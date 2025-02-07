SPS Commerce, Inc.: SPS Commerce Completes Acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Carbon6 Technologies, Inc. (Carbon6), a provider of software tools to Amazon sellers, including specialized offerings for revenue recovery for both first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) suppliers.

"We are very excited to welcome Carbon6 employees and customers to SPS Commerce," said Chad Collins, CEO of SPS Commerce. "Together, we believe we will deliver unmatched solutions for first-party and third-party sellers and establish SPS as a leading provider in the emerging category of revenue recovery."

