Co-CIO Pablo Calderini Named Vice-Chairman

Graham Capital Management (Graham or the "Firm"), a $20 billion alternative investment firm focused on innovative quantitative and discretionary macro investment solutions, today announced that Jens Foehrenbach has joined the Firm as President and Co-Chief Investment Officer. In this role, Foehrenbach and Co-CIO Pablo Calderini will jointly oversee Graham's investment activities. Foehrenbach will also serve on the Firm's Executive, Investment and Risk Committees, reporting directly to Graham Founder and Chairman Kenneth G. Tropin. He will be based at the Firm's Rowayton, Connecticut headquarters. Calderini, who has served as Graham's Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") since 2010 and as President and CIO since 2012, has been promoted to Vice Chairman and will continue to oversee Graham's investment activities as Co-CIO with Foehrenbach.

Foehrenbach is an established leader in the liquid alternatives space, bringing approximately 25 years of investment management experience. He joins Graham from Man Group Plc, an investment manager with $174.9bn in AUM1. Most recently, he was Head of Public Markets at Man Group within Man Discretionary, where he was responsible for overseeing the firm's liquid discretionary hedge funds and active long only strategies. Prior to that, he served as Chief Investment Officer of Man Group's Solutions and Man FRM.

"As we begin our 31st year of trading, building a team of the best people has remained key to our firm's success, and Jens brings a wealth of experience to the firm," said Tropin. "We are continuously focused on enhancing our investment processes and providing creative investment solutions to our clients, and I expect Jens to look ahead and around the corner, to focus on innovation, new sources of alpha, and to make sure Graham remains an industry leader. With Pablo and Jens collaborating as Co-CIOs, we are well positioned to advance Graham's strategic goals for the benefit of our investors. I am grateful to Pablo for his tremendous leadership over the past 14 years and am excited to support him in his new role as Co-CIO and Vice Chairman of Graham."

"Graham's rich history and commitment to clients sets it apart as a leader in the global macro and liquid alternatives investing space," Foehrenbach said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Firm and work alongside Pablo and the rest of the team in navigating the complexities and opportunities of today's markets to deliver outstanding value for Graham's investors."

"I am excited to collaborate with Jens to expand our capabilities for the benefit of our investors," said Calderini. "We strive to serve as a true partner with our clients and I look forward to providing the solutions they are seeking today and in the future."

About Graham Capital Management

Graham Capital Management, L.P. is an alternative investment manager founded in 1994 by Kenneth G. Tropin. For three decades, Graham has specialized in providing compelling quantitative and discretionary alpha opportunities across a variety of market environments that seek low correlation to traditional investments. Graham is one of the longest-running quantitative and discretionary macro managers, and the Firm is committed to the innovative evolution of its strategies, supported by an established investment, technology, and operational infrastructure. By leveraging the unique synergies between the Firm's quantitative and discretionary trading businesses, Graham has developed a broad range of complementary alpha strategies with a focus on thoughtful portfolio construction, active risk management, and diversification by design. Significant proprietary capital is invested in many of Graham's strategies, contributing to the alignment of interest between the Firm and its clients. Graham's clients include global institutions, endowments and foundations, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, investment management advisors, and qualified individual investors.

