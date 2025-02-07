Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Closes Sale of Large Subprime Lease Portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

HARRISON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 7, 2025 / Garnet Capital Advisors, a leader in the national loan sale market, is pleased to announce the closing of the sale of a credit facility collateralized by a $117 million subprime lease portfolio on behalf of the co-lenders, who are leading institutions in the industry. The sale was prompted by the bankruptcy filing of the originator and initial servicer. The collateral portfolio was comprised of both current and delinquent accounts.

Offering the facility servicing-retained gave buyers the option of leaving the accounts with the replacement servicer. Selling the credit facility as opposed to the underlying lease portfolio minimized the administrative burden and led to a more expeditious closing.

These factors combined to maximize buyer participation in the offering with dozens of buyers registered for the sale, resulting in a successful outcome for the sellers.

Andrew Stumm, Managing Director at Garnet Capital, stated: "Garnet has unparalleled expertise in managing loan sales involving bankruptcies, trustee sales and portfolio liquidations, having closed dozens of transactions for billions of dollars in UPB. As a result, we know the market for these assets and how to structure sales to maximize value."

About Garnet Capital Advisors

Garnet Capital Advisors is a leading broker of loan portfolios for banks, credit unions, hedge funds, and specialty finance companies. With over 20 years of expertise in performing, subperforming, and charged-off loans in the consumer, commercial, and residential sectors, Garnet Capital is dedicated to bringing honesty, integrity and focus to every deal, offering best-in-class services to their clients in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

Garnet Capital Advisors is also committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance, ensuring that clients can trust their expertise and guidance throughout the entire loan portfolio transaction process.

Contact Garnet Capital

Financial institutions interested in learning more about Garnet Capital's services are encouraged to contact Sherri Feldman at 914-630-8838 or sfeldman@garnetcapital.com.

https://www.garnetcapital.com/

Contact Information

Sherri Feldman
Sales & Marketing Director
sfeldman@garnetcapital.com
914-909-1000

.

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.