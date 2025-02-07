Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
06.02.25
21:21 Uhr
96,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,52 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5097,0017:13
95,5096,5017:13
ACCESS Newswire
07.02.2025 15:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: The Evolution of Shareholder Advocacy

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 7, 2025 / In this episode of ESG Talk, Amy Brachio, global vice chair of sustainability at EY, and Michael Goldhaber, a senior research scholar at New York University's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, join the show with Alyssa Zucker. Listen in as they explore how shareholder advocacy is evolving on environmental and social issues and what it means for companies.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.