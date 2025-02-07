New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 7th

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 7th

Investors anticipate impact of Jobs Data

Markets shift focus to inflation and retail sales data

Amazon reports mixed earnings Thursday evening

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

