Workiva: The Evolution of Shareholder Advocacy

In this episode of ESG Talk, Amy Brachio, global vice chair of sustainability at EY, and Michael Goldhaber, a senior research scholar at New York University's Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, join the show with Alyssa Zucker. Listen in as they explore how shareholder advocacy is evolving on environmental and social issues and what it means for companies.

