Fastighets AB Balder: Fastighets AB Balder's (publ) year-end report January-December 2024

Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 88.31 per share (85.06).



Rental income amounted to SEK 12,876m (11,944).



Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 3,304m (-6,746) corresponding to SEK 2.82 per share (-5.85).

Profit from property management for the year amounted to SEK 6,458m (6,549). Profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 6,011m (6,135), corresponding to a decrease per share of 3% to SEK 5.13 (5.32). Profit from property management includes SEK 2,015m (1,917) in respect of associated companies.

Net profit after tax for the year amounted to SEK 3,640m (-7,699). Profit after tax attributable to the parent company's shareholders amounted to SEK 3,304m (-6,746), corresponding to SEK 2.82 per share (-5.85). Profit before tax was impacted by unrealised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK -756m (-9,980), realised changes in the value of investment properties of SEK -4m (-14), profit from the sale of development properties SEK 122m (544), changes in value in interest rate derivatives and option component convertible of SEK -21m (-1,899) and profit from participations in associated companies of SEK 901m (-2,236).

"The future is bright for Balder. It feels good to once again be able to allocate capital to develop the company. We continue the journey towards a lower Net Debt/EBITDA, but will still have significant room for investments," says CEO Erik Selin.

Presentation of Balder's year-end report 2024

On 7 February at 08:45 (CET), Balder's CEO Erik Selin, CFO Ewa Wassberg and IR Jonas Erikson will be hosting an online presentation and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English, and during the telephone conference there will be an opportunity for representatives from the financial market to ask questions.

Follow the webcast at https://balder.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024.

Please register here to be able to ask questions during the conference call. Once you have registered, you will be sent a phone number and a conference ID.

Questions from the media are referred to Media Relations at press@balder.se.

The recorded presentation and telephone conference will subsequently be made available here.





For further information, please contact:

Jonas Erikson, IR, tel. +46 (0)76-765 50 88, jonas.erikson@balder.se

Ewa Wassberg, CFO, tel. +46 (0)31-351 83 99, ewa.wassberg@balder.se

Erik Selin, CEO, tel. +46 (0)31-10 95 92, erik.selin@balder.se



Fastighets AB Balder (publ) is a listed property company that owns, manages and develops residential and commercial properties in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom. The head office is located in Gothenburg. As of 31 December 2024, the property portfolio had a value of SEK 223.2 billion. The Balder share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.