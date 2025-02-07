Livestock Identification Market worth $2.78 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The livestock identification market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The driving factors for the livestock identification market are the ever increasing need to minimize the loss of economic as well as minimize livestock mortality by having accurate and efficient animal disease traceability is what is fueling this growing emphasis on livestock identification. Automation technology and devices empowered by the IoT are changing the way livestock farms are operated, helping farmers monitor and control operations more efficiently. More importantly, identifying and tracking animals in real time, in order to better manage livestock and more closely monitor good health. As farmers increasingly rely on data driven decision making, advanced livestock identification systems play an important role in enabling them to improve productivity and improve resource utilization.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132736040

Browse in-depth TOC on "Livestock Identification Market"

150 - Tables

120 - Figures

260 - Pages

Livestock Identification Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.74 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 2.78 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2031 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Device Lifecycle, Livestock Type, Farm Size, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Production of greenhouse gases Key Market Opportunities Integration with blockchain technology Key Market Drivers Rapid adoption of automation technology and IoT-enabled devices for efficient management of livestock farms

By livestock type: cattle segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The cattle segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in 2031. It is important to have appropriate cattle identification in the cattle business to be profitable. Manual identification and management of medium and large sized livestock farms is time consuming. As such, automated livestock identification systems are preferable over manual identification and management systems. Ownership and sale of cattle depends upon identification of livestock. These allow the farmers to make decisions which helps the cattle operation be productive.

By Offering: Hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in the estimated year.

Hardware segment accounted for the largest share of the livestock identification market in estimated year. The growth is attributed to the growing use of electronic and visual identification tags, readers, and applicators in various small and medium as well as large farms across the globe to designate ownership of a specific animal, this segment has the highest market size. These devices are important to livestock management as they are able to identify livestock, which in turn helps their farmers keep records on production, age, health and reproduction status to help them plan during livestock management. In addition, these devices provide alerts and warning signs of animal aggression to farmers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=132736040

By Region: Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the livestock identification industry during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the increased demand for poultry meat in the European Union. According to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the global poultry meat production in 2023/2024 was anticipated to reach 103.83 million metric tons from 102.2 million metric tons in 2022/2023. Moreover, in addition, the livestock identification market in the region is also driven by the regulations like animal identification imposed by the European Union. For example, 1760/2000 EU Regulation establishes a system for secondary identification of bovine animals and rules on mandatory and voluntary labelling of beef and beef products. The bovine ear tags, it is required by the mandate, must contain an identifying code. Furthermore, the regulation (EC 2004b) 2004 EC regulation, 911/2004 (EC 2004a) is also enforced for their ear tags and registration of animal passports.

Key Players-

The key companies in livestock identification companies include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Datamars (Switzerland), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), MS Schippers (Netherlands), Shearwell Data Ltd. (UK), Leader Products (Australia), CAISLEY International GmbH (Germany), Kupsan Tag Company Ltd. (Turkey), Luoyang Laipson Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China), OMNIA Technologies, Inc. (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=132736040

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Smart Agriculture Market by Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, On-Cloud, On-Premises, System Integration & Consulting, Harvesting Management, HVAC Management and Water and Fertilizer Management - Global Forecast to 2029

Precision Livestock Farming Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by System Type (Milking Robotic Systems, Precision Feeding Systems, Livestock Monitoring Systems), Application, Offering, Farm Type (Dairy, Swine, Poultry), Farm Size and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/livestock-identification-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/livestock-identification.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/livestock-identification-market-worth-2-78-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302371059.html