New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 7th

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) offers a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 7th
- Investors anticipate impact of Jobs Data
- Markets shift focus to inflation and retail sales data
- Amazon reports mixed earnings Thursday evening
