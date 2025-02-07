Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Staufen AG, a Germany-based management consulting firm, and its subsidiaries1. The acquisition will expand Accenture's capabilities to drive operational excellence and competitiveness in manufacturing and supply chains, particularly for clients in discrete manufacturing industries including automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial goods and medical equipment.

Manufacturers are under pressure to mitigate supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and fluctuating tariffs while staying abreast of rapid technological advances. Staufen brings deep operational excellence expertise to clients, helping them optimize their entire value chains, drive value with digital manufacturing initiatives, and improve overall businesses performance.

The company's service portfolio includes solutions for Industry 4.0, supply chain management and organizational change as well as data-driven tools, continuous improvement techniques and lean management principles. Its comprehensive approach enhances clients' product design, shopfloor processes, time to market and sustainability efforts, reducing costs, eliminating inefficiencies and optimizing production capacity. Staufen also fosters talent and leadership growth among industry professionals through its academy, ensuring lasting impact for its clients.

For example, Staufen improved an automotive supplier's shopfloor management, which made the company's production, logistics and quality control processes more agile and efficient. Its hands-on approach fostered a culture of collaboration among the workforce, leading to better operational performance and financial results.

Matthias Hégelé, Accenture's supply chain and operations lead for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, said: "Manufacturers must continuously improve their entire value chains to stay competitive. The acquisition of Staufen aligns with our strategy to reinvent supply chains and manufacturing for clients. We will combine Staufen's proven expertise in operational excellence and value chain transformation with our capabilities in digital technologies, such as AI, generative AI, digital twins and supply chain and manufacturing software platforms, to help clients transform their core value chains, improving efficiency and productivity, supporting sustainable practices, and building resilient, autonomous systems."

Christina Raab, Accenture's market unit lead for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, commented: "In today's volatile landscape, organizations need solutions that address every critical aspect of their operations, from rising production costs to supply chain complexities. The need for operational excellence is greater than ever, particularly in Germany, home to top manufacturers. Adding Staufen will help us unlock the full value of manufacturing and supply chain operations."

Wilhelm Goschy, CEO at Staufen AG, added: "We optimize our client's entire value chains, which is essential in today's fierce competition, disruptive innovations and global challenges. We go beyond technology, working directly in our clients' offices and factories to drive true change. Joining Accenture will enable us to bring our three decades of hands-on expertise to even more clients to help them navigate complex transitions with customized digital solutions."

With more than 200 professionals in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, Staufen serves clients from mid-market companies to blue-chip organizations. The team will join Accenture's supply chain and operations practice.

Staufen will be the latest in a series of strategic investments Accenture has made to enhance its supply chain and operations capabilities, including Joshua Tree Group and On Process Technology in the U.S., Camelot Management Consultants in Germany, and Flo Group in the Netherlands.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

1 This does not include Staufen's Chinese entities and Staufen.ValueStreamer GmbH.

