Freitag, 07.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A3DMK9 | ISIN: US29109X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: YV0
Tradegate
05.02.25
20:00 Uhr
252,00 Euro
-4,00
-1,56 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
264,00268,0015:38
264,00268,0015:32
PR Newswire
07.02.2025 15:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Statement on Aspen Technology, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together have an investment of more than $1.5 billion in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) (the "Company" or "AspenTech"), today issued the following statement regarding the Company's recently announced agreement with Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) ("Emerson"):

Elliot logo

"As the largest minority investor in AspenTech, we disagree with the Company's decision to support a $265.00 per share tender offer by its majority stockholder, Emerson, to acquire the AspenTech shares it does not already own. Emerson's offer is highly opportunistic and substantially undervalues the Company. Elliott has no intention of tendering its shares at the current price."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $69.7 billion of assets as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact

Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179754/Elliot_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-aspen-technology-inc-302371209.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
