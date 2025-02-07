Argentina installed 307 MW of solar in 2024, bringing its total PV capacity to 1. 67 GW by year-end, according to energy market operator Cammesa. From pv magazine LatAm Argentina installed 307 MW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to the latest monthly report from energy market operator Cammesa. The country's total installed PV capacity reached 1,673 MW by the end of December 2024. Distributed generation added 28 MW last year, bringing the total to 58. 9 MW from 2,290 generating units, with the commercial-industrial segment accounting for 78. 1%, according to the Ministry of Energy. Argentina's ...

