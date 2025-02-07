Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Fundata Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards for 2024. The thirteenth annual A+ Awards "Evening of Excellence" was celebrated at Toronto's Globe and Mail Centre on February 6, 2025. Sixty-two companies were honoured, with 424 Canadian investment funds receiving A+ Awards.

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

"The 2024 A+ Award-winning funds and managers once again join a very elite group," said Janny Vincent, President and CEO of Fundata Canada Inc. "These funds and their managers have proven themselves as outstanding stewards of their investors' assets."

Receiving the A+ Award for 2024 were 187 mutual funds, 118 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and 116 segregated funds. In addition, three funds also received the A+ Responsible Investing Award.

The FundGrade A+ Rating uses a score-based calculation that ranks funds to arrive at a grade-point average to determine the annual "best-of-the-best" ratings. The top-performing funds with a responsible investing mandate were honoured separately, with a winner from each of the Equity, Balanced, and Fixed Income categories.

Canadian mutual funds have over $2.2 trillion in combined assets under management. With some 3,500 distinct mutual funds offered by over 100 fund management firms, mutual fund investors can choose from a wide array of fund variations in series and clones to suit every investment need.

The ETF universe also continued to attract new investment, with $534.5 billion in assets under management at the end of 2024. In addition, fund sponsors added over 200 new ETFs in 2024. Investors can now choose from over 1,500 ETFs in the Canadian marketplace as Canada's ETF providers continue to innovate.

"Developed over a decade ago by Fundata, the FundGrade A+ Rating is a totally quantitative, transparent, risk-adjusted performance calculation," said Ms. Vincent. "In short, it gives investors, advisors, and fund providers a consistent and reliable measure of superior performance," she added.

For more information and a complete list of the funds receiving the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating for the calendar year 2024, please visit www.fundgradeawards.com.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada. Our database contains data on over 40,000 investment fund products. Fundata provides customized data feeds, top-shelf analytics, cutting-edge software tools, and seamless hosted web solutions for fund companies, back-office systems, investment planners, banks, trust companies, resellers and redistributors, and online, print, and broadcast media channels.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

The FundGrade A+ Rating identifies funds that have been consistent FundGrade A-Grade performers over the past calendar year. It is the only objective rating system available in the market that's based solely on risk-adjusted performance history and that takes into account the consistency with which a fund is ranked at the top of its CIFSC class.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239625

