CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires Securities of Nextech3D.ai Corp.

Evan Gappelberg ("Acquiror") announces that he has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 21,046,338 common shares ("Subject Shares") of Nextech3D.ai Corp. (the "Company"), effective February 7, 2025 (the "Acquisition"). The Subject Shares were acquired in a private placement transaction (the "Private Placement").

The Acquirer acquired ownership and control of the Subject Shares representing approximately 11.5% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") as of February 7, 2025, representing a corresponding increase in the Acquirer's security holding percentage in the Company.

Immediately before the Acquisition, the Acquirer and his joint actors held an aggregate of 10,672,461 Shares and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,250,000 Shares, representing approximately 6.5% of all issued and outstanding Shares (and approximately 7.2% assuming exercise of such convertible securities only), of which the Acquirer held 7,404,438 Shares and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,250,000 Shares (representing approximately 4.5% of all issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 5.2% assuming exercise of such convertible securities only), and his joint actors held 3,268,023 Shares (representing approximately 2% of all issued and outstanding Shares). Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquirer and his joint actors held an aggregate of 31,718,799 Shares and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,250,000 Shares, representing approximately 17.3% of all issued and outstanding Shares (or 17.9% assuming exercise of such convertible securities only) of which the Acquirer held 28,450,776 Shares and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer to acquire an additional 1,250,000 Shares (representing approximately 15.6% of all issued and outstanding Shares and approximately 16.1% assuming exercise of such convertible securities only), and his joint actors held 3,268,023 Shares (representing approximately 1.8% of all issued and outstanding Shares), in each case as of February 7, 2025.

None of the Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquiror are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and his joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

