AKVA group ASA: Completion of intragroup merger with AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS

References are made to the stock exchange announcements by AKVA group ASA (AKVA) on 7 November 2024 and 17 December 2024 regarding the intragroup mergers of AKVA's wholly owned subsidiaries AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS, both as the non-surviving entities with AKVA as the surviving entity.

The mergers have now been completed upon the registration of the mergers by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 7 February 2025

AKVA group ASA

