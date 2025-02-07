New York, United States of America--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - In 2024, to further amplify those leading and catalyzing progress, Reuters Events launched the Global Energy Transition Awards for the first time. In 2025, building upon the success, the Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 is back on the 24th June to provide an unbiased, inclusive, and influential platform for the transition pioneers to demonstrate excellence, achievement, and innovation to the full transition ecosystem.
The energy transition is both a social and business imperative.
As The Trusted Voice of the Energy Transition, Reuters Events has a legacy of convening the most senior and diverse global leaders from throughout the energy, industrial, finance, and government sectors to drive inter-sectoral collaboration and action.
Building on the success in 2024, the Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 returns to our flagship summit in New York, providing an unparalleled opportunity for the thinkers, doers, and innovators in energy to celebrate their transition excellence.
To ensure the impartiality of the results, the judging process will be conducted independently by a carefully selected panel of judges against clearly defined criteria. We're excited to announce experts from the world's most prestigious research institutes, media, NGOs, finance institutions, and IGOs who have joined our 2025 expert panel.
The judging panel for the Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 includes:
- Riad Meddeb, Head of the Energy Hub, UNDP
- Gurbuz Gonul, Director, Country Engagement & Partnerships, IRENA
- Douglas J. Arent, Executive Director, NREL Foundation; Distinguished Fellow, World Economic Forum; and Global Fellow, Center for Global Energy Policy, Colombia University
- Nancy Gillis, Senior Director Industrial Pathways Transformation, The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)
- Brian Dean, Director, Energy Transition, Sustainable Energy for All
- Myrtle Dawes, Chief Executive Officer, Net Zero Technology Centre
- James I. Mwangi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Africa Climate Ventures
With 500+ entries, 150+ energy leaders at the ceremony, and 1,000,000 global social outreaches, the Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 is the moment for the industry to recognize excellence and celebrate success.
2024 Winners Include:
- Socially Responsible Project Award - Power for all
- Decarbonization Excellence Award - Clearway
- Low Carbon Energy Generation Award - EDP
- Portfolio Transformation Award - TAQA
- Green Business Culture Award - HASI
- Technology Whitespace Award - Kraken
View website to see the full list of 2024 winners and past entrants
If you are also one of the doers, innovators or trailblazers of the energy transition, the Global Energy Transition Awards 2025 is the best opportunity for you to spotlight excellence and showcase your achievement to the industry! Full details on awards categories, judging criteria, and how to enter can be found in the Entry Pack.
