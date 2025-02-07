Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has listed SISC (Shirushi Coin) on January 24, 2025. The SISC/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/sisc_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.





Traditional token generation operations, which rely on vast amounts of electricity and expensive hardware, have raised concerns about environmental sustainability and accessibility. However, new innovations, such as those introduced by Shirushi Group, aim to revolutionize the process by offering energy-efficient solutions. One such innovation is SISC (Shirushi Coin), a cryptocurrency tied to the demand for Web3 semiconductors, and an integral part of Shirushi Group's strategy to create an eco-friendly, accessible token generation ecosystem.

How SISC and Web3Maker® are Shaping the Future of Energy-Efficient Token Generation

SISC, launched in 2022, serves as both a digital asset and a utility token within the Web3 and semiconductor ecosystems. The coin's value is directly linked to the sales of Shirushi Group's Web3 semiconductors, with a portion of the semiconductor sales used to purchase SISC. Over time, SISC has seen a steady increase in price, peaking at 6.5 times its original value, thanks to the growing global need for Web3 semiconductors. With an innovative approach, SISC aims to benefit both consumers and the broader cryptocurrency community.

Shirushi Group's flagship product in the SISC ecosystem, the Web3Maker®, is revolutionizing the token generation process with its energy-efficient and user-friendly design. Unlike traditional devices that consume vast amounts of electricity and require complex cooling systems, the Web3Maker® is a compact device, roughly the size of a coin, that can be easily integrated into everyday life. It operates without the need for expensive equipment, large spaces, or extensive energy consumption, offering an impressive yield of 73.7% in 2023. It provides an affordable entry point into the world of efficient and eco-friendly token generation for a wide range of users, from casual hobbyists to serious investors. Users only need to perform a single hash calculation per day. This drastically reduces energy consumption compared to traditional devices, which typically require solving complex computational puzzles in an energy-intensive race against competitors. When an appliance equipped with Web3Maker® is activated, it conducts the hash function once, and newly minted SISC coins are distributed to all participants, making the process simpler, more sustainable, and accessible to a broader audience.

The Web3Maker® is also part of Shirushi Group's broader vision to integrate cryptocurrency minting with everyday life through "Earnable Home Appliances". These smart appliances, which can be controlled via Web3, not only offer convenience but also allow users to mint SISC while using the appliances in their homes. This integration of Web3 technology into daily life gives users the unique opportunity to earn cryptocurrency rewards without requiring technical expertise or large financial investments. To further enhance profitability, Shirushi Group automatically increases the number of coins earned by leaving them in a pool. Coins in the pool are operated monthly. The system also allows users to switch between different types of reward coins, including stablecoins, to minimize the risk of price fluctuations. Web3Maker® not only provides an innovative solution for personal crypto earnings but also creates a new paradigm for the intersection of smart homes, Web3, and blockchain technology.

SISC Tokenomics

SISC's tokenomics are designed to promote scarcity and long-term value growth. The initial issuance of SISC is divided between the Ethereum (ERC) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) networks, with a total of 200 million coins. The supply decreases by 10% annually, ensuring that the rate of issuance slows over time, which supports price appreciation. In 2023, 10,000 SISC were minted per day, with the daily issuance scheduled to decrease to 9,000 in 2024.

