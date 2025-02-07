SCHOLARSHIP: MSD Lawyers Offers $10,000 Scholarship to Los Angeles County Students Seeking to Pursue a Career in Law

CONTACT FOR SUBMISSIONS:

contact@msdlawyers.com

We pride ourselves on supporting students interested in pursuing a career in law, and to that end, we are launching a new scholarship campaign in the amount of $10,000 for 2025!

This $10,000 scholarship will be limited to LA County students (college or graduate level) who are interested in pursuing a career in law. We limited this scholarship in order to help those potentially affected by the LA County fires (Pasadena, Sunset, Hurst, Eaton, Calabasas).

Our hearts remain broken witnessing the devastation to our beautiful city but we will continue to support each other and hope that this scholarship will benefit a well-deserving student in our community.

The scholarship will be awarded to a currently enrolled college or graduate school student who meets the following criteria:

Student must be enrolled in college or law school for the 2024-25 school year

Student must reside or attend school in LA County

Application requirements:

Students must submit a 500-750-word essay on the topic: "Should insurance companies be forced to insure LA County homes through 2027?"

Students must send proof of enrollment in college or graduate program (i.e., transcript)

Students must send proof of residency if attending school outside of LA County (i.e. driver's license, ID)

Judging and recognition procedure:

Judging will be completed by a panel of MSD Lawyers attorneys

Judging will be based upon the applicant's fulfillment of criteria and ability to convey their opinions on the essay topic in a thoughtful, discerning, and clear manner with supporting evidence and analysis.

Awards and recognition procedure:

The MSD Scholarship Award is a one-time, monetary scholarship award and is to be used for tuition only.

Candidates who are offered a scholarship must agree to the award's terms and conditions in order to receive the scholarship.

Applicants will receive an email verifying that they have been selected to receive this award.

The winner will be announced on MSD Lawyers' social media accounts and/or website. ( https://msdlawyers.com/ // https://www.instagram.com/msdlawyers/ )

Deadline to Apply:

Please submit your full application with required information on or before February 28, 2025. If you have any further questions about the program, please feel free to contact me at brian@newsroompr.com // 801-889-9075.

Located in downtown Los Angeles, MSD Lawyers represents clients in industries as diverse as the city itself. From employment disputes to catastrophic injuries and wrongful death, to complex business litigation, MSD will aggressively protect your interests in every stage of a dispute, from inception to trial.

SOURCE: MSD Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire