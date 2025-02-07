The "Growth Opportunities in the BaaS Market, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the BaaS market, a complementary solution for EV charging based on the latest industry data, technology advancements, developments, and industry players. Our analysis shows VinFast is the leader in EV battery rental, while Nio leads in EV battery swapping. Acciona leads the battery swapping services for microcars (e.g., Silence S04).

As of 2024, 6 major EV battery swap station players are operating about 3,800 stations globally. Most are in China. Nio, Aulton, Botan, and Acciona are the leading participants in the battery-swapping space. The report forecasts the EV battery swap station industry to record a 14.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2030 and will likely reach 8,585 EV swap stations by 2030.

Transportation is a major contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions. As a result, governments worldwide are pushing for sustainable transportation. This has led to electric mobility becoming an integral part of daily lives due to the rapid adoption of new energy vehicles.

However, the total cost of owning an electric vehicle (EV) has significantly increased as incentives have recently declined. Major original equipment manufacturers are working to reduce the EV upfront cost through the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, which includes battery renting, leasing, and swapping. Battery swapping services, in particular, have gained more interest from the public in recent years and are gaining traction in European markets.

The study period is 2024 to 2030, with 2023 as the base year and 2025 to 2030 as the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Development and Deployment of EV Swap Stations and Innovative Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 3: EV Battery Second Life and Recycling

EV BaaS Market: Operator Profiles

NIO

Ample

Aulton

Botan

ACCIONA

Silence

EVOGO

VinFast

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry

Current and Future BaaS Trends

Scope of Analysis

Current BaaS Market

Future BaaS Market

BaaS Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Battery Leasing

Battery Rental

Battery Swapping

BaaS Technological Advancements

Technological Advancements

BaaS Ecosystem

BaaS Ecosystem

EV Battery Swap Ecosystem

BaaS Adoption Policies

Growth Opportunity Analysis: EV BaaS Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

EV BaaS Market: Leading Participants

Top Players

Key Players

EV BaaS Market: Future Roadmap

EV Battery Swap Stations Market: Future Roadmap

EV BaaS Market: Notable Partnerships

Notable Partnerships

EV Battery Swap Stations: Cost Analysis

Setup Costs of an EV Battery-swap Station

EV BaaS Market: Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis of EV Battery-swapping and EV Charging

Cost and Time Analysis of EV Battery Swapping and EV Charging

EV Battery Swap Station Market: Forecast, 2024-2030

EV Battery-swap Station Forecast: Europe

EV Battery-swap Station Market Size Forecast: Europe

EV Battery-swap Station Forecast: China

EV Battery-swap Station Market Size Forecast: China

EV BaaS Market: Battery Swap Stations, Europe and China, 2024

EV Battery-swap Station Market: Europe

EV Battery-swap Station Market: China

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctdvh3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207091989/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900