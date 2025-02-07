Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, today publishes an editorial covering the Push-to-Talk (PTT) market, which continues to make inroads into the first responder, transportation, construction, and logistics industries.

Numerous studies project that the PTT market will continue to experience rapid growth into the future, which should continue to provide Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) ("Siyata") tailwinds to continue to advance its business model.

To read the PTT growth rate editorial on 247marketnews.com, please click here.





Siyata Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/240012_siyata_logo.jpg

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

The PTT market was valued at nearly $33 billion in 2023 and is projected to exceed $84 billion by 2032, a CAGR of more than 11% for the forecast period, with the Cellular Push-to-Talk (PoC) segment expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the increasing adoption of cellular networks. PoC solutions offer businesses with mobile workforces' flexibility and better coverage, making them highly attractive to industries like logistics, construction, and field services.

Additionally, Siyata is preparing to host an event to discuss a key announcement an upcoming Value Creation Event, which represents a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to witness and potentially benefit from Siyata's ongoing innovation and strategic vision.

To ensure you don't miss the announcement, we encourage you to sign up for additional information

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net

Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile

Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240012

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News