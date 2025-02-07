Anzeige
07.02.2025 16:00 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Melqart Opportunities Master Fund Limited

Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Dec-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

5.000000

5.000000

34631030

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

34631030

5.000000

Sub Total 8.B2

34631030

5.000000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Limited acts as Investment Manager on behalf of Melqart Opportunities Master Fund Limited.

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK


