Automation solutions leader Duravant has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pattyn.

Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Pattyn Group BV ('Pattyn"), a designer and manufacturer of automation systems specializing in B2B packaging. Pattyn is recognized as the premier leader for delivering comprehensive automation solutions and value-added services for bag-in-box packaging applications. Headquartered in Bruges, Belgium, Pattyn has over 70 years of expertise in machinery design and turnkey systems for counting, weighing, filling, and packing technologies for food, ingredients, and various non-food sectors.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Pattyn," said Mike Kachmer, Chairman and CEO of Duravant. "Pattyn has a rich history delivering high quality solutions to a global customer base in over 80 countries. Their impressive growth is attributed to their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and building lasting relationships, which aligns perfectly with Duravant's dedication to ensuring customer success."

Pattyn operates out of six specialized manufacturing sites in Belgium, France and Spain and has sales and service divisions in North America and Asia. Founded by Jean Pattyn in 1952 and expanded through the vision of Paul Pattyn in 1976, the company grew from a local business to a worldwide supplier of packaging automation. Pattyn's third generation owners and shareholders Stan Pattyn and Lynn Pattyn, alongside Pattyn COO Benjamin de Chilly, further led the company's transformation with continuous innovation and development of new packaging technologies, digital offerings, and a service-minded approach from design to installation and complete aftermarket support.

"Pattyn has had a strong track record of solid performance, and we know that our potential to grow faster will happen alongside a strong partner," said Stan Pattyn. "Through further investments in product development, operational excellence, and emerging market expansion, we will not only continue to thrive, but we will be empowered to better serve our customers and partners around the globe. Duravant is the perfect partner for the Pattyn Group and our employees."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Duravant and collaborate with their family of world-class brands," said Lynn Pattyn. "Duravant has a leading position across a wide array of end markets, from food beverage to consumer goods, agriculture and industrial goods, to logistics and e-commerce. Pattyn's opportunity to expand into new end markets with Duravant is core to our growth vision. But what's most exciting is that Duravant's customer-centric culture aligns perfectly with Pattyn's commitment to delivering an excellent customer experience. We share that same DNA."

Benjamin de Chilly adds, "Duravant is a true global organization with deep roots in Europe. They have a strong manufacturing footprint on the continent with renowned automation equipment brands such as Mespack, Votech, Marelec, Foodmate, Henneken, Multiscan, FMH Conveyors and Motion06. They recently invested in emerging markets Brazil, Mexico, China and Thailand where they established local sales, parts and service infrastructure to enhance their ability to serve customers in those regions."

Pattyn represents a strategic acquisition for Duravant, expanding the company's packaging machinery portfolio with innovative engineered solutions. Pattyn's advanced automation technologies provide custom solutions through modular system designs while their equipment and consumables meet the highest food safety standards. Pattyn's strong solution set for bakery applications further deepens Duravant's relationships with customers in this sector.

The transaction, which remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025. Following the close of the transaction, Pattyn will be a distinct Operating Company within Duravant's Packaging Solutions Group. The current Pattyn Group management team will continue to oversee operations after the completion of the sale, and Pattyn's 550 employees will join Duravant's 3600 employees around the globe.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end automation solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and support through the Duravant Lifecycle Services network, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the protein processing, food sorting and handling, packaging, and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Pattyn

Headquartered in Bruges, Belgium, Pattyn Group is a manufacturer and service provider of innovative and highly engineered packaging automation equipment specializing in modular solutions for counting, weighing, filling and bag-in-a-box applications. Since 1952, the company serves the B2B packaging segment and a diverse customer base that includes food and non-food producers in over 80 countries worldwide. Committed to fostering lifetime partnerships, Pattyn designs and delivers turnkey packaging lines with innovative modular designs that deliver custom solutions. The company provides aftermarket support with consumables, parts and comprehensive service programs. With 6 manufacturing sites in Belgium, France and Spain, and sales and service hubs in the United States and Asia, Pattyn partners with their customers to improve the efficiency, performance and quality of their industrial packaging needs. For more information, visit www.pattyn.com

