Lincoln, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Sequitor Edge, LLC, a leader in Next Generation Edge Computing Data Centers, is excited to announce the launch of its initial data center regional operating company, Sequitor Heartland, on February 1, 2025.

This marks the start of an ambitious growth plan across 12 Midwest and Great Plains states to meet the increasing demands of AI, edge computing, and emerging technologies.

Edge Computing Designed for the Digital Future

Sequitor Edge's regional operations include:

Sequitor Heartland : Launching February 1 in Nebraska

Sequitor Great Plains

Sequitor Great Lakes

Sequitor Edge plans to develop, build, and operate 18 advanced edge computing data centers in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond within three years, ensuring exceptional reliability and scalability.

Central Nebraska Operations

The Sequitor Heartland launch features a proprietary edge data center in Central Nebraska, offering:

Reliable Tier III+ facilities

High-performance edge computing

Hyper-personalized services

Sustainable power partnerships and redundant energy systems

"Demand for lightning-fast, secure data management is increasing exponentially in agriculture, medicine, and education, among other economic sectors, so having edge data centers closer to users isn't optional; it's essential. These smaller, multi-tenant facilities will allow markets like ours to flourish as technology and AI drive explosive growth," said Ron Tillery, executive director of Phelps County Development Corporation in Nebraska.

Strategic Business Alignment

Sequitor Edge is strengthening its go-to-market launch with a customer-centric focus on data centers, managed services, and expert services to provide innovative Next Gen solutions for customer's IT infrastructure needs.

Join the Frontier

"Our operations in Nebraska are just the beginning," said Daniel Fuhrman, CEO. "This launch highlights our commitment to empowering businesses with highly customized, local cutting- edge digital infrastructure and services."

As Sequitor Edge expands its footprint, it invites forward-thinking investors and partners to participate in this transformative journey. For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, visit https://sequitoredge.com or call our office at (402) 413-9296 or send an email to dfuhrman@sequitoredge.com.

About Sequitor Edge LLC

Sequitor Edge is dedicated to Powering the Digital Frontier with its Next Generation Edge Computing Data Centers. Through its regional operating companies, Sequitor Heartland, Sequitor Great Plains, and Sequitor Great Lakes, the company delivers cutting-edge data infrastructure solutions, managed services, and expert services that empower businesses and communities across the Midwest and Great Plains.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239967

SOURCE: Sequitor Edge LLC