Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for January 2025; MIAX Exchange Group Options Volume Jumps 26.2% to Record Level with MIAX Futures Volume Surging 48.7%

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported January 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries-MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.
January 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 177.4 million contracts in January 2025, a 26.2% increase year-over-year (YoY). January 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 6.0% increase YoY. MIAX Exchange Group also set a daily volume record of 12.0 million contracts on January 31.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 20.5 million contracts, with January 2025 market share reaching a record 1.9%. MIAX Sapphire reached a daily volume record of 1.3 million contracts on January 10, as well as a daily market share record of 2.1% on January 27. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
- MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 74.0 million contracts, a 30.2% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 7.0%, a 9.2% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a daily volume record of 5.1 million contracts on January 31.
- MIAX Emerald reached a record monthly volume of 49.5 million contracts, a 55.8% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 4.7%, a 30.8% increase YoY.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 33.4 million contracts, a 35.6% decrease YoY. January 2025 market share reached 3.2%, a 46.0% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 3.9 billion shares, a 15.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 33.5% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 327,114 contracts, a 48.7% increase YoY. Open interest reached 106,081 contracts at the end of January 2025, a 31.5% increase YoY.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Dec-24
% Chg
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Trading Days
20
21
21
20
21
U.S. Equity Options Industry
1,062,698,645
891,961,535
19.1 %
1,011,972,009
5.0 %
1,062,698,645
891,961,535
19.1 %
MIAX Exchange Group
177,409,604
140,525,814
26.2 %
165,584,587
7.1 %
177,409,604
140,525,814
26.2 %
MIAX Options
74,000,507
56,855,169
30.2 %
63,396,610
16.7 %
74,000,507
56,855,169
30.2 %
MIAX Pearl
33,423,058
51,931,661
-35.6 %
31,298,746
6.8 %
33,423,058
51,931,661
-35.6 %
MIAX Emerald
49,456,306
31,738,984
55.8 %
52,472,586
-5.7 %
49,456,306
31,738,984
55.8 %
MIAX Sapphire(1)
20,529,733
0.0 %
-
18,416,645
11.5 %
20,529,733
-
-
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Dec-24
% Chg
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
53,134,932
42,474,359
25.1 %
48,189,143
10.3 %
53,134,932
42,474,359
25.1 %
MIAX Exchange Group
8,870,480
6,691,705
32.6 %
7,884,980
12.5 %
8,870,480
6,691,705
32.6 %
MIAX Options
3,700,025
2,707,389
36.7 %
3,018,886
22.6 %
3,700,025
2,707,389
36.7 %
MIAX Pearl
1,671,153
2,472,936
-32.4 %
1,490,416
12.1 %
1,671,153
2,472,936
-32.4 %
MIAX Emerald
2,472,815
1,511,380
63.6 %
2,498,695
-1.0 %
2,472,815
1,511,380
63.6 %
MIAX Sapphire(1)
1,026,487
-
-
876,983
17.0 %
1,026,487
-
-
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Dec-24
% Chg
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
16.69 %
15.75 %
6.0 %
16.36 %
2.0 %
16.69 %
15.75 %
6.0 %
MIAX Options
6.96 %
6.37 %
9.2 %
6.26 %
11.2 %
6.96 %
6.37 %
9.2 %
MIAX Pearl
3.15 %
5.82 %
-46.0 %
3.09 %
1.7 %
3.15 %
5.82 %
-46.0 %
MIAX Emerald
4.65 %
3.56 %
30.8 %
5.19 %
-10.2 %
4.65 %
3.56 %
30.8 %
MIAX Sapphire(1)
1.93 %
-
-
1.82 %
6.2 %
1.93 %
-
-
(1)
MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Dec-24
% Chg
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Trading Days
20
21
21
20
21
U.S. Equities Industry
308,769
242,622
27.3 %
308,866
0.0 %
308,769
242,622
27.3 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
3,897
4,604
-15.4 %
3,827
1.8 %
3,897
4,604
-15.4 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
195
219
-11.1 %
182
6.9 %
195
219
-11.1 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.26 %
1.90 %
-33.5 %
1.24 %
1.9 %
1.26 %
1.90 %
-33.5 %
Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Dec-24
% Chg
Jan-25
Jan-24
% Chg
Trading Days
21
21
21
21
21
MIAX Futures Volume
327,114
220,026
48.7 %
197,513
65.6 %
327,114
220,026
48.7 %
MIAX Futures ADV
15,577
10,477
48.7 %
9,405
65.6 %
15,577
10,477
48.7 %
MIAX Futures Open Interest
106,081
80,674
31.5 %
96,634
9.8 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.
MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.
To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
MIAX media contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com
