may prove to be incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

Not insured by FDIC/NCUSIF or any federal government agency. No bank guarantee. Not a deposit. May lose value.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

