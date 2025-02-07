Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A0LEQU | ISIN: NO0003097503 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QI
Frankfurt
07.02.25
08:06 Uhr
5,300 Euro
-0,100
-1,85 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2025 11:54 Uhr
AKVA group ASA: Completion of intragroup merger with AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS

Finanznachrichten News

References are made to the stock exchange announcements by AKVA group ASA (AKVA) on 7 November 2024 and 17 December 2024 regarding the intragroup mergers of AKVA's wholly owned subsidiaries AKVA group Software AS and Polarcirkel AS, both as the non-surviving entities with AKVA as the surviving entity.

The mergers have now been completed upon the registration of the mergers by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4.2.4 of Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 7 February 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

