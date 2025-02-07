Dii Desert Energy, an energy transition think tank, has reported the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will have a cumulative solar capacity of 75 GW at the end of the decade if the current project pipeline is fully realized. It adds an additional 40 GW of solar projects need to be planned and executed in the next five years to match the region's pledged 2030 targets. A report by energy transition think tank Dii Desert Energy says the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is on course to have deployed 75 GW of solar by 2030. The MENA Energy Outlook 2025 - Renewables, Hydrogen and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...