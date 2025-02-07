Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Dividend

Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose dividend of 0.69 euros per share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting



Aubagne, February 7, 2025



Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech resolves to propose dividend of 0.69 euros per share to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Cécile Dussart and Christopher Nowers nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Shareholders' Meeting

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolved at its meeting to submit a proposal to the combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting on March 25, 2025, to pay a dividend of 0.69 euros per share for fiscal 2024, the same amount as for the previous year. If approved, the total distributed profit would be 67.1 million euros. The dividend will be paid as from April 4, 2025.



The Board of Directors also approved the decision to submit to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting the 2024 results of Sartorius Stedim Biotech which had already been published on a preliminary basis on January 28, 2025.



While the mandate of one member of the Board of Directors will expire at the closing of the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the Board decided upon proposal of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee to suggest Cécile Dussart and Christopher Nowers to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting as new Board candidates.



Doctor of Pharmacy Cécile Dussart serves as a Board Member and ESG committee chair of CDMO and API provider EuroAPI S.A. and is a member of the Advisory Commitee at the talent intelligence platform Neobrain. Prior, she held various management positions at the Swiss listed dermatology group Galderma and at the pharmaceutical companies Roche and Sanofi.



Biochemist Christopher Nowers, CEO of the cell therapy company ONK Therapeutics, held several senior leadership roles in the biopharma industry including Kite Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Amgen. He is also a member of the Advisory Board at CAR T cell company Autolus Therapeutics.



The following four members will be proposed to the AGM for renewal: Pascale Boissel, René Fáber, Lothar Kappich and Joachim Kreuzburg. Henri Riey, member of the Board since 2007 will no longer be available for a further term and will retire from the Board at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Already at this point, the Board would like to thank him very much for his valuable contributions and expertise that he brought to the company during his many years of service.





Financial calendar

February 17, 2025 Publication of Annual Report

March 25, 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 16, 2025 Publication of the first quarter results January to March 2025

July 22, 2025 Publication of the half-year results January to June 2025

October 16, 2025 Publication of the nine-month results January to September 2025





A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2024, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 9,900 employees are working for customers around the globe.



Contact

Leona Malorny

Head of External Communications

+49 551 308 4067

leona.malorny@sartorius.com



