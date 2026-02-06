Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085
06.02.26
34,800 Euro
+2,96 % +1,000
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 12:54 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for January 2026

MIAX Exchange Group reports 25.1% year-over-year increase in multi-list options ADV

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported January 2026 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

MIAX Logo

January 2026 Highlights

  • MIAX Exchange Group average daily volume (ADV) reached 11.1 million contracts, a 25.1% year-over-year (YoY) increase and a 20.6% increase from December 2025
  • MIAX Exchange Group market share reached 17.6%, a 5.5% increase YoY and a 2.8% increase from December 2025
  • MIAX Futures ADV reached 7,359 contracts, a 51.9% increase from December 2025

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.


Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)

Year-to-Date Comparison

Jan-26

Jan-25

% Chg

Dec-25

% Chg

Jan-26

Jan-25

% Chg

U.S. Multi-list Options

Trading Days

20

20


22


20

20


U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)

63,025

53,135

18.6 %

53,703

17.4 %

63,025

53,135

18.6 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)

11,100

8,870

25.1 %

9,201

20.6 %

11,100

8,870

25.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share

17.6 %

16.7 %

5.5 %

17.1 %

2.8 %

17.6 %

16.7 %

5.5 %

U.S. Equities

U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)

19,436

15,438

25.9 %

15,879

22.4 %

19,436

15,438

25.9 %

MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)

161

195

-17.3 %

120

34.6 %

161

195

-17.3 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

0.8 %

1.3 %

-34.3 %

0.8 %

9.9 %

0.8 %

1.3 %

-34.3 %

MIAX Futures Exchange

Trading Days

20

21


22


20

21


MIAX Futures ADV

7,359

15,577

-52.8 %

4,843

51.9 %

7,359

15,577

-52.8 %

1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Investors
investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media
media@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-january-2026-302680832.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
