Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) (OTC Pink: CUBXF) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce the successful startup of first-phase operations at its Wakeeney, Kansas Feed Centre through its US subsidiary, HydroGreen Inc. Developed in exclusive partnership with Plainview Beef Corporation of Jenks, Oklahoma, the feed centre began providing feed in November 2024 and marks HydroGreen's first fully operational Feed-as-a-Service ("FaaS") facility.

This milestone represents the realization of plans previously announced on April 2, 2024, when HydroGreen signed its inaugural FaaS partnership with Plainview Beef. Since then, both companies have worked closely to bring this vision to life, advancing from initial feed trials to a fully operational commercial-scale feed centre.

"We are proud of the collaboration with Plainview Beef over the last 18 months to bring this first project to life and look forward to the future journey together to bring world class American grass-fed beef product to market providing a differentiated healthier option to American consumers. The fresh sprouted feed is highly nutritious, full of Omega 3, Omega 6, natural sugars, and enzymes providing a natural healthy component to beef cattle that improves bovine health and quality of meat that is desired by consumers worldwide. We are furthermore incredibly excited to be submitting expansion plans of the identified site and look forward to the start up of Phase 2 in 2025," said John de Jonge, Interim CEO of CubicFarm Systems Corp.

Phase 1 of the Feed Centre commenced daily feed production in November, allowing Plainview Beef to begin its grass-fed feed trials for the three-month finishing cycle of the selected beef herd. Following a review of the feed trials, Gabe Orr, CEO of Plainview Beef, stated, "We are pleased with the progress we have made developing a feeding program in partnership with HydroGreen, enhancing our ability to deliver fresh, healthy feed to our animals."

As a result of the beef feed trials, Plainview Beef has informed HydroGreen of its decision to move forward with Phase 2 of the project. "We believe the HydroGreen sprout-growing facility will be a key component of our operation, and we will look to begin rapid expansion, starting with the first 5 GLS 808 modules in 2025," added Orr.

"This milestone marks the first step in HydroGreen's long-term partnership with Plainview Beef, providing highly nutritious sprouted grains to large-scale livestock operations. By bringing feed sales directly to customers, we are creating a recurring revenue model for the company. This partnership has been nearly 18 months in the making, and we look forward to collaborating on the Wakeeney, Kansas project and future feed centre locations across the American heartland," said Michael Kyne, CFO of HydroGreen Inc.

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

About Plainview Beef Company

Plainview Beef Company is a Jenks, Oklahoma-based 4th generation family run beef ranching business. Plainview Beef is emerging as a leader in the grass-fed beef business backed by 100+ years in the cattle ranching business in the American beef Industry heartland. Plainview takes pride in their long tradition in beef ranching and history of innovation, as they move forward, they are determined to embrace consumer change and respond by raising the healthiest beef cattle possible. Their long history of Industry expertise coupled with their beef industry partners places Plainview Beef at the forefront of the grass-fed beef market which they see as a corner stone of their future and a $500 Million annual business for Plainview Beef Company. For more information, please visit www.plainviewbeef.com or email team@plainviewbeef.com.

