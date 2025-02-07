Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for January 2025; MIAX Exchange Group Options Volume Jumps 26.2% to Record Level with MIAX Futures Volume Surging 48.7%

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported January 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries-MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

January 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 177.4 million contracts in January 2025, a 26.2% increase year-over-year (YoY). January 2025 market share reached 16.7%, a 6.0% increase YoY. MIAX Exchange Group also set a daily volume record of 12.0 million contracts on January 31.

MIAX Sapphire reached a record monthly volume of 20.5 million contracts, with January 2025 market share reaching a record 1.9%. MIAX Sapphire reached a daily volume record of 1.3 million contracts on January 10, as well as a daily market share record of 2.1% on January 27. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 74.0 million contracts, a 30.2% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 7.0%, a 9.2% increase YoY. MIAX Options reached a daily volume record of 5.1 million contracts on January 31.

MIAX Emerald reached a record monthly volume of 49.5 million contracts, a 55.8% increase YoY. January 2025 market share reached 4.7%, a 30.8% increase YoY.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 33.4 million contracts, a 35.6% decrease YoY. January 2025 market share reached 3.2%, a 46.0% decrease YoY.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 3.9 billion shares, a 15.4% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.3%, a 33.5% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 327,114 contracts, a 48.7% increase YoY. Open interest reached 106,081 contracts at the end of January 2025, a 31.5% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

21

20 21

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,062,698,645 891,961,535 19.1 % 1,011,972,009 5.0 % 1,062,698,645 891,961,535 19.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 177,409,604 140,525,814 26.2 % 165,584,587 7.1 % 177,409,604 140,525,814 26.2 % MIAX Options 74,000,507 56,855,169 30.2 % 63,396,610 16.7 % 74,000,507 56,855,169 30.2 % MIAX Pearl 33,423,058 51,931,661 -35.6 % 31,298,746 6.8 % 33,423,058 51,931,661 -35.6 % MIAX Emerald 49,456,306 31,738,984 55.8 % 52,472,586 -5.7 % 49,456,306 31,738,984 55.8 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 20,529,733 0.0 % - 18,416,645 11.5 % 20,529,733 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 53,134,932 42,474,359 25.1 % 48,189,143 10.3 % 53,134,932 42,474,359 25.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,870,480 6,691,705 32.6 % 7,884,980 12.5 % 8,870,480 6,691,705 32.6 % MIAX Options 3,700,025 2,707,389 36.7 % 3,018,886 22.6 % 3,700,025 2,707,389 36.7 % MIAX Pearl 1,671,153 2,472,936 -32.4 % 1,490,416 12.1 % 1,671,153 2,472,936 -32.4 % MIAX Emerald 2,472,815 1,511,380 63.6 % 2,498,695 -1.0 % 2,472,815 1,511,380 63.6 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1,026,487 - - 876,983 17.0 % 1,026,487 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 16.69 % 15.75 % 6.0 % 16.36 % 2.0 % 16.69 % 15.75 % 6.0 % MIAX Options 6.96 % 6.37 % 9.2 % 6.26 % 11.2 % 6.96 % 6.37 % 9.2 % MIAX Pearl 3.15 % 5.82 % -46.0 % 3.09 % 1.7 % 3.15 % 5.82 % -46.0 % MIAX Emerald 4.65 % 3.56 % 30.8 % 5.19 % -10.2 % 4.65 % 3.56 % 30.8 % MIAX Sapphire(1) 1.93 % - - 1.82 % 6.2 % 1.93 % - -





(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.



Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Trading Days 20 21

21

20 21

U.S. Equities Industry 308,769 242,622 27.3 % 308,866 0.0 % 308,769 242,622 27.3 % MIAX Pearl Volume 3,897 4,604 -15.4 % 3,827 1.8 % 3,897 4,604 -15.4 % MIAX Pearl ADV 195 219 -11.1 % 182 6.9 % 195 219 -11.1 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.26 % 1.90 % -33.5 % 1.24 % 1.9 % 1.26 % 1.90 % -33.5 %



Futures and Options Trading Volume and Open Interest for MIAX

Futures, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Dec-24 % Chg Jan-25 Jan-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

21

21 21

MIAX Futures Volume 327,114 220,026 48.7 % 197,513 65.6 % 327,114 220,026 48.7 % MIAX Futures ADV 15,577 10,477 48.7 % 9,405 65.6 % 15,577 10,477 48.7 % MIAX Futures Open Interest 106,081 80,674 31.5 % 96,634 9.8 %



About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX media contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396492/5156799/MIAX_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-january-2025-miax-exchange-group-options-volume-jumps-26-2-to-record-level-with-miax-futures-volume-surging-48-7-302371280.html