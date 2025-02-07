Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SRR) ("Source Rock") is issuing this news release to confirm the record date and payment date for the January 2025 monthly dividend.

As previously announced on January 15, 2025, the board of directors of Source Rock has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2025. This information was disseminated by financial news providers and was therefore available to TSX Venture Exchange participating organizations, the financial community and other market participants.

On February 6, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange issued an administrative bulletin notifying the market of a late dividend notice, indicating the common shares will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis effective February 07, 2025. Source Rock confirms that the shareholders of record on January 31, 2025 will receive the dividend payable on February 14, 2025. For further information, please refer to the news release dated January 15, 2025, available on Source Rock's website or contact Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO at brad@sourcerockroyalties.com or 403-473-8076.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

