Thule Group AB: Thule Group (publ) Year-end report, fourth quarter, October-December 2024

Fourth Quarter

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 1,678m (1,566), corresponding to an increase of 7.2 percent, of which 6.8 percent came from acquisitions, -0.6 percent organically and 1.0 percent from exchange rate fluctuations.

Operating result for the quarter amounted to SEK -35m (53). Adjusted operating income (excluding transaction costs of SEK 100m in the fourth quarter of 2024 attributable to the acquisition of Quad Lock) amounted to SEK 65m, corresponding to a margin of 3.8 percent (3.4).

Net income for the quarter amounted to a loss of SEK 37m (income: 24).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0.35 (0.23) for the quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 386m (276) for the quarter.

The acquisition of Quad Lock, the global market leader in performance phone mount solutions, was completed on December 4.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 8,30 per share (9.50) which, based on the number of shares outstanding on February 7, 2025, corresponds to a dividend of SEK 895m (1,004).

Full year

Net sales for the full year amounted to SEK 9,541m (9,132), corresponding to an increase of 4.5 percent, of which 1.2 percent came from acquisitions, 3.5 percent from organic growth and -0.2 percent from exchange rate fluctuations.

Operating income for the full year amounted to SEK 1,522m (1,505). Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 1,622m (1,505), corresponding to an operating margin of 17.0 percent (16.5).

Net income for the full year amounted to SEK 1,122m (1,099).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 10.59 (10.45) for the full year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 2,310m (1,850) for the full year.

Contacts

Toby Lawton

CFO

Phone: +46 70 242 29 47

Email: toby.lawton@thule.com

Catharina Paulcén

SVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Phone:+46 73 665 45 74

Email: Catharina.Paulcen@thule.com

About Thule Group

Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).

Thule Group has about 2,800 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2024, sales amounted to SEK 9.5 billion.

www.thulegroup.com

This information is information that Thule Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-07 07:45 CET.