Wolters Kluwer N.V. to acquire Registered Agent Solutions, Inc.

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer to acquire Registered Agent Solutions, Inc.

Acquisition expands CT Corporation presence with small and midsize businesses

NEW YORK - February 7, 2025 - Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance("FCC") has signed an agreement with Lexitas, a legal services provider backed by funds advised by Apax Partners ("Apax"), to acquire Registered Agent Solutions, Inc. ("RASi") for approximately $415 million in cash. The acquisition will expand the presence of FCC Legal Services ("CT Corporation") with small businesses, middle-market companies and law firms in the U.S.

RASi serves thousands of customers across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2002, RASi is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and employs approximately 180 professionals. In addition to registered agent services, the company provides a suite of corporate services including business licenses, UCC search and filing, beneficial ownership filing, business formation services, and entity management and compliance solutions.

"We have long admired and respected RASi's strong reputation for innovation, growth, and service quality in their core customer segments," said Catherine Wolfe, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. "We share their commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers and could not be more excited to welcome RASi to Wolters Kluwer."

"This is an ideal combination of two great businesses," said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi. "We look forward to bringing our complementary capabilities for a wide range of businesses and law firms together with CT's comprehensive corporate compliance and registered agent offerings to deliver a truly differentiated customer experience."

RASi generated 2024 revenues of approximately $52 million (un-audited) and has a track record of profitability. Similar to CT Corporation, a portion of RASi revenue is transactional in nature. The acquisition is expected to reach a return on invested capital at or above Wolters Kluwer's after-tax weighted average cost of capital (8%) in its fifth full year of ownership. In the near term, the acquisition is expected to have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately

21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn.

To learn more about RASi, please visit https://www.rasi.com

Contacts:

Media Investors/Analysts Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer Associate Director, Global Communications Investor Relations +316 12 22 36 57 ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com) stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com)



David Feider Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance Associate Director, External Communications

david.feider@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:david.feider@wolterskluwer.com) +1 612-246-9454

